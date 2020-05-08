Watch: ePL Invitational 2 finals day - Maddison, Davis, Egan & Aarons in action

If you've missed the last four days, fear not, you can catch up with all the best moments below.
Who is playing for each club in the ePL Invitational?
Here is a full list of everyone participating for each club. Unlike the first edition of the ePL Invitational there's much more of a mix of players from the respective clubs and celebrity fans of the clubs participating on their behalf.
Arsenal - Micheal Ward - eliminated in round one
Aston Villa - Keinan Davis
Bournemouth - Callum Wilson - eliminated in round one
Brighton - Aaron Connolly - eliminated in quarter-finals
Burnley - Charlie Taylor - eliminated in quarter-finals
Chelsea - Emerson Palmieri - eliminated in quarter-finals
Crystal Palace - Max Meyer - eliminated in round two
Everton - Tony Bellew - eliminated in round two
Leicester City - James Maddison
Liverpool - Jose Enrique - eliminated in round two
Manchester City - Phil Foden - eliminated in round two
Manchester United - Jofra Archer - eliminated in round two
Newcastle United - Rolando Aarons - eliminated in round one
Norwich City - Max Aarons
Sheffield United - John Egan
Southampton - Michael Obafemi - eliminated in quarter-finals
Tottenham Hotspur - Ryan Sessegnon - eliminated in round two
Watford - Ande Gray - eliminated in round two
West Ham United - Spencer Owen - eliminated in round one
Wolverhampton Wanderers - Morgan Gibbs-White - eliminated in round two
What happened in the first ePL Invitational?
Miss the first version of this competition two weeks ago?
Well catch up below and find out how Wolves forward Diogo Jota beat Liverpool and England right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold to be crowned the inaugural champion of the ePL Invitational.
What is the ePL Invitational?
The knockout tournament sees a host of familiar faces, including Premier League footballers and fans from other fields including cricket, boxing and YouTube take part in a Fifa 20 competition from their homes.
The prize fund for the tournament is being donated to the #PlayersTogether initiative, which was created by Premier League players as a collective way of generating funds for the National Health Service and distributing them where they are needed most.
How can I watch the ePL Invitational?
The BBC will have live coverage from round one onwards of the second ePL Invitational across the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.
All the action will also be available to watch for 30-days on-demand after the event too.
Full coverage details:
Saturday 9 May - semi-finals and final - 17:00-19:00 BST
Who is playing who in the ePL Invitational?
Saturday 9 May - semi-finals and final
Semi-finals
Max Aarons v John Egan
Keinan Davis v James Maddison
Final to follow.
