Premier League latest - Liverpool on brink of first title in 30 years

Of course a lot of the focus is on Liverpool this morning but lets not forget about another player who was exceptional last night - Anthony Martial.

He scored United's first Premier League hat-trick in more than seven years as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men eased past Sheffield United at Old Trafford.

The last hat-trick by a United player came all the way back in 2013 by Robin van Persie against Aston Villa in the game that sealed the title for Sir Alex Ferguson's side.