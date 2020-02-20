Champions League & Premier League reaction

Tottenham face an arduous task to keep their Champions League hopes alive after defeat at home by the highly impressive RB Leipzig in the first leg of their last-16 tie.
Spurs, now stripped of long-term injury victim Son Heung-min with a broken arm as well as Harry Kane, were beaten more convincingly than the scoreline suggests as the side lying second in the Bundesliga demonstrated their growing stature.
And it was only a masterclass from goalkeeper Hugo Lloris that gives Spurs hope for the second leg in Germany, keeping Leipzig at bay with a string of outstanding saves before he was beaten by Timo Werner's 58th-minute penalty.
Click here to read the rest of Phil's match report from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
The agony and the ecstasy
Thanks for joining us after a night of mixed emotions in the Champions League and Premier League.
It was a frustrating night for Tottenham and Dele Alli as they lost 1-0 to RB Leipzig in the first leg of their last-16 tie.
Manchester City, meanwhile, eased to victory in their rearranged Premier League game with West Ham - their first since being handed a two-year ban by Uefa.
Werner on Liverpool link
Tottenham 0-1 RB Leipzig
Timo Werner: brilliant footballer, natural goalscorer, terrible poker player.
At least, that's the impression we got following his attempts not to appear too excited about being linked with Liverpool.
The 23-year-old RB Leipzig striker scored the only goal as his side beat Tottenham in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.
It was his 26th goal of the season and, after Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp recently described him as a very good player, Werner was asked how he felt to be linked with the Reds.
"Liverpool are the best team in the world at the moment, and when you're linked with that team it makes me very proud," he said.
"It's a pleasure but I know Liverpool play a lot of good players and I have to improve myself and to learn much more things to get on this level to play there."
Leipzig edge the first leg
Tottenham 0-1 RB Leipzig
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer
