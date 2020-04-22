Watch: ePL Invitational Tournament - Jota, Ndidi and Maupay competing

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling reached the last eight with a 5-4 win over Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha after an end-to-end game.

Sterling will face Everton midfielder Andre Gomes in the quarter-finals, who despite calling his Fifa ability "so-so" pre-match hammered Chelsea's Reece James 8-0!

Those two were joined by Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold as he trashed Manchester United fan and musician Tom Grennan 5-1.

In the final game of the Newcastle's Christian Atsu sneaked past Spurs' Moussa Sissoko thanks to a late Jonjo Shelvey winner. Atsu will face TAA in the quarters on Friday.