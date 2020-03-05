FA Cup reaction - Dier confronts fan after Spurs beaten by Norwich

Paul Emeka Kalu: Don't understand what Mourinho is doing at Spurs. He is taking the club back and not forward.
Alf: Mourinho has managed to skip seasons 1 and 2 and gone straight to season 3 with Spurs.
Aguero passes Rooney benchmark
The Guardian mentioned there how Sergio Aguero has passed Wayne Rooney's record. I had to check which one...
The pair are the respective record goalscorers for Manchester City and United, but the Argentine striker now has 254 goals for City, one more than Rooney scored for United - and he's done it in 367 games, compared to 559.
"I found the hearing extremely stressful," Leko said in a statement. "It made me question whether I would be prepared to go through it all again were I on the receiving end of similar abuse in the future."
Norwich's win at Tottenham features on the back of the Express, along with Manchester City's win at Sheffield Wednesday.
Was it cruel for Spurs? Or should they have just made sure they got the job done in normal time? And what does this mean for Jose Mourinho?
As for you Norwich fans, how good does is feel to be back in the FA Cup quarter-finals for the first time in 28 years? How far can you go? And what could this do for your bid to secure Premier League survival?
Let us know by tweeting with #bbcfootball or texting 81111 (UK only)
'Krul Twist for Jose'
Daily Mirror
Tim Krul's penalty save from Tottenham youngster Troy Parrott features on the back of the Mirror, along with an image of that infamous water bottle.
'Krul blow for Mourinho'
The Times
Norwich's Dutch goalkeeper also made the back page of the Times.
'What a night!'
Tottenham 1-1 Norwich AET (Norwich win 3-2 on pens)
Tottenham 1-1 Norwich AET (Norwich win 3-2 on pens)
Eric Dier and Jordan Pickford were England's penalty heroes at the 2018 World Cup as they beat Colombia in a shootout to reach the quarter-finals.
Dier scored the winning spot-kick after Pickford made a brilliant save from Carlos Bacca.
And the key to Pickford's success? The Everton goalkeeper was handed a water bottle which had the Colombia players, their details and their preferred sides to shoot written on it.
Krul's shootout history
Wayne Rooney is also England's record goalscorer, with his only World Cup goal coming at Brazil 2014.
Costa Rica surprisingly topped England's group - it also featured Uruguay and Italy - before facing the Netherlands in the quarter-finals.
And with the game still goalless in extra-time, Tim Krul came off the bench to save two penalties as the Dutch beat Costa Rica in a shootout and set up a semi-final against Argentina. Then with Newcastle, Krul saved from Bryan Ruiz and Michael Umana.
'Accies strike stuns Gers'
Daily Record
And here's how the Daily Record reacted to Wednesday's results for the Old Firm rivals.
Rangers' poor domestic form continues
Rangers 0-1 Hamilton
But second-placed Rangers failed to take advantage as their poor domestic form since the winter break continued. A 1-0 home defeat by Hamilton Academical means they are now 13 points behind Celtic.
Rogic with late leveller for Celtic
Livingston 2-2 Celtic
Elsewhere on Wednesday, Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic dropped two points away to Livingston, with Tom Rogic scoring a stoppage-time equaliser.
'Made in Manchester'
The Guardian
The Guardian leads on Manchester City's win at Sheffield Wednesday and features an interview with Derby's Wayne Rooney before his reunion with Manchester United in the final FA Cup fifth-round tie later (19:45 GMT).
I might not report racist abuse again - Leko
Metro
An image of Manchester City's match-winner Sergio Aguero is on the back of the Metro too, along with a story on Jonathan Leko questioning the time it took the Football Association to ban Leeds goalkeeper Kiko Casilla for racially abusing him.
Casilla was banned for eight matches and fined £60,000 after being found guilty by an independent regulatory commission - but it took 22 weeks.
The West Brom forward was on loan at Charlton when the offence took place against Leeds on 28 September.
'King Kun'
The Daily Star
Sergio Aguero also features on the back of the Star after scoring the only goal in Manchester City's win at Sheffield Wednesday.
'City Serg Through'
The Daily Express
Let us know by tweeting with #bbcfootball or texting 81111 (UK only)
'What a night!'
Norwich Evening News
Not surprisingly, Tim Krul made the front page of the Norwich Evening News.
'I knew I'd better start saving some'
Tottenham 1-1 Norwich AET (Norwich win 3-2 on pens)
Norwich City
Despite his World Cup heroics in 2014, Tim Krul has actually only saved two of the last 20 he has faced during matches (excluding shootouts) since 2012-13.
"Everyone says I am good at penalties so I knew I'd better start saving some," he told BBC Sport after Norwich's shootout win.
And that he did, producing another masterclass to save the final two penalties - from Troy Parrott and Gedson Fernandes.
He was only too pleased to add the water bottle to his repertoire as he pulled out every trick in the book in a bid to distract the Spurs players.
Krul's mind games
Tottenham 1-1 Norwich AET (Norwich win 3-2 on pens)
Tim Krul became the first goalkeeper in World Cup history to be brought on just for a penalty shootout as the Netherlands faced Costa Rica in 2014.
He played mind games before each penalty, speaking to every Costa Rica player about to take the kick and wandering around his penalty area.
And he backed up coach Louis van Gaal's belief by going the right way every time, saving two kicks as the Dutch went through to the semi-finals.
So, the Norwich keeper is great at saving penalties, right? Well, it turns out that isn't strictly true.
Krul's takes leaf out of Pickford's book
Rooney will 'relish' Man Utd reunion
Derby v Man Utd (19:45 GMT)
Manchester United
Manchester United visit Championship side Derby later in the final fifth-round tie, which will see Wayne Rooney face his former club for the first time.
Rooney's former team-mate Michael Carrick has said that United's record goalscorer, 34, will be "relishing" the match and will coach for years to come.
"It will be strange I'm sure for him," Carrick said. "But I'm sure he's relishing it at the same time.
"You wouldn't expect him to come back and play back in England again."
FA Cup quarter-final draw
And here's the quarter-final draw in full: