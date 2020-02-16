Pittodrie
Scottish Premiership: Aberdeen v Celtic - Main keeps place for hosts as Bitton called in by Lennon

preview
BBC Radio Scotland

By Thomas McGuigan

  1. LINE-UPS FROM PITTODRIE

    Aberdeen v Celtic (12:00)

    Aberdeen: Lewis, Logan, Taylor, McKenna, Considine, Ojo, Ferguson, McLennan, McGinn, Kennedy, Main.

    Substitutes: Cerny, Hernandez, Campbell, McGeouch, Bryson, Anderson, Cosgrove.

    Celtic: Forster, Bitton, Julien, Ajer, Taylor, Forrest, Brown, Ntcham, McGregor, Griffiths, Edouard.

    Substitutes: Bain, Frimpong, Hayes, Rogic, Christie, Elyounoussi, Bayo.

  2. Today's Premiership fixtures

    (15:00 kick-off unless stated)

    Today's Premiership fixtures
  3. All eyes on windswept Pittodrie

    Aberdeen v Celtic (12:00)

    Dreaming of your summer holidays already?

    February is offering all sorts of weather challenges: incessant rain, high winds, you name it...

    As things stand, we have three Premiership games to enjoy this afternoon.

    First up, it's Aberdeen v Celtic at Pittodrie followed by Rangers' re-arranged match at home to Livingston and Kilmarnock against Hibernian.

    All set? Good, let's get going...

    Aberdeen v Celtic
    Image caption: Aberdeen host Celtic in the first of three Premiership games on Sunday
