Premier League reaction & latest news

Live Reporting

Ben Collins

All times stated are UK

  1. Taking a knee was a massive step - Sterling

    Video content

    Video caption: Premier League players take knee in Black Lives Matter solidarity

    So, yesterday's games began with all players and staff taking a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

    Match officials also took part, on a night players' names on shirts were replaced with 'Black Lives Matter'.

    "It shows we're going in the right direction," Manchester City's Raheem Sterling told Sky Sports.

    "Little by little we're seeing change. It was natural, it was organic. We saw the teams do it in the earlier kick-off and thought it was something we had to do as well."

  2. What's to come?

    If you didn't see the football you're in the right place as we'll be looking back at what happened as the Premier League resumed and all the reaction.

    Plus we've got some news conferences to come later on, with managers looking ahead to tomorrow's games.

    No, that's not a typo... 100 days with no Premier League football and now there's going to be a game virtually every day for the next few weeks. Great isn't it?!

  4. Football is back!

    Kevin de Bruyne celebrates scoring against Arsenal
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Now here's something I've not said for a while...

    Did you see the football last night?

    Yes, after 100 days, the Premier League returned in two empty stadiums.

    And there was no little drama in a controversial draw at Aston Villa and a dominant win for Manchester City.

    It's good to be back!

