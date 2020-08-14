Man City dumped out of Champions League by Lyon - reaction

City boss Pep Guardiola speaking to BT Sport: "One day we will break this gap to the semis. In the first 20, 25 minutes we struggled to find spaces to attack.

"The second half was OK - we were there. I had a feeling we were better. You have to be perfect in this competition.

On the possible foul on Aymeric Laporte in the build-up to the second goal: "I don't want to talk about these circumstances. It looks like I'm complaining and finding excuses.

"We did a lot of good things, but it wasn't enough. We made mistakes in the boxes in key moments. We struggled to find our spaces to attack.

On the Sterling miss: "In this situation you have to equalise to take it to extra time, but then we concede the third and it's over. We created more chances and more shots.

"We are disappointed. We now go on holidays. Then we have to lift the players when they return to the club again.

And playing in the Champions League again: "Sometimes you have to break this (barrier to the semis). The team over last few years deserve it. Maybe one day we'll break this gap."