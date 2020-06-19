Premier League media conferences & latest news

Earlier this week the World Trade Organisation (WTO) ruled that Saudi Arabia helped breach international piracy laws in relation to the broadcaster beoutQ.
It has been accused of illegally broadcasting a range of professional sport, including the Premier League.
Angus MacNeil, chair of the International Trade Select Committee, has now written to trade secretary Liz Truss to voice his concerns.
In a letter seen by BBC Sport, MacNeil says: "As you would have seen, the WTO has made a landmark ruling on the protection of sports rights, which is one of the UK's most valuable and treasured exports.
"In its ruling, the WTO held that the government of Saudi Arabia has, from the beginning, been actively... supporting the 'beoutQ' piracy operation that has stolen the commercial rights of UK sports bodies for three years."
Rashford's campaign to make change happen
Eddie Howe praised Marcus Rashford earlier for his free school meals campaign.
Rashford may be a high-profile Premier League footballer now, but it is only 11 years since the Manchester United striker needed breakfast clubs and free school meals to supplement what his mum could provide.
Click here to read more from Simon Stone about why the cause mattered so much to the England international.
'Fraser news ends an uncertain, distracting, spell for Cherries'
Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (Sat, 19:45 BST)
Kris Temple
BBC Radio Solent
The confirmation that Ryan Fraser has played his
last game for the club brings to a close an uncertain, and distracting, few
months.
The writing has been on the wall since Fraser told BBC Radio Solent in
January that he hadn’t been "playing for the team". He had presumably
been hoping suitors would be circling in January, but, unfortunately for him, a
poor first half to the season by his own standards put paid to that.
Where he ends
up now remains to be seen, but there’s no doubt he’s a game-changing player
when he’s in the right frame of mind. The absence of Fraser is almost wholly
offset by the return to fitness of David Brooks, who can be massive in the
relegation run-in, along with Dutch wild card Arnaut Danjuma, who hasn’t shown
anything like what he can do yet.
'We're pleased we can decide our future'
Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (Sat, 19:45 BST)
Bournemouth
Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe added: "We're pleased that the results can decide our future and not elsewhere.
"The season almost divides into two for us. We're post-lockdown and we have to commit to these nine games and pick up as many points as possible."
Fraser, 26, is set to leave Bournemouth when his current deal ends on 30 June but is unlikely to feature before then.
My strongest squad all season - Howe
Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (Sat, 19:45 BST)
Bournemouth
Now here's the man again to kick off the first of today's new conferences.
"It feels good to be back," said Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe.
"We certainly had a number of injuries as the season was shutting down. This is now the strongest squad I've had to choose from all season."
Stay safe and stay at home
Bournemouth return to action with a home game against Crystal Palace on Saturday (19:45 BST). Of course, all matches are being played behind closed doors so manager Eddie Howe has asked fans to stay safe and stay away from the ground.
After all, the game will be shown live on BBC One, iPlayer and the website.
Rashford's campaign to make change happen
Eddie Howe praised Marcus Rashford earlier for his free school meals campaign.
Rashford may be a high-profile Premier League footballer now, but it is only 11 years since the Manchester United striker needed breakfast clubs and free school meals to supplement what his mum could provide.
Click here to read more from Simon Stone about why the cause mattered so much to the England international.
'Fraser news ends an uncertain, distracting, spell for Cherries'
Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (Sat, 19:45 BST)
Kris Temple
BBC Radio Solent
The confirmation that Ryan Fraser has played his last game for the club brings to a close an uncertain, and distracting, few months.
The writing has been on the wall since Fraser told BBC Radio Solent in January that he hadn’t been "playing for the team". He had presumably been hoping suitors would be circling in January, but, unfortunately for him, a poor first half to the season by his own standards put paid to that.
Where he ends up now remains to be seen, but there’s no doubt he’s a game-changing player when he’s in the right frame of mind. The absence of Fraser is almost wholly offset by the return to fitness of David Brooks, who can be massive in the relegation run-in, along with Dutch wild card Arnaut Danjuma, who hasn’t shown anything like what he can do yet.
'We're pleased we can decide our future'
Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (Sat, 19:45 BST)
Bournemouth
Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe added: "We're pleased that the results can decide our future and not elsewhere.
"The season almost divides into two for us. We're post-lockdown and we have to commit to these nine games and pick up as many points as possible."
The substitutes are a big game-changer - Howe
Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (Sat, 19:45 BST)
Bournemouth
Premier League managers will also have the option of making five substitutions, rather than three - not just this weekend but for the rest of the season.
Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe added: "The substitutes are a big game-changer. We're going to need to be ready for that, but I think we'll learn as we go.
"It's very difficult to plan too far ahead because you never know what's going to happen.
"We have no way of knowing what's going on at Palace, so we're focusing on the team that we saw before," Howe added.
"They've been very good defensively and have a strong attacking threat, so they're a good balanced team."
'Rashford's contribution has been immense'
Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (Sat, 19:45 BST)
Premier League players will continue to wear Black Lives Matter logos on their shirts this weekend.
"Black Lives Matter is a really important cause," said Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe.
"Marcus Rashford's contribution has been immense and our players have also showed their support with the video they released. It's great to see that impacted in a really positive way."
Our most important games in recent times - Howe
Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (Sat, 19:45 BST)
Bournemouth
Bournemouth do have two games before the end of Ryan Fraser's contract - against Palace then at Wolves on Wednesday - but he won't feature.
And the Cherries resume the campaign inside the relegation zone on goal difference.
"These are the most important games this football club has had at recent times," said Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe.
"I'm looking forward to working hard with the squad that I have."
Fraser has played last game for Bournemouth
Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (Sat, 19:45 BST)
Quartet remain in contention for Cherries
Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (Sat, 19:45 BST)
Club captain Simon Francis, midfielder Andrew Surman, full-back Charlie Daniels and back-up keeper Artur Boruc have all agreed short-term extensions with Bournemouth though.
The quartet, whose deals were also due to expire at the end of June, are now under contract for the rest of the delayed 2019-20 season.
Plus Harry Wilson's loan from Liverpool has been extended to cover the remainder of the campaign.
Cherries to make do without Fraser
Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (Sat, 19:45 BST)
Eddie Howe may have a fit squad to choose from but he will have to manage without Ryan Fraser after the Scottish winger declined to sign a short-term contract extension until the end of the season.
Fraser, 26, is set to leave Bournemouth when his current deal ends on 30 June but is unlikely to feature before then.
My strongest squad all season - Howe
Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (Sat, 19:45 BST)
Bournemouth
Now here's the man again to kick off the first of today's new conferences.
"It feels good to be back," said Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe.
"We certainly had a number of injuries as the season was shutting down. This is now the strongest squad I've had to choose from all season."
Stay safe and stay at home
Bournemouth return to action with a home game against Crystal Palace on Saturday (19:45 BST). Of course, all matches are being played behind closed doors so manager Eddie Howe has asked fans to stay safe and stay away from the ground.
After all, the game will be shown live on BBC One, iPlayer and the website.
