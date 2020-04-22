ePL Invitational Tournament

Watch: ePL Invitational Tournament - Jota, Ndidi and Maupay competing

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Who is playing who in the ePL Invitational?

    Round two results so far

    Raheem Sterling 5-4 Wilfried Zaha

    Tom Grennan 1-5 Trent Alexander-Arnold

    Reece James 0-8 Andre Gomes

    Moussa Sissoko 1-2 Christian Atsu

    Thursday 23 April - round two continued

    Diogo Jota v Wilfred Ndidi

    Todd Cantwell v Lys Mousset

    Neal Maupay v Philip Billing

    Josh Franceschi v Dwight McNeil

    Friday 24 April - quarter-finals

    Trent Alexander-Arnold v Christian Atsu

    Andre Gomes v Raheem Sterling

    Diogo Jota/Wilfred Ndidi v Todd Cantwell/Lys Mousset

    Neal Maupay/Philip Billing v Josh Franceschi/Dwight McNeil

    Saturday 25 April

    Winner QF1 v Winner QF2

    Winner QF3 v Winner QF4

    Winner SF1 v Winner SF2

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. What happened in the ePL Invitational on Wednesday?

    Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling reached the last eight with a 5-4 win over Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha after an end-to-end game.

    Sterling will face Everton midfielder Andre Gomes in the quarter-finals, who despite calling his Fifa ability "so-so" pre-match hammered Chelsea's Reece James 8-0!

    Those two were joined by Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold as he trashed Manchester United fan and musician Tom Grennan 5-1.

    In the final game of the Newcastle's Christian Atsu sneaked past Spurs' Moussa Sissoko thanks to a late Jonjo Shelvey winner. Atsu will face TAA in the quarters on Friday.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. 'You can't do that, man' - Zaha annoyed by Sterling's 'disgusting' goal

    On Wednesday, Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling progressed to the quarter-finals with a tense 5-4 victory over Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha.

    However, the Eagles man was less than impressed with one of the goals that Sterling scored.

    Find out why below...

    Video content

    Video caption: 'Sweaty' controversy in Zaha and Sterling nine-goal thriller
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Who is playing for each club in the ePL Invitational?

    Here is a full list of everyone participating for each club. For 18 sides, players from the respective club are taking part while Arsenal and Manchester United have celebrities from the music industry participating on their behalf.

    Arsenal - Josh Franceschi

    Aston Villa - John McGinn - eliminated in round one

    Bournemouth - Philip Billing

    Brighton - Neal Maupay

    Burnley - Dwight McNeil

    Chelsea - Reece James - eliminated in round two

    Crystal Palace - Wilfried Zaha - eliminated in round two

    Everton - Andre Gomes

    Leicester City - Wilfred Ndidi

    Liverpool - Trent Alexander-Arnold

    Manchester City - Raheem Sterling

    Manchester United - Tom Grennan - eliminated in round two

    Newcastle United - Christian Atsu

    Norwich City - Todd Cantwell

    Sheffield United - Lys Mousset

    Southampton - Angus Gunn - eliminated in round one

    Tottenham Hotspur - Moussa Sissoko - eliminated in round two

    Watford - Nathaniel Chalobah - eliminated in round one

    West Ham United - Ryan Fredericks - eliminated in round one

    Wolverhampton Wanderers - Diogo Jota

    ePremier League Invitational graphic
    Copyright: Premier League
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. What is the ePL Invitational?

    The knockout tournament sees a host of familiar faces, including Premier League footballers and musicians, take part in a Fifa 20 competition from their homes.

    The prize fund for the tournament is being donated to the #PlayersTogether initiative, which was created by Premier League players as a collective way of generating funds for the National Health Service and distributing them where they are needed most.

    ePremier League Invitational
    Copyright: Premier League
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. How can I watch the ePL Invitational?

    The BBC will have live coverage from round two onwards of the ePL Invitational across the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

    All the action will also be available to watch for 30-days on-demand after the event too.

    Full coverage details:

    Thursday 23 April - round two, part two - 12:00-16:30 BST

    Friday 24 April - quarter-finals - 12:00-16:30 BST

    Saturday 25 April - semi-finals and final - 15:00-17:00 BST

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top