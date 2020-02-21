Europa League reaction & Premier League news conferences

The night began with Manchester United and Celtic playing on the road, and United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer felt his side were "a bit sloppy" as they drew in Belgium.

The visitors started poorly and fell behind when Emmanuel Dennis lobbed Sergio Romero early in the first half, but they equalised before half-time when Anthony Martial raced through to beat ex-Liverpool keeper Simon Mignolet one-on-one.

"I don't think it was one of the best games anyone's seen," Solskjaer said. "It was a difficult game against a well-organised team in difficult conditions.

"We got an away goal, we got a draw. We go home next week so hopefully we can finish the job."