FA Cup reaction and Premier League news conferences

England have now lost six of their last nine matches since last summer's World Cup and former Lionesses forward Lianne Sanderson feels the team has regressed.

"I feel we have taken massive steps forward before but I think we have gone backwards. It looked like it could have been four or five," she said on BBC Two.

"I don't think Phil Neville got the best out of the players tonight. We look scrappy and there are players on that team who I know can do better than they are.

"I don't want to sound too negative but that just wasn't good enough."