ePL Invitational Tournament

Watch: ePL Invitational Tournament - Sterling, Alexander-Arnold, Jota & McNeil competing

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Who is playing who in the ePL Invitational?

    Saturday 25 April

    Semi-final: Trent Alexander-Arnold v Raheem Sterling

    Semi-final: Diogo Jota v Dwight McNeil

    Final: Winner SF1 v Winner SF2

  2. Who is playing for each club in the ePL Invitational?

    Here is a full list of everyone participating for each club. For 18 sides, players from the respective club are taking part while Arsenal and Manchester United have celebrities from the music industry participating on their behalf.

    Arsenal - Josh Franceschi - eliminated in round two

    Aston Villa - John McGinn - eliminated in round one

    Bournemouth - Philip Billing - eliminated in round two

    Brighton - Neal Maupay - eliminated in quarter-finals

    Burnley - Dwight McNeil

    Chelsea - Reece James - eliminated in round two

    CrystalPalace - Wilfried Zaha - eliminated in round two

    Everton - Andre Gomes - eliminated in quarter-finals

    Leicester City - Wilfred Ndidi - eliminated in round two

    Liverpool- Trent Alexander-Arnold

    Manchester City - Raheem Sterling

    Manchester United - Tom Grennan - eliminated in round two

    Newcastle United - Christian Atsu - eliminated in quarter-finals

    Norwich City - Todd Cantwell - eliminated in round two

    Sheffield United - Lys Mousset - eliminated in quarter-finals

    Southampton - Angus Gunn - eliminated in round one

    Tottenham Hotspur - Moussa Sissoko - eliminated in round two

    Watford - Nathaniel Chalobah - eliminated in round one

    West Ham United - Ryan Fredericks - eliminated in round one

    Wolverhampton Wanderers - Diogo Jota

  3. What is the ePL Invitational?

    The knockout tournament sees a host of familiar faces, including Premier League footballers and musicians, take part in a Fifa 20 competition from their homes.

    The prize fund for the tournament is being donated to the #PlayersTogether initiative, which was created by Premier League players as a collective way of generating funds for the National Health Service and distributing them where they are needed most.

  4. How can I watch the ePL Invitational?

    The BBC will have live coverage from round two onwards of the ePL Invitational across the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

    All the action will also be available to watch for 30-days on-demand after the event too.

    Full coverage details:

    Saturday 25 April - semi-finals and final -15:00-17:00 BST

    You can catch up with the second round on BBC iPlayer now - part 1 and part 2 and the quarter-finals here.

