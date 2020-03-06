FA Cup reaction and Premier League news conferences

The Daily Star also leads on the Dier incident and his fears for his brother's safety.
It also reports that Premier League games may be played behind closed doors if the coronavirus escalates, meaning Liverpool could potentially secure the Premier League title in an empty stadium.
'Police to quiz Dier after fan altercation'
The Times
The Times reports that the Metropolitan Police have been in contact with Tottenham and want to speak to Dier over the incident.
'Big bother'
Daily Mirror
The Mirror reports that Dier leapt into the stands as he feared for the safety of his younger brother, though he accepts he may now face a ban for the incident.
'Enough is enough'
The Guardian
The issue of fan abuse from the stands is also raised in the Guardian, with reporter David Hytner writing that Dier's reaction shows that "enough is enough".
'Wayne's pain'
The I
Manchester United's win and coronavirus also feature on the I's back page, as does the latest on Eric Dier's confrontation with a fan in the stands after Tottenham's defeat against Norwich on Wednesday. Agents now fear players will be subject to more abuse from the stands if Dier receives a severe punishment.
'Iggy Pops Rooney's bubble!'
The Daily Express
Perhaps a contender for pun of the day, the Daily Express leads on Manchester United's FA Cup win at Derby.
The impact of coronavirus is also never far away from the headlines, with the paper reporting that England's friendly against Italy later this month may be cancelled to try and halt the spread of the virus.
Let's have a look at what the back pages are saying, shall we?
'We had opportunities to be ruthless'
USA 2-0 England
England manager Phil Neville felt his side had the chances to win, but were simply not clinical enough.
"I don't see a team that lacked confidence in terms of the way we want to play," he said. "I see a team trying to play the right way and it feels as if we are so close but yet so far at this moment.
"The first goal was a wonder goal. The second goal was a lapse in concentration. We had chances in the game, opportunities to be ruthless, and we didn't really commit to it."
WATCH: USA off to winning start
USA 2-0 England
Here are the highlights. Sure to be painful viewing for England fans, but you have to tip your hat to Christen Press for her opening goal, it was a belter.
'We've gone backwards'
USA 2-0 England
England have now lost six of their last nine matches since last summer's World Cup and former Lionesses forward Lianne Sanderson feels the team has regressed.
"I feel we have taken massive steps forward before but I think we have gone backwards. It looked like it could have been four or five," she said on BBC Two.
"I don't think Phil Neville got the best out of the players tonight. We look scrappy and there are players on that team who I know can do better than they are.
"I don't want to sound too negative but that just wasn't good enough."
Disappointment for England
USA 2-0 England
It was not such good news for England though, as the defence of their SheBelieves Cup title got off to a disappointing start with a 2-0 defeat against world champions USA.
Two goals in two second-half minutes from Christen Press and Carli Lloyd was enough to secure the win. It was the first meeting between the two sides since last summer's World Cup semi-final.
Man Utd march on
Derby 0-3 Manchester United
Instead of just reading about the game, why don't you watch it as well? Click below for all the best bits from Pride Park.
'Everyone loves Wayne'
Derby 0-3 Manchester United
It was a frustrating evening for Wayne Rooney against his old club. The former England captain twice went close from free-kicks but was denied by excellent saves from Sergio Romero.
Playing in a deep-lying midfield role, the 34-year-old was also at the heart of their two other best second-half chances.
"Everyone loves Wayne, all the supporters at Manchester United appreciate what he did," said United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
"He played well. He shows class and sometimes he has too much time on the ball for my liking."
Ighalo double sends Man Utd through
Derby 0-3 Manchester United
Odion Ighalo scored twice as Manchester United eased past Derby to reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.
The Nigerian forward, who now has three goals in his last two starts, says he "doesn't care what anybody says" after some people questioned his surprise move to Old Trafford.
The victory completes an all-Premier League line-up in the quarter-finals, with the Red Devils travelling to Norwich in the last eight.
Good morning
Hello and welcome to another busy football live page. We have THIRTEEN Premier League news conferences to bring you throughout the day as we build up to another busy weekend of football action.
But first let's reflect on some of last night's action, starting with this guy: