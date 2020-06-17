The Premier League is back - all the build-up

American businessman Henry Mauriss has lodged a £350m bid
to buy Newcastle United.
Should the proposed Saudi Arabian takeover led by Amanda
Staveley fall through then Mauriss is waiting.
The Premier League is yet to make a decision on a
proposed £300m deal which is 80% financed
by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. Their papers were lodged with the
Premier League just over 10 weeks ago to be scrutinised for the owner’s and director’s test.
Mauriss, who is based in LA, is very interested and is
prepared to move quickly if given an opportunity to be in place ahead of the
start of next season.
It's not all about the return on the pitch here today.
We have some breaking takeover news from Tyneside!
We're flattered Stephen. We're excited to be back too. Of course you'll be able to follow every game on the BBC Sport website.
Newcastle takeover could be complicated by WTO ruling
That is big, potentially exciting news for Newcastle fans.
Yesterday we reported the Saudi Arabian-led takeover could be complicated by the World Trade Organisation ruling that Saudi Arabia helped breach international piracy laws.
The proposed £300m deal is 80% financed by the country's Public Investment Fund, whose chairman is Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.
It is currently awaiting approval via the Premier League's owners' and directors' test, which looks into the background of prospective club owners.
Part of that involves analysing whether there has been any alleged involvement in criminality.
It's not all about the return on the pitch here today.
We have some breaking takeover news from Tyneside!
We're flattered Stephen. We're excited to be back too. Of course you'll be able to follow every game on the BBC Sport website.
I'm sure you already know the BBC are showing games live on TV too!
What are you most excited to see again?
Stephen: I'm quite excited to see the BBC Sport live text page back!!!
Football but not as we know it...
The Premier League is back but of course things are going to be very different.
The most obvious change will be the lack of fans. It's going to be odd but I am sure we can all get over it.
The new measures mean all the matches will be behind closed doors, with around 300 key people allowed in the stadium.
Teams will be allowed to make five substitutions and there'll be deep cleaning of corner flags, match balls and goalposts.
Click here for a full guide on the Premier League's return
What are you most excited to see?
I want to know it's not just me that is overly giddy about Aston Villa v Sheffield United.
What are you most excited for with the Premier League's return?
Whether it is the obvious title win, the beauty of Kevin de Bruyne or the madness of Allan Saint-Maximin, I want to hear from you.
Good morning.
Tonight we really do have LIVE Premier League football with Aston Villa v Sheffield United at 18:00 BST and Man City v Arsenal at 20:15 BST.
I'm going to be here throughout the day with all of the build-up right here on this page.
I'll also bring you the latest news - there are a couple of zoom press conferences later - and as ever I'd love for you to get involved.
Today really is the day.
After 100 long, difficult days, Premier League football finally returns tonight.
I cannot wait.
FOOTBALL. IS. BACK.