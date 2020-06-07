Bundesliga: Werder Bremen, Wolfsburg & Schalke in action

Philipp Bargfrede fizzes a pass into the feet of Yuya Osako.
The Japan striker has plenty to do, shifting the ball to make space on the edge of the area, but his well struck effort is batted away brilliantly by Wolfsburg goalkeeper Koen Casteels' acrobatic save.
CLOSE!
Werder Bremen 0-0 Wolfsburg
Now it's Wolfsburg who come close.
Joao Victor finds Admir Mehmedi inside the area and the Swiss international strikes a first-time shot from 12 yards out which is well blocked by a Werder player.
CLOSE!
Werder Bremen 0-0 Wolfsburg
WHAT A BLOCK!
A goal-saving challenge from Wolfsburg midfielder Maximilian Arnold inside his own six yard box.
Werder striker Joshua Sargent's eye light up when the ball drops to him inside the box and he drills a shot at goal, but the visiting player slides in with a perfectly timed challenge to get the ball away.
Post update
Werder Bremen 0-0 Wolfsburg
Yeh, he definitely does!
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Post update
Werder Bremen 0-0 Wolfsburg
For a side second bottom, Werder do knock it around quite nicely.
One touch stuff but it's all on the halfway line, not in any kind of position where they are hurting Wolfsburg.
CLOSE!
Werder Bremen 0-0 Wolfsburg
First bit of goalmouth action and visitors Wolfsburg should lead.
Dutch striker Wout Weghorst does well to escape his man and is then one-on-one with Jiri Pavlenka.
He looks to clip it with the outside of his right boot instead of putting his left boot through it and doesn't get enough purchase on it and centre-back Milos Veljkovic gets back to clear off the line.
Post update
Werder Bremen 0-0 Wolfsburg
Wolfsburg's Xaver Schlager looks like Jimmy Bullard.
Post update
Werder Bremen 0-0 Wolfsburg
In terms of match action for the opening 10 minutes, very little to speak of.
In fact, nothing to report.
Post update
Werder Bremen 0-0 Wolfsburg
The artificial crowd noise has not been filtered onto BT Sport's coverage today.
Live Reporting
Shamoon Hafez
All times stated are UK
CLOSE!
Werder Bremen 0-0 Wolfsburg
Nice from Werder, working it well.
Philipp Bargfrede fizzes a pass into the feet of Yuya Osako.
The Japan striker has plenty to do, shifting the ball to make space on the edge of the area, but his well struck effort is batted away brilliantly by Wolfsburg goalkeeper Koen Casteels' acrobatic save.
CLOSE!
Werder Bremen 0-0 Wolfsburg
Now it's Wolfsburg who come close.
Joao Victor finds Admir Mehmedi inside the area and the Swiss international strikes a first-time shot from 12 yards out which is well blocked by a Werder player.
CLOSE!
Werder Bremen 0-0 Wolfsburg
WHAT A BLOCK!
A goal-saving challenge from Wolfsburg midfielder Maximilian Arnold inside his own six yard box.
Werder striker Joshua Sargent's eye light up when the ball drops to him inside the box and he drills a shot at goal, but the visiting player slides in with a perfectly timed challenge to get the ball away.
Post update
Werder Bremen 0-0 Wolfsburg
Yeh, he definitely does!
Post update
Werder Bremen 0-0 Wolfsburg
For a side second bottom, Werder do knock it around quite nicely.
One touch stuff but it's all on the halfway line, not in any kind of position where they are hurting Wolfsburg.
CLOSE!
Werder Bremen 0-0 Wolfsburg
First bit of goalmouth action and visitors Wolfsburg should lead.
Dutch striker Wout Weghorst does well to escape his man and is then one-on-one with Jiri Pavlenka.
He looks to clip it with the outside of his right boot instead of putting his left boot through it and doesn't get enough purchase on it and centre-back Milos Veljkovic gets back to clear off the line.
Post update
Werder Bremen 0-0 Wolfsburg
Wolfsburg's Xaver Schlager looks like Jimmy Bullard.
Post update
Werder Bremen 0-0 Wolfsburg
In terms of match action for the opening 10 minutes, very little to speak of.
In fact, nothing to report.
Post update
Werder Bremen 0-0 Wolfsburg
The artificial crowd noise has not been filtered onto BT Sport's coverage today.
You can read more on that here
Thumbs up if you think it will be good for the Premier League.
Thumbs down if you think it won't be.
Post update
Werder Bremen 0-0 Wolfsburg
Bibiana Steinhaus is today's referee.
Leading the way, great to see.
Post update
Werder Bremen 0-0 Wolfsburg
Peter Drury on comms, my Sunday already got much better.
KICK-OFF
Werder Bremen 0-0 Wolfsburg
Away we go at Weserstadion.
Post update
Werder Bremen v Wolfsburg (12:30 BST)
We saw both sets of players and coaches for Borussia Dortmund and Hertha Berlin taking a knee before kick-off on Saturday.
Wolfsburg's Kevin Mbabu is doing the same today before we get going.
Team news
Werder Bremen v Wolfsburg (12:30 BST)
Former Everton midfielder Davy Klaassen starts for Werder Bremen.
Ex-Newcastle full-back Kevin Mbabu is in for Wolfsburg.
Werder XI: Pavlenka, Gebre Selassie, Veljkovic, Moisander, Augustinsson, Vogt, Bargfrede, Eggestein, Klaassen, Sargent, Osako.
Wolfsburg XI: Casteels, Mbabu, Pongracic, Brooks, Roussillon, Schlager, Arnold, Mehmedi, Brekalo, Victor, Wegorst.
Today's action
Snuggle up in that blanket and grab a drink or two because we've got back-to-back-to-back Bundesliga games today:
Werder Bremen v Wolfsburg (12:30 BST)
Union Berlin v Schalke (14:30)
Augsburg v Cologne (17:00)
Woeful Werder
Saturday's action was all about matters at the top, Sunday's begins with issues at the bottom of the table.
Four-time Bundesliga champions Werder Bremen have suffered a woeful campaign, sitting second bottom and six points from safety.
With five games to go Die Werderaner are sinking fast, so can they haul themselves towards the surface today?