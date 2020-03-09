Premier League reaction, including Manchester derby

England got their SheBelieves Cup campaign back on track with a narrow victory against Japan in New Jersey.

Ellen White came off the bench to score a late winner, slotting the ball past the goalkeeper from close range after Toni Duggan, who was also a second-half substitute, won possession on the edge of the box.

It keeps alive England's slim hopes of defending their SheBelieves Cup title, after they lost to world champions the USA in their opening match on Thursday.

