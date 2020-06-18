Premier League reaction & latest news

Video content Video caption: Premier League players take knee in Black Lives Matter solidarity Premier League players take knee in Black Lives Matter solidarity

So, yesterday's games began with all players and staff taking a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Match officials also took part, on a night players' names on shirts were replaced with 'Black Lives Matter'.

"It shows we're going in the right direction," Manchester City's Raheem Sterling told Sky Sports.

"Little by little we're seeing change. It was natural, it was organic. We saw the teams do it in the earlier kick-off and thought it was something we had to do as well."