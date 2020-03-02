EFL Cup final and Premier League reaction

Did you see the bizarre ending to Bayner Munich's game at Hoffenheim, where the players basically had a kickabout for the final 13 minutes?
Watch this. It will explain everything....
I'm trying to think of a Liverpool player that has put some timber on, but I'm struggling. Xherdan Shaqiri, maybe?
What I've done between Liverpool defeats
Nezlar: Grown a beard and a belly. Pretty productive. Liverpool players haven’t grown a belly.
I'm not really sure what to say to that, Neil.
SMS Message: I believe that the players have been told to fist pump each other rather than shake hands. Can I ask what's the point in this as 5 minutes later all the players and managers are spitting all over the place!! If there is a place where corona virus is going to breed surely it's at a football match? from Neil, Gosport
I believe that the players have been told to fist pump each other rather than shake hands. Can I ask what's the point in this as 5 minutes later all the players and managers are spitting all over the place!! If there is a place where corona virus is going to breed surely it's at a football match?
Usually I'd ask that you put your name on a text message but, on this occasion, I can perhaps understand why it has arrived without one.
What I've done between Liverpool defeats
SMS Message: I managed to get a divorce, get married again and divorced again in 422 days and they were still unbeaten for another 3 games whilst searching for my 3rd! from Anonymous
I managed to get a divorce, get married again and divorced again in 422 days and they were still unbeaten for another 3 games whilst searching for my 3rd!
That's fair, Dan, though I'm not sure you've entirely entered into the spirit.
What I've done between Liverpool defeats
SMS Message: Watched City win 4 domestic trophies. from Dan
Watched City win 4 domestic trophies.
And if you are defrosting the car, remember that the scraper is mightier than the deicer. Scrape first, then use the deicer, then scrape again.
Be patient. Don't go whacking the windscreen wipers on and hope for the best. You'll pay for that in the long run.
Those pics are sometimes outside the front door, but they're usually by the fireplace.
Also, were you able to keep up with Inter Miami's first game in the MLS? The team owned by David Beckham were beaten 1-0 by Los Angeles FC.
It was a big day for Becks, who was even joined by Mrs Becks and, erm, Gordon Ramsey.
So let me know your first-day stories. First day at school, at work, with a new team. Maybe even first date. The funnier the better.
If you check out the match report, you'll see a pic of David and Victoria at the game. It reminds me a bit of those pictures you see on Facebook every September, when parents make their children pose in front of the fireplace before heading off to school.
There are a couple of things I'd like you to think about.
Firstly, Liverpool's defeat at Watford came 422 days after their previous Premier League loss at Manchester City on 3 January 2019.
What have you done in those 422 days? Got married? Travelled the world? Left school? Maybe something more outrageous? Let me know.
For now, though, let's pause. It's Monday morning, the start of a new week. Has your alarm just gone off? Time for work or school?
Take your time. There's no rush. Besides, it's freezing cold outside. You might even have to defrost the car.
Text 81111 or tweet using the hashtag #bbcfootball.
Around the globe, Real Madrid defeated Barcelona in El Clasico to go a point clear at the top of La Liga, while there was controversy at Bayern Munich's huge win over Hoffenheim.
Also, some fella called Beckham had a team play in MLS for the first time.
We'll dwell on all of these stories and more over the next few hours.
In Scotland, Rangers were beaten by Hearts in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup, a result which left Gers boss Steven Gerrard saying he needs to do some "serious thinking".
Celtic, Hibernian and Aberdeen complete the last four. We've got highlights of all of those quarter-final matches...
At the bottom of the Premier League, there were huge wins for Watford and West Ham, which left Aston Villa and Bournemouth in the bottom three.
In the race to join the top flight, Leeds' fourth successive win saw them close the gap on Championship leaders West Brom to one point after the Baggies were beaten by Wigan.
Wolves continued their fine run with a 3-2 win at Spurs, a victory that leaves them only three points off the top four.
If fifth turns out to be good enough for a Champions League spot, then Nuno Espirito Santo's men are level there with Manchester United, who drew 1-1 at Everton.
Yep, for the first time in a long time, Manchester City can say they had a better weekend than Liverpool.
Pep Guardiola's men lifted the EFL Cup for a third successive year, while Liverpool tasted defeat in the Premier League for the first time in living memory.
But the weekend wasn't just about the top two teams in England...
Text 81111 or tweet using the hashtag #bbcfootball.
