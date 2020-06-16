Premier League returns - one day to go

Sergio Aguero
Michael Emons

All times stated are UK

  1. One day to go

    Hello and welcome along to BBC Sport's live page as we build up to the restart of the Premier League season.

    Just one day to go before Aston Villa take on Sheffield United and Manchester City entertain Arsenal.

    Later on we'll be hearing from City boss Pep Guardiola as well.

