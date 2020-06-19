MOTDx Watchalong - Reece Parkinson & special guests follow Bournemouth v Palace

BBC Sport Copyright: BBC Sport

MOTDx Watchalong is a new live digital show available on the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website, bringing together fans from up and down the country to watch the BBC's four Premier League matches and FA Cup games.

You can join the party for the first time this Saturday at 19:30 BST for Bournemouth v Crystal Palace, with MOTDx and Radio 1 Xtra's Reece Parkinson, BBC Sport's Liam Loftus and some very special celebrity fans.

They'll be having fun with viewers at home, challenging their guests and reacting to the social media chat - all from the comfort of their own living rooms.

Get involved and send in your comments, pictures and videos via BBC Sport and MOTD's social media channels on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

