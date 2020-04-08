'Mood among majority is to call it' - reaction as SPFL ask clubs to vote on season-end plan

The time for talking is almost at an end. The moment for clubs to make up their minds about how they see the future is now at hand. With a deadline of 5pm on Friday being set for the return of voting slips from all 42 senior clubs we will soon have clarity on what’s going on with the Championship, League One and League Two.

Some skin and hair will fly, but those leagues will be called in short order. That’s the direction of travel. The unlocking of end-of-season payments to cash-strapped clubs will be the determining factor.

Where the three lower leagues will go, the Premiership will surely follow. The SPFL has given itself some breathing space on the calling of the Premiership. But, once more, the mood among the majority is to call it. There’s some chat to be had with Uefa about this.

Hence the stalling by the SPFL. Celtic, in particular, will want a guarantee from the governing body that the calling of the Premiership will not remove them from Champions League qualification next season.

The way it’s looking, this season is done. Celtic will be champions, Hearts will be relegated. Promotion and demotion will be settled on the tables as they exist right now. But that’s only phase one.

Phase two will be an immediate conversation about league reconstruction in time for next season. There’s a long way to go before we get to the endgame in all of this.