Tuesday's Premier League news conferences

Only the one Premier League game to discuss from Monday - that finished with an impressive 1-0 win for Burnley at Crystal Palace. More on that in a bit. We'll also be hearing from a handful of Premier League managers before their club's midweek fixtures. Here's the list: Bournemouth's Eddie Howe (after 09:00 BST). Sheffield United's Chris Wilder (after 09:00). Arsenal's Mikel Arteta (after 12:00). Norwich's Daniel Farke (after 13:15). Everton's Carlo Ancelotti (after 13:30). West Ham's David Moyes (after 13:30).
Tuesday's line-up
