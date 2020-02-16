Scottish Premiership: Aberdeen v Celtic - Main keeps place for hosts as Bitton called in by Lennon

Aberdeen: Lewis, Logan, Taylor, McKenna, Considine, Ojo, Ferguson, McLennan, McGinn, Kennedy, Main. Substitutes: Cerny, Hernandez, Campbell, McGeouch, Bryson, Anderson, Cosgrove. Celtic: Forster, Bitton, Julien, Ajer, Taylor, Forrest, Brown, Ntcham, McGregor, Griffiths, Edouard. Substitutes: Bain, Frimpong, Hayes, Rogic, Christie, Elyounoussi, Bayo.
LINE-UPS FROM PITTODRIE
Aberdeen: Lewis, Logan, Taylor, McKenna, Considine, Ojo, Ferguson, McLennan, McGinn, Kennedy, Main.
Substitutes: Cerny, Hernandez, Campbell, McGeouch, Bryson, Anderson, Cosgrove.
Celtic: Forster, Bitton, Julien, Ajer, Taylor, Forrest, Brown, Ntcham, McGregor, Griffiths, Edouard.
Substitutes: Bain, Frimpong, Hayes, Rogic, Christie, Elyounoussi, Bayo.
Today's Premiership fixtures
(15:00 kick-off unless stated)
All eyes on windswept Pittodrie
Aberdeen v Celtic (12:00)
Dreaming of your summer holidays already?
February is offering all sorts of weather challenges: incessant rain, high winds, you name it...
As things stand, we have three Premiership games to enjoy this afternoon.
First up, it's Aberdeen v Celtic at Pittodrie followed by Rangers' re-arranged match at home to Livingston and Kilmarnock against Hibernian.
All set? Good, let's get going...