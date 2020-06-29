FA Cup and Premier League reaction

Arsenal might be struggling for form in the Premier League, but Mikel Arteta's side will also play at Wembley next month after they beat Sheffield United in the FA Cup quarter-final. Dani Ceballos' 91st-minute winner took them through after David McGoldrick's hooked finish just a few minutes earlier looked to have ensured extra time at Bramall Lane. You can read the full report here.
Cup progress a cause for optimism at Arsenal
FT: Sheffield United 2-1 Arsenal
Arsenal might be struggling for form in the Premier League, but Mikel Arteta's side will also play at Wembley next month after they beat Sheffield United in the FA Cup quarter-final.
Dani Ceballos' 91st-minute winner took them through after David McGoldrick's hooked finish just a few minutes earlier looked to have ensured extra time at Bramall Lane.
City still on course for the treble
FT: Newcastle 0-2 Man City
Having relinquished their Premier League title to rivals Liverpool, Manchester City turned on the style to book their place in the last four of the FA Cup.
The holders cruised past Newcastle, courtesy of goals from Kevin de Bruyne and Raheem Sterling.
Pep Guardiola's side have already claimed the Carabao Cup, and they are still on for the treble with the Champions League to come in August.
Chelsea continue to impress under Lampard
FT: Leicester 0-1 Chelsea
Chelsea have been impressive since the return of football, winning all three games.
Victory over Man City in the league on Thursday tightened their grip on fourth place, before Frank Lampard's side booked their place in the FA Cup semi-final on Sunday.
Ross Barkley came off the bench to score the winner against Leicester City as the Blues reached their 10th semi-final of the 21st century.
As expected, the weekend's FA Cup action features heavily, but several national newspapers have also led with reports of some Watford players breaking Covid-19 guidelines...
Good morning
It's Monday, 29 June and we've only just learned the identity of this season's FA Cup semi-finalists!
We should have been enjoying Euro 2020 now, but it's been the strangest of years and the domestic season isn't over yet...
Stay with us as we review the weekend's FA Cup action, and hear from a few Premier League managers as they prepare for their next league game.