Liverpool win Premier League - all the reaction from the morning after

Liverpool were crowned champions with a record seven games to spare after 10-men Manchester City dropped points at Chelsea. Most of the Liverpool players were watching it together, almost expecting the title to become theirs. Here's how they celebrated as the full-time whistle blew at Stamford Bridge.
Live Reporting
Thomas Mallows, Harry Poole and Callum Matthews
All times stated are UK
'4, 3, 2, 1....'
Post update
Good morning!
That's right Liverpool are Premier League champions for the first time. Stick with us throughout the day as we bring you all the best reaction to Jurgen Klopp's side sealing that elusive trophy.
We'll also have all the build-up to this weekend's FA Cup quarter-finals and two Premier League.
It's going to be a busy one, so strap yourself in.
Post update
Liverpool fans last felt this euphoria in 1990. They might have won 10 major trophies since, including two Champions Leagues, but this was the one they wanted. This is the one they desperately needed.
The hoodoo is over and Liverpool are back on their perch.
Post update
30 years.
1,149 games.
103,410 minutes (not including injury time).
The wait is finally over: Liverpool are top-flight champions again.