Scottish Premiership season ended - reaction

Following their relegation from the Scottish Premiership, Hearts have released an official statement reaffirming their desire for league reconstruction and signalling their intention to pursue legal action if a resolution cannot be found:
"We have stated from the outset that we don’t believe it is right that any club should be unfairly penalised because of the Covid-19 pandemic. It was previously indicated that league reconstruction would not generate enough support to pass a vote between member clubs. In recent days a number of positive talks have been held with both the SPFL and member clubs and this topic is currently being revisited.
"Hearts will shortly submit a member’s resolution that we believe is a pragmatic solution to the issues the game currently faces and a way forward that the clubs can unite behind. It is our belief that this resolution, if supported, will provide an opportunity to avoid disproportionately disadvantaging - financially and otherwise - any club.
"This is possibly the final chance for our game to stand together, protect each other and not only survive but flourish in the aftermath of this terrible pandemic. Players from across all leagues have shown a desire for reconstruction and having already received support from some clubs we are hopeful that this resolution can positively progress Scottish football.
"As previously intimated the club has been taking legal advice throughout this process and are continuing to do so. We hope that the resolution being prepared will avoid the need to go down this route. Legal action would be both time consuming and expensive. However the cost to the club of relegation would outweigh these considerations.
"To our supporters, we thank you for showing patience and continuing to back the club. We will continue to fight against what we believe is an unjust outcome."
'We are champions for a reason' - Lennon
Celtic boss Neil Lennon expressed his delight at the title being awarded to Celtic and dedicated it to their fans in an interview with the club's official website.
"I returned to Celtic to win. In the tradition of our club I wanted to bring you positive, exciting football, to give you goals, an attacking, dynamic style of play which produced results. As a group we like to think we achieved that already and in this season in particular.
"We would have loved to play out the season in front of you, it is what we all wanted. We were desperate to continue the blistering form we were in when the season was suspended. However, do not in any way let this detract from our achievement. While many will seek to challenge us, the title is ours and we deserve it. We are indeed champions for a reason."
Here's how the table finished...
The only change from when football was halted on 13 March is that St Johnstone go sixth, above Hibernian.
John Marsden: Time for 10 in a row but this title is the sweetest. Congratulations celtic
Stephen Boyle: Unanimous and correct decision.
Graeme Campbell: The league that was never won.
Fraser Thorburn: Bye bye Hearts, not a jot of sympathy. Wouldn't be flapping their gums about taking the SPFL to court or pushing for league reconstruction if they weren't in danger of getting relegated
Ryan Thomson: Rangers can go again next year. Hearts, however, have every right to feel aggrieved, same with anyone relegated in such circumstances. It's farcical, and sums on the state of our game. Shameful.
Mike Burns: Well deserved champions having won the league with 13 points clear. Here we go 10IAR
Robert Lamont: How can St Johnstone go above Hibs if they decide to end the season as it is? Is it because they have a game in hand? Then its funny Partick Thistle have a game in hand and are only 2 points behind Q.O.S but get relegated. I dont understand how that works
Charles McGuigan: It’s done on a points per game. I believe the rules are the same for all the leagues.
Jerry Burn: All these decisions are being made on a financial basis (same with League 2 etc). Isn't there enough money sloshing round FIFA, UEFA, Football Associations, etc to stop this happening?

They're deluded if they think next season won't be affected by Covid.
They're deluded if they think next season won't be affected by Covid.
'This decision enables us to help clubs stay afloat' - Doncaster
SPFL Chief Executive Neil Doncaster gave his thoughts in the official statement...
“On Friday, Ladbrokes Premiership clubs expressed their clear and unanimous view that there was no realistic prospect of completing the outstanding fixtures from Season 2019/20. The SPFL Board met this morning and in line with the express agreement of member clubs in April, the Board determined that League Season 2019/20 and the Ladbrokes Premiership be brought to an end.
“This decision now enables us to pay out around £7 million in fees to help clubs stay afloat during this incredibly difficult time. We will begin processing these payments immediately.
“The focus of all those involved in the game will now turn to how we get football up and running again safely as soon as possible. Next season’s Betfred Cup first round group stage is scheduled to begin in mid-July, with coverage from Premier Sports. The 2020/21 League Season in all four of our Divisions is due to commence on 1 August, which coincides with the start of our new and exclusive five-year broadcasting deal with Sky Sports.
“Nobody should be under any illusion as to how complicated and difficult a challenge it will be to return Scottish football to normality. We will be liaising with Government on the best way forward and working to ensure that all of our 42 clubs are playing football again as soon as humanly possible.”
'This was the only practical way forward' - MacLennan
Quote Message: We would all have rather seen the league season played out on pitches, in stadiums and in front of supporters. This is not the way anybody involved with Scottish football would have wanted to conclude the league season but, given the grave and unprecedented circumstances that we are facing, the Board has agreed that it is the only practical way forward. from Murdoch MacLennan SPFL Chairman
We would all have rather seen the league season played out on pitches, in stadiums and in front of supporters. This is not the way anybody involved with Scottish football would have wanted to conclude the league season but, given the grave and unprecedented circumstances that we are facing, the Board has agreed that it is the only practical way forward.
Quote Message: The SPFL has today announced that, following consultation with all 12 top-flight clubs, the Board of the SPFL has determined that the 2019/20 Ladbrokes Premiership has been concluded with immediate effect. As with the Ladbrokes Championship, Ladbrokes League One and Ladbrokes League Two competitions, final season placings have been determined by points per game in league matches played to 13 March 2020 by each club. The decision means that Celtic are crowned 2019/20 champions and Hearts have been relegated to the Ladbrokes Championship.
The SPFL has today announced that, following consultation with all 12 top-flight clubs, the Board of the SPFL has determined that the 2019/20 Ladbrokes Premiership has been concluded with immediate effect. As with the Ladbrokes Championship, Ladbrokes League One and Ladbrokes League Two competitions, final season placings have been determined by points per game in league matches played to 13 March 2020 by each club. The decision means that Celtic are crowned 2019/20 champions and Hearts have been relegated to the Ladbrokes Championship.
Celtic win title, Hearts relegated
Good afternoon,
It’s the news that Celtic fans have been waiting for and Hearts fans have been dreading.
The SPFL have confirmed that Celtic are the champions of the Scottish Premiership, while Hearts are relegated to the Scottish Championship.
Hamilton preserve top-flight status
Which is your goal of the season?
A cracking season for 'Well
How big a goal was that?
St Mirren fans will remember Jon Obika's contribution as they beat Hearts in March.
The relegated teams...
With winners must come losers in this scenario….
Hearts have been relegated from the Scottish Premiership.
Partick Thistle have been relegated from the Scottish Championship.
Stranraer have been relegated from the Scottish League One.
'Stay safe and stay home'
Celtic have asked fans to stay at home - in accordance with Scottish Government guidelines - and not congregate outside Celtic Park, as is tradition.
The winners...
So that’s Scotland’s top four leagues officially completed for the 2019-20 season.
Celtic have won the Scottish Premiership.
Dundee United have won the Scottish Championship.
Raith Rovers have won the Scottish League One.
Cove Rangers have won the Scottish League Two.
'Celtic worthy winners' - Lambert
Prior to the news being confirmed, former Scotland midfielder Paul Lambert was interviewed on BBC Radio 5 Live...
SPFL statement
