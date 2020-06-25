Premier League latest - Liverpool on brink of first title in 30 years

The last hat-trick by a United player came all the way back in 2013 by Robin van Persie against Aston Villa in the game that sealed the title for Sir Alex Ferguson's side.
Klopp praises 'exceptional' Liverpool
Liverpool were mighty impressive last night. It was a performance of champions.
They scored four excellent goals and were too good for a strong Crystal Palace side.
Klopp was full of praise for his players...
Liverpool's long wait could end today - how are you feeling?
Jake Saunders: It's incredibly surreal that this could be the day I see LFC win the league for the first time. Honestly? I wish it wasn't in the hands of Chelsea, I'll never forgive their bus-parking antics from six years ago. Would much rather we won it on the pitch.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he will watch Manchester City's match against Chelsea tonight - the match that could seal their title win.
If City fail to win then Liverpool are champions.
"I have to watch the game tomorrow because we play them one week later," Klopp said. "That's being professional and doing my job."
Liverpool's long wait could end today - how are you feeling?
Stevo: Tbf Liverpool deserve the title, but you do have to feel for the fans who've waited so long and cannot celebrate it in the moment.
Sean The Blue: Happy for them. They've been by far the best team in the league this season and I'm happy that we're having a new winner.
'It's our time to win the league'
Mohammed Salah says it is now Liverpool's "time" to end their 30-year wait.
He scored the Reds' second in a dominant victory over Crystal Palace last night.
"Two points to go to win the league, it's great," Salah told Sky Sports.
"Since I came here I said I want to win the Premier League. The city did not win it for a long time.
"Last year we had a chance but Man City also played really well and deserved it. It's our time to win the league."
I must admit I do not remember the last time Liverpool won the title either. That must be the same for a lot of people.
Liverpool's long wait could end today - how are you feeling?
Alistair Syme: I’m absolutely loving it, most of all for my sons and nephews who were too young to remember or not born last time.
Troubles at the bottom
Last night wasn't a great night for any of the teams in the bottom three.
Villa only managed a point while Norwich and Bournemouth were both beaten.
Norwich manager Daniel Farke said it is "not realistic" for his side to stay up after their home loss against Everton but said the Canaries "won't give up".
So how are you feeling this morning waking up and knowing today could be the day Liverpool finally win the title?
Liverpool fans I imagine you're happy? Giddy with excitement? Or is it surreal, still not quite sinking in? Maybe it's tinged with sadness through wishing a Reds fan close to you was still here to see it?
What about everyone else? Are you watching on in admiration? You can't say they don't deserve it. Or maybe the prospect of Liverpool winning the title again makes you feel sick.
Liverpool's long wait could end today - how are you feeling?
Liverpool's long wait could end today - how are you feeling?
Liverpool's long wait could end today - how are you feeling?
Troubles at the bottom
Last night wasn't a great night for any of the teams in the bottom three.
Villa only managed a point while Norwich and Bournemouth were both beaten.
Norwich manager Daniel Farke said it is "not realistic" for his side to stay up after their home loss against Everton but said the Canaries "won't give up".
Ben: Could Liverpool really be the champions for the first time in 30 years today? Just reading that back gives me goosebumps.
So how are you feeling this morning waking up and knowing today could be the day Liverpool finally win the title?
Liverpool fans I imagine you're happy? Giddy with excitement? Or is it surreal, still not quite sinking in? Maybe it's tinged with sadness through wishing a Reds fan close to you was still here to see it?
What about everyone else? Are you watching on in admiration? You can't say they don't deserve it. Or maybe the prospect of Liverpool winning the title again makes you feel sick.
When can Liverpool win the league?
Liverpool will win the Premier League TONIGHT if Manchester City fail to beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
If City do win then Liverpool will seal the title at the Etihad next Thursday (2 July) with a draw when the top two meet.
Failing that, it would still only require one more Liverpool win in the six games afterwards for the title to be theirs.
It's almost time.
We're here this morning to bring you all of the reaction to last night's games with Liverpool moving to the brink of the title while there was also some damaging results at the bottom.
We'll also build-up to tonight's games and bring you all of the latest news.
Stay with us.
11,016 days since they last won the English league title, today really could be the day for Liverpool.
After the Reds thrashed Crystal Palace 4-0 last night, their 30-year wait will end tonight if Manchester City fail to win at Chelsea.
Is today Liverpool's day?
On the brink...