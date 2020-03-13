Scottish football suspended amid coronavirus outbreak - reaction

Celtic manager Neil Lennon, when asked for his reaction should the season be scrapped entirely, said: "We would be the champions and rightly so.

"We are 13 points clear. Most of the other leagues, like Dundee United, they would have to be promoted as well.

"Certainly, if you are talking about the Armageddon of the league being cancelled or stopped, it should go on the average points total which would make us clear champions and rightly so.

"We are over 30 games in to the season, they are not going to take that away from us.

"Are they going to do that to Liverpool? I would doubt it very much."