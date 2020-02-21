Europa League reaction & Premier League news conferences

The visitors started poorly and fell behind when Emmanuel Dennis lobbed Sergio Romero early in the first half, but they equalised before half-time when Anthony Martial raced through to beat ex-Liverpool keeper Simon Mignolet one-on-one.
"I don't think it was one of the best games anyone's seen," Solskjaer said. "It was a difficult game against a well-organised team in difficult conditions.
"We got an away goal, we got a draw. We go home next week so hopefully we can finish the job."
Jota hat-trick in Wolves rout
Wolves 4-0 Espanyol
Then in the later kick-offs, Wolves took centre stage as Diogo Jota scored a hat-trick for the second consecutive game in the competition and Ruben Neves hit a stunning long-range volley.
It was another impressive result in the competition for Wolves, who have not looked out of place in Europe despite an absence of 40 years.
Forster penalty save earns Celtic a draw
Copenhagen 1-1 Celtic
It was a more eventful evening in Denmark as Fraser Forster's dramatic late penalty save ensured Celtic's away goal gives them a narrow advantage against Copenhagen.
Odsonne Edouard earned Neil Lennon's team a deserved lead in the first leg before the hosts launched a second-half surge.
Dame N'Doye levelled before Forster acrobatically denied Jens Stage from the spot after a VAR penalty check.
Man Utd 'a bit sloppy' - Solskjaer
Club Bruges 1-1 Manchester United
The night began with Manchester United and Celtic playing on the road, and United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer felt his side were "a bit sloppy" as they drew in Belgium.
Europa League results
Who says the Europa League doesn't matter? Well, surely Thursday's action was enough to make you change your mind?
Five British teams have made it to the last 32 and Wolves already have one foot in the next round having enjoyed a thrilling first-leg win over Espanyol.
Rangers fought back from 2-0 down to beat Braga while Arsenal claimed a late win in Greece. There were also draws for Manchester United and Celtic, with the home leg to come.
Phew, what a night! Now let me take you through it...