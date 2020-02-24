Premier League reaction

Not Frank but Fernandes. The midfielder is making quite an impression at Manchester United since his arrival from Sporting Lisbon and he scored his first goal for the club in a comfortable home win against relegation-threatened Watford on Sunday.
Good morning
Well what another great weekend of Premier League action.
The odd smattering of brilliance, a bit of VAR controversy and some big results at both ends of the table.
I’ll be
honest I thought Chelsea had fourth spot sewn up a few weeks back but things
are looking a tad tighter after Manchester United, Wolves and Arsenal all won
on Sunday.
By Steve Sutcliffe
Why Man Utd fans have a new hero in Fernandes
Man Utd 3-0 Watford
Arrogant, cheeky and an unmistakable touch of class - Manchester United fans have a new hero in Bruno Fernandes, according to Peter Crouch.
That's what £47m gets you though. A midfielder who runs forward, can shoot and passes to other players in the same colour shirt...
And the former England forward thinks there is a lot more to come from the Portuguese midfielder.
Just have a read of this.
Where to start? What about Bruno.
