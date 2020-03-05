Watch: Wales v Estonia

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images Charlton Athletic's Lily Woodham is one of the youngsters who could make their debut Image caption: Charlton Athletic's Lily Woodham is one of the youngsters who could make their debut

Jayne Ludlow has called up no fewer than six teenage players to her 24-woman squad for the match against Estonia – the first women’s international to be hosted in Wrexham since 2012.

Jess Fishlock, Gemma Evans and Elise Hughes are all unavailable through injury, giving uncapped youngsters like Charlton’s Lily Woodham and Cardiff’s Maria Francis-Jones a chance to shine alongside the likes of Sophie Ingle.

Ludlow will Estonia – currently ranked 91st in the world – a good test as Wales enter a crucial period of their Euro 2021 qualifying campaign.

Wales currently lie second in their group, four points behind leaders Norway, after drawing twice against Northern Ireland – and they play Norway on 14 April. The three best runners-up in the group stages will qualify directly to the tournament, and Wales have high hopes of reaching their first ever major women’s finals.