FA Cup reaction as Chelsea end Liverpool's treble hopes

Steve Bruce accused his Newcastle players of "switching off" after West Brom threatened an unlikely comeback before the Magpies reached the FA Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 2006.
Inspired by two-goal Miguel Almiron, the Magpies raced into a 3-0 lead at The Hawthorns but were left hanging on as the Championship leaders rallied to score two late goals.
Two goals from the impressive Almiron before half-time and another within two minutes of the re-start from Inter Milan loanee Valentino Lazaro put the visitors in control.
A much-changed West Brom improved after the introduction of Filip Krovinovic and hit the bar through Kyle Bartley before Matt Phillips crashed a shot in.
Reading 1-2 Sheffield United (aet)
Sheffield United needed extra time to see off a stubborn Reading and reach the FA Cup quarter-finals.
Substitute Billy Sharp headed the winner from a Luke Freeman cross in added time at the end of the first period of extra time.
David McGoldrick had given the visitors the lead with a header from a Ben Osborn cross inside 90 seconds.
But Reading levelled with a George Puscas penalty on the stroke of half-time after Andy Rinomhota was fouled by George Baldock, and came close to causing an upset.
Elsewhere, Sheffield United won 2-1 at Reading and Newcastle were 3-2 winners at West Brom as they joined Chelsea and Arsenal in the last eight.
Chelsea 2-0 Liverpool
Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian gifted Willian Chelsea's opener after 13 minutes when he fumbled his 20-yard shot, but the European champions had chances of their own only to see recalled keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga make a string of fine saves.
The game was effectively settled after 64 minutes when former Everton midfielder Barkley surged from inside his own half on a solo run before beating Adrian with an emphatic strike.
Liverpool failed to threaten after that and Chelsea could have made it three when Pedro broke from his own half, while Olivier Giroud also hit the crossbar.
Yes, Chelsea versus Liverpool was the big one in the FA Cup fifth round last night, but it was the Blues who shone against the league-leading Reds.
Frank Lampard's side were comfortable 2-0 winners, it could and probably should have been more, as they booked a spot in the quarter-finals.
When you're hot, you're hot. When you're not, you're out of the FA Cup having lost three of your past four games...
When you're hot, you're hot. When you're not, you're out of the FA Cup having lost three of your past four games...