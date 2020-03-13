Scottish football suspended amid coronavirus outbreak - reaction

Neil Lennon is doing a brilliant job at Celtic, but sorry, this is total one-eyed nonsense. Play the league to a finish whenever possible. If next season has to be truncated/League Cup binned/winter break ditched, then fair enough.
'They're not going to take that away from us'
Celtic manager Neil Lennon, when asked for his reaction should the season be scrapped entirely, said: "We would be the champions and rightly so.
"We are
13 points clear. Most of
the other leagues, like Dundee United, they would have to be promoted as well.
"Certainly,
if you are talking about the Armageddon of the league being cancelled or
stopped, it
should go on the average points total which would make us clear champions and
rightly so.
"We are over 30 games in to the season, they are not going to take that away from us.
"Are they going to do that to Liverpool? I would doubt it very much."
Decision '100% correct'
Read what Airdrie have to say on the suspension of fixtures...
Celtic manager Neil Lennon says "we should be
champions" if the football season cannot be completed. Lennon described the
current situation as a "nightmare" as he backed the decision by the SFA/SPFL to
postpone the season indefinitely.
He says no players at Celtic have displayed
coronavirus symptoms but they have been given a few days off. He stressed that
the threat to people’s health was more important than football matches being
played.
'Increasing fears over coronavirus'
Brian McLauchlin
BBC Sport Scotland
There has been almost daily meetings taking place between the SPFL and the SFA response group, regarding coronavirus. It's been an evolving story throughout the week.
There was a meeting yesterday and there was an SPFL board meeting last night. This morning they met and it was decided that, due to increasing fears over coronavirus, and looking at the [deteriorating] situation in England as well. The decision has been taken to suspend [Scottish football] until further notice.
SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell: "Since the guidance outlined by governments last night we have been
engaged in extensive dialogue to clarify the position and implications of that
guidance for Scottish football.
"Today’s announcement is made in the interests of public
health but, equally, the health and safety of players, match officials, and
staff across the game.
"This is of paramount importance as the country enters
the ‘delay’ phase of the coronavirus pandemic.
"It is also why the Scottish FA is compelled to ensure that the suspension is cascaded through the non-professional and grassroots games until further notice."
Old Firm derby suspended
Celtic players were training this morning at Lennoxtown, in preparation for Sunday's Old Firm derby at Ibrox.
However, the announcement by the governing bodies means the players won't be in action.
Celtic manager Neil Lennon is due to address the media in the next few minutes.
Get Involved - Scottish football suspended
@bbcsportscot
Jamie D: Well done. Correct decision.
foosyirdoosmin: Why wasn't this decision made yesterday right after Nicola's Sturgeon's announcement? What about the Aberdeen fans travelling down to Motherwell?
'Unprecedented situation' - Doncaster
SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster: "As everyone knows, this is a fast-moving and unprecedented
situation for the entire country.
“We have been in intensive and detailed discussions since last
night and have also been taking on board the experience of our counterparts in
England and across Europe.
"As a result, the board of the SPFL has agreed this morning that all league fixtures this weekend and next midweek will be postponed until further notice.
"The health and safety of fans, players and officials is absolutely
paramount. We have not yet had any confirmed cases of Coronavirus amongst
players in Scotland, but, given the nature of this outbreak, it seems only a
matter of time.
"We realise that many people will be bitterly disappointed, and we
would obviously prefer to be in a position where we can continue as normal, but
that’s neither realistic nor possible."
Scottish football suspended over coronavirus
The Scottish football season has been suspended until further notice over fears about coronavirus, the SPFL has confirmed.
SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said it was "neither realistic nor possible" to continue with games.
The postponements begin with Friday's Premiership match between Motherwell and Aberdeen, and Queen of the South against Ayr United in the Championship.
Sunday's Old Firm derby at Ibrox will also not be played.
No Rangers media conference
We won't be hearing from Rangers manager Steven Gerrard this afternoon. The club has cancelled its Friday media conference, in light of the Scottish football suspension.
Speaking last night following his side's 3-1 defeat by Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League, Gerrard said: "I don't think anyone wants to see games behind closed doors.
"But I'm not going to sit here after a 3-1 defeat and while it's advantage of Bayer Leverkusen and say that the tournament should be cancelled.
"I don't think that's the right thing to say. Where we stand right now, it continues to go ahead behind closed doors and we'll face that situation."
Earlier today, Uefa postponed next week's Champions League and Europa League fixtures.
The governing body has scheduled a video conference meeting with all of its 55 member associations on 17 March to discuss European football's response to the outbreak.
'Get a grip' - Catriona Matthew
Catriona Matthew thinks tomorrow's Six Nations match between Scotland and Wales should be cancelled.
She adds, 'do the right thing and cancel the #WALvSCO game tomorrow, don’t take any chances, can u live with this decision if u don’t? #Covid_19'
'Take good care' - Motherwell chief Burrows
