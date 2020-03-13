St Mirren fans with face masks
Scottish football suspended amid coronavirus outbreak - reaction

By Thomas McGuigan

All times stated are UK

  1. 'One-eyed nonsense'

    Tom English

    BBC Scotland's chief sports writer

    Neil Lennon is doing a brilliant job at Celtic, but sorry, this is total one-eyed nonsense. Play the league to a finish whenever possible. If next season has to be truncated/League Cup binned/winter break ditched, then fair enough.

  2. 'They're not going to take that away from us'

    Celtic manager Neil Lennon, when asked for his reaction should the season be scrapped entirely, said: "We would be the champions and rightly so.

    "We are 13 points clear. Most of the other leagues, like Dundee United, they would have to be promoted as well.

    "Certainly, if you are talking about the Armageddon of the league being cancelled or stopped, it should go on the average points total which would make us clear champions and rightly so.

    Celtic manager Neil Lennon
    Copyright: PA Media
    Image caption: Neil Lennon believes Celtic should be crowned Premiership champions, should the season be scrapped

    "We are over 30 games in to the season, they are not going to take that away from us.

    "Are they going to do that to Liverpool? I would doubt it very much."

  4. No Rangers media conference

    We won't be hearing from Rangers manager Steven Gerrard this afternoon. The club has cancelled its Friday media conference, in light of the Scottish football suspension.

    Speaking last night following his side's 3-1 defeat by Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League, Gerrard said: "I don't think anyone wants to see games behind closed doors.

    Rangers manager Steven Gerrard
    Copyright: AFP
    Image caption: Steven Gerrard won't address the media this afternoon

    "But I'm not going to sit here after a 3-1 defeat and while it's advantage of Bayer Leverkusen and say that the tournament should be cancelled.

    "I don't think that's the right thing to say. Where we stand right now, it continues to go ahead behind closed doors and we'll face that situation."

    Earlier today, Uefa postponed next week's Champions League and Europa League fixtures.

    The governing body has scheduled a video conference meeting with all of its 55 member associations on 17 March to discuss European football's response to the outbreak.

  5. 'Get a grip' - Catriona Matthew

    Catriona Matthew thinks tomorrow's Six Nations match between Scotland and Wales should be cancelled.

    She adds, 'do the right thing and cancel the #WALvSCO game tomorrow, don’t take any chances, can u live with this decision if u don’t? #Covid_19'

  7. 'We should be champions' - Lennon

    Alasdair Lamont

    BBC Sport Scotland at Lennoxtown

    Celtic manager Neil Lennon says "we should be champions" if the football season cannot be completed. Lennon described the current situation as a "nightmare" as he backed the decision by the SFA/SPFL to postpone the season indefinitely.

    He says no players at Celtic have displayed coronavirus symptoms but they have been given a few days off. He stressed that the threat to people’s health was more important than football matches being played.

    Celtic manager Neil Lennon
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Celtic should be crowned champions if the season cannot be completed, says Neil Lennon
  8. Hygiene tips...

    Coronavirus Advice Posters at Hampden Park
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Coronavirus advice posters at Hampden Stadium
  9. 'Increasing fears over coronavirus'

    Brian McLauchlin

    BBC Sport Scotland

    There has been almost daily meetings taking place between the SPFL and the SFA response group, regarding coronavirus. It's been an evolving story throughout the week.

    There was a meeting yesterday and there was an SPFL board meeting last night. This morning they met and it was decided that, due to increasing fears over coronavirus, and looking at the [deteriorating] situation in England as well. The decision has been taken to suspend [Scottish football] until further notice.

  12. 'Suspension until further notice' - SFA

    SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell: "Since the guidance outlined by governments last night we have been engaged in extensive dialogue to clarify the position and implications of that guidance for Scottish football.

    "Today’s announcement is made in the interests of public health but, equally, the health and safety of players, match officials, and staff across the game.

    "This is of paramount importance as the country enters the ‘delay’ phase of the coronavirus pandemic.

    SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell said the decision was in the interests of public safety

    "It is also why the Scottish FA is compelled to ensure that the suspension is cascaded through the non-professional and grassroots games until further notice."

  13. Old Firm derby suspended

    Celtic players were training this morning at Lennoxtown, in preparation for Sunday's Old Firm derby at Ibrox.

    However, the announcement by the governing bodies means the players won't be in action.

    Celtic manager Neil Lennon is due to address the media in the next few minutes.

    Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham and team-mates training at Lennoxtown
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham and team-mates training at Lennoxtown
  @bbcsportscot

    @bbcsportscot

    Jamie D: Well done. Correct decision.

    foosyirdoosmin: Why wasn't this decision made yesterday right after Nicola's Sturgeon's announcement? What about the Aberdeen fans travelling down to Motherwell?

  15. 'Unprecedented situation' - Doncaster

    SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster: "As everyone knows, this is a fast-moving and unprecedented situation for the entire country.

    “We have been in intensive and detailed discussions since last night and have also been taking on board the experience of our counterparts in England and across Europe.

    SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster
    Copyright: sns
    Image caption: Neil Doncaster says a confirmed case of coronavirus in Scottish football is "only a matter of time"

    "As a result, the board of the SPFL has agreed this morning that all league fixtures this weekend and next midweek will be postponed until further notice.

    "The health and safety of fans, players and officials is absolutely paramount. We have not yet had any confirmed cases of Coronavirus amongst players in Scotland, but, given the nature of this outbreak, it seems only a matter of time.

    "We realise that many people will be bitterly disappointed, and we would obviously prefer to be in a position where we can continue as normal, but that’s neither realistic nor possible."

  16. Scottish football suspended over coronavirus

    The Scottish football season has been suspended until further notice over fears about coronavirus, the SPFL has confirmed.

    SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said it was "neither realistic nor possible" to continue with games.

    The postponements begin with Friday's Premiership match between Motherwell and Aberdeen, and Queen of the South against Ayr United in the Championship.

    Sunday's Old Firm derby at Ibrox will also not be played.

    The Scottish football season has been suspended until further notice over fears about coronavirus
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Scottish football's governing bodies say public safety is paramount
