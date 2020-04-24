Watch: ePL Invitational Tournament - Sterling, Alexander-Arnold, Jota & McNeil competing

Semi-final: Trent Alexander-Arnold v Raheem Sterling
Semi-final: Diogo Jota v Dwight McNeil
Final: Winner SF1 v Winner SF2
Who is playing for each club in the ePL Invitational?
Here is a full list of everyone participating for each club. For 18 sides, players from the respective club are taking part while Arsenal and Manchester United have celebrities from the music industry participating on their behalf.
Arsenal - Josh Franceschi - eliminated in round two
Aston Villa - John McGinn - eliminated in round one
Bournemouth - Philip Billing - eliminated in round two
Brighton - Neal Maupay - eliminated in quarter-finals
Burnley - Dwight McNeil
Chelsea - Reece James - eliminated in round two
CrystalPalace - Wilfried Zaha - eliminated in round two
Everton - Andre Gomes - eliminated in quarter-finals
Leicester City - Wilfred Ndidi - eliminated in round two
Liverpool- Trent Alexander-Arnold
Manchester City - Raheem Sterling
Manchester United - Tom Grennan - eliminated in round two
Newcastle United - Christian Atsu - eliminated in quarter-finals
Norwich City - Todd Cantwell - eliminated in round two
Sheffield United - Lys Mousset - eliminated in quarter-finals
Southampton - Angus Gunn - eliminated in round one
Tottenham Hotspur - Moussa Sissoko - eliminated in round two
Watford - Nathaniel Chalobah - eliminated in round one
West Ham United - Ryan Fredericks - eliminated in round one
Wolverhampton Wanderers - Diogo Jota
Premier LeagueCopyright: Premier League
What is the ePL Invitational?
The knockout tournament sees a host of familiar faces, including Premier League footballers and musicians, take part in a Fifa 20 competition from their homes.
The prize fund for the tournament is being donated to the #PlayersTogether initiative, which was created by Premier League players as a collective way of generating funds for the National Health Service and distributing them where they are needed most.
Premier LeagueCopyright: Premier League
How can I watch the ePL Invitational?
The BBC will have live coverage from round two onwards of the ePL Invitational across the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.
All the action will also be available to watch for 30-days on-demand after the event too.
Full coverage details:
Saturday 25 April - semi-finals and final -15:00-17:00 BST
You can catch up with the second round on BBC iPlayer now - part 1 and part 2 and the quarter-finals here.
