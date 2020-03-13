Sport hit by coronavirus - latest updates

The Premier League now appears to be edging closer to an unprecedented suspension.
For several days now senior officials have privately believed matches would soon have to be played closed doors with preparations made to do so. Despite mounting criticism for carrying on as normal and being so out of step with other competitions around the world, the Premier League agreed to follow government policy.
But with several clubs now directly affected by the outbreak the integrity of the league is clearly in jeopardy. So what happens next?
Both the Premier League and EFL are desperate to get their remaining matches played.
If Euro 2020 is postponed by Uefa for a year on Tuesday, space could perhaps be created in the calendar for any delayed matches to be played, and a case could be made to government to pause the Premier League and EFL seasons for several weeks.
That would at least avert the threat of legal action from clubs claiming they have been denied promotion or European qualification.
What has been the Premier League reaction?
In a news conference yesterday Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the UK government is considering banning sporting fixtures - but it will not happen immediately.
But the English top-flight will now hold "an emergency club meeting" on Friday to discuss future fixtures.
BBC Sport understands all 20 Premier League clubs want to decide on a unified strategy, and one of the possible options that will be discussed at the meeting is postponing the rest of this weekend's scheduled fixtures.
Arsenal boss Arteta tests positive
The Hudson-Odoi news comes after it was announced last night Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta tested positive.
The Gunners have closed their training ground and club staff who had recent contact with Arteta will now self-isolate.
The full first-team squad is in self-isolation and the Gunners Premier League game against Brighton on Saturday has been postponed.
Hudson-Odoi tests positive for coronavirus
It has been confirmed overnight that England international Callum Hudson-Odoi has become the first Premier League player to test positive for the virus.
The Chelsea winger "displayed symptoms similar to a mild cold on Monday morning" and stayed away from the the training ground, the club say.
Those to come into close contact with 19-year-old - including the whole Chelsea first-team squad and coaching staff - have been put into self-isolation.
Chelsea are due to play Aston Villa at 17:30 GMT in the Premier League on Saturday.
Sport across the world continues to be hit by the outbreak of coronavirus.
We're going to bring you the latest updates here throughout the day.
Live Reporting
By Matthew Henry
All times stated are UK
Coronavirus sporting headlines
'Two-week Premier League suspension most likely'
Chelsea pre-match news conference before their Premier League game at Aston Villa that was scheduled for today has been cancelled.
Winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has tested positive and the full first-team squad are in self-isolation.
Postponing Olympics better than having it behind closed doors - Trump
The Olympics are set to take place in Tokyo this summer and many are questioning whether the event can go ahead.
IOC president Thomas Bach said recently the words "cancellation" and "postponement" were not mentioned in regards to Tokyo 2020 at an executive board meeting.
US president Donald Trump has given his view, saying postponing the Games would be better than hosting it behind closed doors.
"For the Olympics I can't see having no people there," Trump said.
"Maybe, this is just my idea, they postpone it for a year if that is possible.
"It is a shame. I like that better than having empty stadiums.
"If you cancel it and make it a year later then that is a better alternative than doing it with no crowd."
Three Leicester City players in isolation after showing symptoms
As well as Mendy, three Leicester players are also in self-isolation after showing symptoms of coronavirus.
The players "have been kept away from the rest of the squad", manager Brendan Rodgers said yesterday.
Rodgers did not specify which players had been quarantined but added that the club had "followed procedures".
The Foxes are due to play Watford at Vicarage Road in the Premier League on Saturday at 12:30 GMT.
Man City's Mendy self-isolating
Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy is self-isolating as a precaution after a member of his family was admitted to hospital displaying symptoms of coronavirus.
Mendy, 25, trained with his team-mates as normal on Thursday.
"The club is aware that a family member of a senior men's team player is in hospital with symptoms of a respiratory illness," said a City statement.
"He has undergone tests at hospital one of which is for Covid-19."
The statement added: "Until the results are known, the player in question in self isolating as a precaution."
Which football matches are off?
We should find out later today if this weekend's Premier League matches are called off.
We already know Arsenal v Brighton is off after Mikel Arteta tested positive for coronavirus.
Man City's Champions League game against Real Madrid which was scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed.
Real's squad are in quarantine after one of the club's basketball players tested positive.
Spain's La Liga, the Dutch Eredivisie, Portugal's Primeira Liga and USA's Major League Soccer have been suspended.
Coronavirus headlines
Hudson-Odoi 'doing well'
This is what Chelsea had to say in their statement about their winger Callum Hudson-Odoi's current condition.
"Callum displayed symptoms similar to a mild cold on Monday morning and has not been at the training ground since then as a precaution," the club said.
"However, his test came in positive this evening [Thursday] and he will undergo a period of self-isolation.
"Despite testing positive for the virus, Callum is doing well and looking forward to returning to the training ground as soon as it is possible."
Premier League crisis meeting this morning
Arsenal squad will be 'fully supported'
Arsenal's head of football Raul Sanllehi said the recovery of manager Mikel Arteta is the "priority" after the Spaniard tested positive.
“Mikel and the full first-team squad, players and staff, will be fully supported, and we look forward to getting back to training and playing as soon as medical advice allows," Sanllehi said.
"Obviously Mikel’s full recovery is the priority now for us all.”
Uefa to discuss possibility of postponing Euro 2020
Uefa has called an emergency meeting for Tuesday in which the possibility of postponing Euro 2020 by one year is an option being discussed.
European football's governing body will hold video conference meetings to discuss its response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Those discussions will cover all domestic and European competitions, including Euro 2020.
Euro 2020 is due to take place from 12 June-12 July at venues across Europe.
Global sport events cancelled
Elsewhere in sport, golf's Players Championship - one of the biggest tournament's outside of the Majors - has been cancelled after the opening round.
Formula1's Australian Open, which was due to take place this weekend, has also been called off.
All major sport in the United States, including the NBA, NHL and MLS, has been suspended.
