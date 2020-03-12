Champions League reaction and coronavirus impact on sport

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

This was Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's reaction to his side's defeat.

"I am completely happy with the performance. It's so difficult to play a side like this," Klopp told BT Sport.

"I don't understand with the quality they have the football they play. They could play proper football but they stand deep and have counter-attacks.

"We accept it, of course, but it doesn't feel right tonight. I realise I am a really bad loser, especially when the boys put such an effort in against world-class players on the other side who defend with two rows of four.

"We know in the past two years we had some lucky moments in the Champions League - you have to to reach two finals - but today everything was against us in the decisive moments."