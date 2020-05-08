ePremier League

Watch: ePL Invitational 2 finals day - Maddison, Davis, Egan & Aarons in action

  1. Who is playing who in the ePL Invitational?

    Saturday 9 May - semi-finals and final

    Semi-finals

    Max Aarons v John Egan

    Keinan Davis v James Maddison

    Final to follow.

    ePL Invitational graphic
  2. What's happened in the ePL Invitational 2 so far?

    If you've missed the last four days, fear not, you can catch up with all the best moments below.

  3. Who is playing for each club in the ePL Invitational?

    Here is a full list of everyone participating for each club. Unlike the first edition of the ePL Invitational there's much more of a mix of players from the respective clubs and celebrity fans of the clubs participating on their behalf.

    Arsenal - Micheal Ward - eliminated in round one

    Aston Villa - Keinan Davis

    Bournemouth - Callum Wilson - eliminated in round one

    Brighton - Aaron Connolly - eliminated in quarter-finals

    Burnley - Charlie Taylor - eliminated in quarter-finals

    Chelsea - Emerson Palmieri - eliminated in quarter-finals

    Crystal Palace - Max Meyer - eliminated in round two

    Everton - Tony Bellew - eliminated in round two

    Leicester City - James Maddison

    Liverpool - Jose Enrique - eliminated in round two

    Manchester City - Phil Foden - eliminated in round two

    Manchester United - Jofra Archer - eliminated in round two

    Newcastle United - Rolando Aarons - eliminated in round one

    Norwich City - Max Aarons

    Sheffield United - John Egan

    Southampton - Michael Obafemi - eliminated in quarter-finals

    Tottenham Hotspur - Ryan Sessegnon - eliminated in round two

    Watford - Ande Gray - eliminated in round two

    West Ham United - Spencer Owen - eliminated in round one

    Wolverhampton Wanderers - Morgan Gibbs-White - eliminated in round two

  4. What happened in the first ePL Invitational?

    Miss the first version of this competition two weeks ago?

    Well catch up below and find out how Wolves forward Diogo Jota beat Liverpool and England right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold to be crowned the inaugural champion of the ePL Invitational.

  5. What is the ePL Invitational?

    The knockout tournament sees a host of familiar faces, including Premier League footballers and fans from other fields including cricket, boxing and YouTube take part in a Fifa 20 competition from their homes.

    The prize fund for the tournament is being donated to the #PlayersTogether initiative, which was created by Premier League players as a collective way of generating funds for the National Health Service and distributing them where they are needed most.

    ePL Invitational
  6. How can I watch the ePL Invitational?

    The BBC will have live coverage from round one onwards of the second ePL Invitational across the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

    All the action will also be available to watch for 30-days on-demand after the event too.

    Full coverage details:

    Saturday 9 May - semi-finals and final - 17:00-19:00 BST

