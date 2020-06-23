Norwich v Everton MOTDx watchalong

MOTDx Watchalong - Dean Ashton & Leon Osman join Reece Parkinson to follow Norwich v Everton

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. 'Oooh what a goal!' - MOTDx's Timbsy predicts Milivojevic stunner

    MOTDx's Michael 'Timbsy' Timbs, Reece Parkinson and The Manor's Scotty Stacks react to Luka Milivojevic's free-kick in Crystal Palace's 2-0 win over Bournemouth in the first ever MOTDx Watchalong epsiode.

    The third and fourth episodes of MOTDx Watchalong will be this weekend (27-28 June) for Manchester United's and Manchester City's FA Cup quarter-finals against Norwich and Newcastle.

    Video content

    Video caption: MOTDx's Timbsy predicts Milivojevic stunner in Crystal Palace win
  2. Premier League restart: How you can join in with MOTDx Watchalong

    MOTDx Watchalong graphic with Dean Ashton and Leon Osman
    Copyright: BBC Sport

    MOTDx Watchalong is a new live digital show available on the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website, bringing together fans from up and down the country to watch the BBC's four Premier League matches and FA Cup games.

    After the first episode saw Crystal Palace beat Bournemouth 2-0 on Saturday, we're back again for Wednesday's Premier League game between Norwich and Everton (18:00 BST). MOTDx and Radio 1 Xtra's Reece Parkinson will be joined by BBC Sport's Liam Loftus and former Norwich striker Dean Ashton and ex-Everton midfielder Leon Osman.

    They'll be having fun with viewers at home, challenging their guests and reacting to the social media chat - all from the comfort of their own living rooms.

    Get involved and send in your comments, pictures and videos via BBC Sport and MOTD's social media channels on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

    Read more here.

