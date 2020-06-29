N'Golo Kante of Chelsea (C) takes the knee before the FA Cup quarter-final

FA Cup and Premier League reaction

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Mantej Mann

All times stated are UK

  1. Cup progress a cause for optimism at Arsenal

    FT: Sheffield United 2-1 Arsenal

    Arsenal might be struggling for form in the Premier League, but Mikel Arteta's side will also play at Wembley next month after they beat Sheffield United in the FA Cup quarter-final.

    Dani Ceballos' 91st-minute winner took them through after David McGoldrick's hooked finish just a few minutes earlier looked to have ensured extra time at Bramall Lane.

    You can read the full report here.

    Video content

    Video caption: FA Cup: Sheffield Utd 1-2 Arsenal highlights
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. City still on course for the treble

    FT: Newcastle 0-2 Man City

    Having relinquished their Premier League title to rivals Liverpool, Manchester City turned on the style to book their place in the last four of the FA Cup.

    The holders cruised past Newcastle, courtesy of goals from Kevin de Bruyne and Raheem Sterling.

    Pep Guardiola's side have already claimed the Carabao Cup, and they are still on for the treble with the Champions League to come in August.

    You can read the full report here.

    Video content

    Video caption: FA Cup: Newcastle 0-2 Man City highlights
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Chelsea continue to impress under Lampard

    FT: Leicester 0-1 Chelsea

    Chelsea have been impressive since the return of football, winning all three games.

    Victory over Man City in the league on Thursday tightened their grip on fourth place, before Frank Lampard's side booked their place in the FA Cup semi-final on Sunday.

    Ross Barkley came off the bench to score the winner against Leicester City as the Blues reached their 10th semi-final of the 21st century.

    You can read the full report here.

    Video content

    Video caption: FA Cup: Leicester City 0-1 Chelsea highlights
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Back pages

    Daily Telegraph

    Telegraph back page
    Copyright: Daily Telegraph
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Back pages

    Daily Star

    Daily Star
    Copyright: Daily Star
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. Back pages

    Guardian

    Guardian back page
    Copyright: Guardian
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. Back pages

    Daily Express

    Express back page
    Copyright: Express
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. Back pages

    But first, let's take a look at this morning's back pages.

    As expected, the weekend's FA Cup action features heavily, but several national newspapers have also led with reports of some Watford players breaking Covid-19 guidelines...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. Good morning

    It's Monday, 29 June and we've only just learned the identity of this season's FA Cup semi-finalists!

    We should have been enjoying Euro 2020 now, but it's been the strangest of years and the domestic season isn't over yet...

    Stay with us as we review the weekend's FA Cup action, and hear from a few Premier League managers as they prepare for their next league game.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top