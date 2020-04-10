SPFL vote: Reaction as deadline passes with fans awaiting verdict

Dundee statement on the SPFL's proposal: "As we all know, clubs are struggling at the moment.Currently we are all in the same boat; similarly we have all been helped by selfless acts of compassion and thoughtfulness to keep our clubs ticking over.In contrast to so much positivity and support, the language in the current proposal condemns clubs to be financially worse off than they already are as we sit here today.

"This has been difficult to accept.The SPFL board and executive freely admit that they focused on the sporting merit of the proposal and did not take into consideration any financial fall out to their member clubs.

"We believe that any proposal presented should be comprehensive and consider the sporting and financial implications for the member clubs."