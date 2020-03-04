FA Cup reaction as Chelsea end Liverpool's treble hopes

Video content Video caption: FA Cup: West Brom 2-3 Newcastle highlights FA Cup: West Brom 2-3 Newcastle highlights

Steve Bruce accused his Newcastle players of "switching off" after West Brom threatened an unlikely comeback before the Magpies reached the FA Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 2006.

Inspired by two-goal Miguel Almiron, the Magpies raced into a 3-0 lead at The Hawthorns but were left hanging on as the Championship leaders rallied to score two late goals.

Two goals from the impressive Almiron before half-time and another within two minutes of the re-start from Inter Milan loanee Valentino Lazaro put the visitors in control.

A much-changed West Brom improved after the introduction of Filip Krovinovic and hit the bar through Kyle Bartley before Matt Phillips crashed a shot in.