Reaction after Bayern win at Chelsea

More from Lampard on Bayern's brilliance: "If you look at the choice of passes they make, our choices have to improve. If our players have a bit about them, which I think they do, they will look at who they were playing against and the level they need to work to.
"We will always play with pride but I'm more concerned about the bigger picture. How quickly can we recover for the Premier League and how quickly can we get to the level?"
'It's quite sobering...'
It was a brutal assessment from Chelsea manager Frank Lampard...
"The performance was poor and sometimes you have to be brutally honest," he said. "They outclassed us in every department and it's quite sobering.
"The level of team they are is why they challenge in the Bundesliga and Europe year in year out.
"I'm disappointed we couldn't do more against them. We have to take it on the chin and work towards getting back to the levels we want to be at."
ReutersCopyright: Reuters
Post update
It was a bleak night at Stamford Bridge for the Blues, who were beaten 3-0 by Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash.
Former Arsenal winger Serge Gnabry netted twice for the German champions, before Robert Lewandowski put the tie almost out of Chelsea's reach...
Live Reporting
By Alex Bysouth
All times stated are UK
'How can we get to the level?'
More from Lampard on Bayern's brilliance: "If you look at the choice of passes they make, our choices have to improve. If our players have a bit about them, which I think they do, they will look at who they were playing against and the level they need to work to.
"We will always play with pride but I'm more concerned about the bigger picture. How quickly can we recover for the Premier League and how quickly can we get to the level?"
'It's quite sobering...'
It was a brutal assessment from Chelsea manager Frank Lampard...
"The performance was poor and sometimes you have to be brutally honest," he said. "They outclassed us in every department and it's quite sobering.
"The level of team they are is why they challenge in the Bundesliga and Europe year in year out.
"I'm disappointed we couldn't do more against them. We have to take it on the chin and work towards getting back to the levels we want to be at."
Post update
It was a bleak night at Stamford Bridge for the Blues, who were beaten 3-0 by Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash.
Former Arsenal winger Serge Gnabry netted twice for the German champions, before Robert Lewandowski put the tie almost out of Chelsea's reach...
Post update
Chelsea fans, look away now...