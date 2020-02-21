Watch: Linfield v Crusaders

For much of this season, we've been talking about a gripping title race.

Five teams - Linfield, Glentoran, Coleraine, Crusaders and Cliftonville - have occupied top spot in the Irish Premiership.

However, in recent weeks, Linfield have threatened to pull away. The champions are setting a hot pace at the summit and will establish a nine-point lead if they beat Crusaders at Windsor Park tonight.

The Blues have responded impressively to ending January with a 3-1 defeat by Larne, picking up wins over Dungannon Swifts, Warrenpoint Town and Ballymena United in their last three games.

Crusaders' journey through February hasn't been quite so serene. While they made light work of Carrick Rangers in the Irish Cup, a league defeat by Glenavon was followed by last week's League Cup final loss to Coleraine.

Crues boss Stephen Baxter has promised his side will go "all guns blazing" tonight.

With their firepower, that can surely only mean one thing: goals. This fixture doesn't usually produce buckets of goals, but with the cameras trained on Windsor, let's hope two of the Irish Premiership's heavyweights can put on a show.