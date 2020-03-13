Sport hit by coronavirus - latest updates

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

The Olympics are set to take place in Tokyo this summer and many are questioning whether the event can go ahead.

IOC president Thomas Bach said recently the words "cancellation" and "postponement" were not mentioned in regards to Tokyo 2020 at an executive board meeting.

US president Donald Trump has given his view, saying postponing the Games would be better than hosting it behind closed doors.

"For the Olympics I can't see having no people there," Trump said.

"Maybe, this is just my idea, they postpone it for a year if that is possible.

"It is a shame. I like that better than having empty stadiums.

"If you cancel it and make it a year later then that is a better alternative than doing it with no crowd."