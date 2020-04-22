Watch: ePL Invitational Tournament - Jota, Ndidi and Maupay competing

Diogo Jota/Wilfred Ndidi v Todd Cantwell/Lys Mousset
Neal Maupay/Philip Billing v Josh Franceschi/Dwight McNeil
Saturday 25 April
Winner QF1 v Winner QF2
Winner QF3 v Winner QF4
Winner SF1 v Winner SF2
What happened in the ePL Invitational on Wednesday?
Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling reached the last eight with a 5-4 win over Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha after an end-to-end game.
Sterling will face Everton midfielder Andre Gomes in the quarter-finals, who despite calling his Fifa ability "so-so" pre-match hammered Chelsea's Reece James 8-0!
Those two were joined by Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold as he trashed Manchester United fan and musician Tom Grennan 5-1.
In the final game of the Newcastle's Christian Atsu sneaked past Spurs' Moussa Sissoko thanks to a late Jonjo Shelvey winner. Atsu will face TAA in the quarters on Friday.
'You can't do that, man' - Zaha annoyed by Sterling's 'disgusting' goal
On Wednesday, Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling progressed to the quarter-finals with a tense 5-4 victory over Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha.
However, the Eagles man was less than impressed with one of the goals that Sterling scored.
Find out why below...
Who is playing for each club in the ePL Invitational?
Here is a full list of everyone participating for each club. For 18 sides, players from the respective club are taking part while Arsenal and Manchester United have celebrities from the music industry participating on their behalf.
Arsenal - Josh Franceschi
Aston Villa - John McGinn - eliminated in round one
Bournemouth - Philip Billing
Brighton - Neal Maupay
Burnley - Dwight McNeil
Chelsea - Reece James - eliminated in round two
Crystal Palace - Wilfried Zaha - eliminated in round two
Everton - Andre Gomes
Leicester City - Wilfred Ndidi
Liverpool - Trent Alexander-Arnold
Manchester City - Raheem Sterling
Manchester United - Tom Grennan - eliminated in round two
Newcastle United - Christian Atsu
Norwich City - Todd Cantwell
Sheffield United - Lys Mousset
Southampton - Angus Gunn - eliminated in round one
Tottenham Hotspur - Moussa Sissoko - eliminated in round two
Watford - Nathaniel Chalobah - eliminated in round one
West Ham United - Ryan Fredericks - eliminated in round one
Wolverhampton Wanderers - Diogo Jota
Premier LeagueCopyright: Premier League
What is the ePL Invitational?
The knockout tournament sees a host of familiar faces, including Premier League footballers and musicians, take part in a Fifa 20 competition from their homes.
The prize fund for the tournament is being donated to the #PlayersTogether initiative, which was created by Premier League players as a collective way of generating funds for the National Health Service and distributing them where they are needed most.
Premier LeagueCopyright: Premier League
How can I watch the ePL Invitational?
The BBC will have live coverage from round two onwards of the ePL Invitational across the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.
All the action will also be available to watch for 30-days on-demand after the event too.
Full coverage details:
Thursday 23 April - round two, part two - 12:00-16:30 BST
Friday 24 April - quarter-finals - 12:00-16:30 BST
Saturday 25 April - semi-finals and final - 15:00-17:00 BST
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Who is playing who in the ePL Invitational?
Round two results so far
Raheem Sterling 5-4 Wilfried Zaha
Tom Grennan 1-5 Trent Alexander-Arnold
Reece James 0-8 Andre Gomes
Moussa Sissoko 1-2 Christian Atsu
Thursday 23 April - round two continued
Diogo Jota v Wilfred Ndidi
Todd Cantwell v Lys Mousset
Neal Maupay v Philip Billing
Josh Franceschi v Dwight McNeil
Friday 24 April - quarter-finals
Trent Alexander-Arnold v Christian Atsu
Andre Gomes v Raheem Sterling
Diogo Jota/Wilfred Ndidi v Todd Cantwell/Lys Mousset
Neal Maupay/Philip Billing v Josh Franceschi/Dwight McNeil
Saturday 25 April
Winner QF1 v Winner QF2
Winner QF3 v Winner QF4
Winner SF1 v Winner SF2
What happened in the ePL Invitational on Wednesday?
Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling reached the last eight with a 5-4 win over Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha after an end-to-end game.
Sterling will face Everton midfielder Andre Gomes in the quarter-finals, who despite calling his Fifa ability "so-so" pre-match hammered Chelsea's Reece James 8-0!
Those two were joined by Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold as he trashed Manchester United fan and musician Tom Grennan 5-1.
In the final game of the Newcastle's Christian Atsu sneaked past Spurs' Moussa Sissoko thanks to a late Jonjo Shelvey winner. Atsu will face TAA in the quarters on Friday.
'You can't do that, man' - Zaha annoyed by Sterling's 'disgusting' goal
On Wednesday, Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling progressed to the quarter-finals with a tense 5-4 victory over Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha.
However, the Eagles man was less than impressed with one of the goals that Sterling scored.
Find out why below...
Who is playing for each club in the ePL Invitational?
Here is a full list of everyone participating for each club. For 18 sides, players from the respective club are taking part while Arsenal and Manchester United have celebrities from the music industry participating on their behalf.
Arsenal - Josh Franceschi
Aston Villa - John McGinn - eliminated in round one
Bournemouth - Philip Billing
Brighton - Neal Maupay
Burnley - Dwight McNeil
Chelsea - Reece James - eliminated in round two
Crystal Palace - Wilfried Zaha - eliminated in round two
Everton - Andre Gomes
Leicester City - Wilfred Ndidi
Liverpool - Trent Alexander-Arnold
Manchester City - Raheem Sterling
Manchester United - Tom Grennan - eliminated in round two
Newcastle United - Christian Atsu
Norwich City - Todd Cantwell
Sheffield United - Lys Mousset
Southampton - Angus Gunn - eliminated in round one
Tottenham Hotspur - Moussa Sissoko - eliminated in round two
Watford - Nathaniel Chalobah - eliminated in round one
West Ham United - Ryan Fredericks - eliminated in round one
Wolverhampton Wanderers - Diogo Jota
What is the ePL Invitational?
The knockout tournament sees a host of familiar faces, including Premier League footballers and musicians, take part in a Fifa 20 competition from their homes.
The prize fund for the tournament is being donated to the #PlayersTogether initiative, which was created by Premier League players as a collective way of generating funds for the National Health Service and distributing them where they are needed most.
How can I watch the ePL Invitational?
The BBC will have live coverage from round two onwards of the ePL Invitational across the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.
All the action will also be available to watch for 30-days on-demand after the event too.
Full coverage details:
Thursday 23 April - round two, part two - 12:00-16:30 BST
Friday 24 April - quarter-finals - 12:00-16:30 BST
Saturday 25 April - semi-finals and final - 15:00-17:00 BST