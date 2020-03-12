Champions League reaction and coronavirus impact on sport

Keep your views coming. How much do Liverpool fans really care about the Champions League this year? Is it all about the league?
Gumbo74: Something isn't clicking at LFC. Is it fatigue?Klopps comments are someone hurting and sure he will reflect on them. Simeone's tactics absolutely justified by the result. It still won't matter to LFC fans on the 17th May (or sooner).
The Atletico celebrations were unsurprisingly jubilant...
Game will become legendary - Simeone
Atletico manager Diego Simeone said the game "will become legendary for the fans".
"We never changed our plan, the players followed the guidelines perfectly," Simeone said.
"It's a game that will become legendary for the fans. We're back in the best eight sides in Europe and have beaten an extraordinary opponent."
Klopp 'doesn't understand' Atletico tactics
This was Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's reaction to his side's defeat.
"I am completely happy with the performance. It's so difficult to play a side like this," Klopp told BT Sport.
"I don't understand with the quality they have the football they play. They could play proper football but they stand deep and have counter-attacks.
"We accept it, of course, but it doesn't feel right tonight. I realise I am a really bad loser, especially when the boys put such an effort in against world-class players on the other side who defend with two rows of four.
"We know in the past two years we had some lucky moments in the Champions League - you have to to reach two finals - but today everything was against us in the decisive moments."
I'll bring you all of the reaction this morning.
I also want to hear from you. Let me know your thoughts on the game, Liverpool's performance, Atletico's performance and anything else you like.
Good morning. It's the morning after another dramatic night in the Champions League.
Liverpool looked set to overcome Atletico Madrid at Anfield when Roberto Firmino headed the Reds in front in extra time but it turned into the ultimate smash and grab.
The Spanish side, who had been on the back foot for so much of the game, scored three times in what was left of extra time to dump the defending champions out.
The title defence is over.