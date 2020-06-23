MOTDx Watchalong - Dean Ashton & Leon Osman join Reece Parkinson to follow Norwich v Everton

BBC Sport Copyright: BBC Sport

MOTDx Watchalong is a new live digital show available on the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website, bringing together fans from up and down the country to watch the BBC's four Premier League matches and FA Cup games.

After the first episode saw Crystal Palace beat Bournemouth 2-0 on Saturday, we're back again for Wednesday's Premier League game between Norwich and Everton (18:00 BST). MOTDx and Radio 1 Xtra's Reece Parkinson will be joined by BBC Sport's Liam Loftus and former Norwich striker Dean Ashton and ex-Everton midfielder Leon Osman.

They'll be having fun with viewers at home, challenging their guests and reacting to the social media chat - all from the comfort of their own living rooms.

Get involved and send in your comments, pictures and videos via BBC Sport and MOTD's social media channels on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

