EFL Cup final and Premier League reaction

Also, were you able to keep up with Inter Miami's first game in the MLS? The team owned by David Beckham were beaten 1-0 by Los Angeles FC.

It was a big day for Becks, who was even joined by Mrs Becks and, erm, Gordon Ramsey.

So let me know your first-day stories. First day at school, at work, with a new team. Maybe even first date. The funnier the better.

If you check out the match report, you'll see a pic of David and Victoria at the game. It reminds me a bit of those pictures you see on Facebook every September, when parents make their children pose in front of the fireplace before heading off to school.