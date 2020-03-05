FA Cup reaction - Dier confronts fan after Spurs beaten by Norwich

An image of Manchester City's match-winner Sergio Aguero is on the back of the Metro too, along with a story on Jonathan Leko questioning the time it took the Football Association to ban Leeds goalkeeper Kiko Casilla for racially abusing him.

Casilla was banned for eight matches and fined £60,000 after being found guilty by an independent regulatory commission - but it took 22 weeks.

The West Brom forward was on loan at Charlton when the offence took place against Leeds on 28 September.

"I found the hearing extremely stressful," Leko said in a statement. "It made me question whether I would be prepared to go through it all again were I on the receiving end of similar abuse in the future."