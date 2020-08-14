Man City dumped out of Champions League by Lyon - reaction

A unique situation, and strange one with no Spanish or English clubs present.
As for Manchester City, it's back to the drawing board which barely has space to write on.
Thanks for reading once again. Next up is Manchester United v Sevilla in the Europa League semi-final on Sunday - join us then.
Mr.E: One thing is certain the signings City have so far made will not get them into champions league semi, they are barely championship quality.
A bit harsh there
Man City 1-3 Lyon
Pat Nevin
Former Chelsea and Scotland winger on BBC Radio 5 Live
Are Lyon a team Man City couldn't beat when playing at their best?
Absolutely not. Man City should beat them.
Man City 1-3 Lyon
Lyon’s Rudi Garcia is the first French manager
to guide a French team to the Champions League semi-finals since 2009-10
(Claude Puel & Lyon).
Since progressing from his first seven Champions
League quarter-finals as a manager with Barcelona and Bayern Munich, Pep
Guardiola has been eliminated in each of his three appearances at this stage of
the competition with Man City (17-18, 18-19 & 19-20).
The 2019-20 Champions League semi-finals will
see two French teams (PSG, Lyon) and two German teams (RB Leipzig, Bayern
Munich) compete for a place in the final; it’s the first time since 2012-13
that there are just two different nations represented at the semi-final stage.
De Bruyne has been directly
involved in more goals in all competitions in 2019-20 than any other Premier
League player (38 – 16 goals, 22 assists).
Skully: In a decade with Bayern and City, Pep hasn't managed a Champions League Final. He's living off his Barca days when that team could have managed itself to the final. Overrated
The Lonely Goalpost: I love Pep but he has not won the Champions League since 2011 with Barcelona. Next year will be 10 years. I've said for a long time that although winning it twice as a manager he may not be as highly rated at that level as reported?
'They made it 3-1 and the game's over' - De Bruyne
Man City 1-3 Lyon
City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne speaking to BT Sport: It's a different year, same stuff. First half wasn't good enough. Second half we played really well. Came back 1-1 and had couple of chances. It was then 2-1 and 3-1.
"The second half we played well had them under pressure. We were more offensive. Even at 2-1 if Ras (Raheem Sterling) scores the goal it's 2-2. They made it 3-1 and the game's over.
"Lyon didn't really create but we need to learn.
"I need to go home because my wife is expecting - I need something to focus on."
'Lyon benefit from Guardiola's crazy tactics'
Man City 1-3 Lyon
Julien Laurens
French football expert on BBC Radio 5 live
Lyon have benefitted from Pep's crazy tactics really.
You can't take anything away from Lyon and their efficiency becasue they were so clinical.
But I still feel this is on Pep. It's Pep's failure.
Rudi Garcia and his players believed City would make mistakes and they did. They believed if they were serious and well organised then they could do something and I think they deserve a lot of credit for believing anything was possible over the 90 minutes
This is wonderful for French football and especially for Lyon.
Former Chelsea and Scotland winger on BBC Radio 5 Live
They've shot themselves in the foot, I absolutely do believe that.
We said after about 22 minutes here it wasn't working. You've got to change that. Pep Guardiola changed that after 60 minutes, so you've basically thrown away 60 minutes when you could have dominated the game.
The frustration is we know they are capable of dominating - they have the players to do it. If it was right [to change] after 60 minutes it was certainly right after 45.
The real shame is Guardiola was very reactionary tonight. Usually he wants his sides to control games but he was bordering on insipid tonight.
We have our Champions League line-up.
Tuesday: PSG v RB Leipzig
Wednesday: Bayern Munich v Lyon
Man City 1-3 Lyon
Skully: In a decade with Bayern and City, Pep hasn't managed a Champions League Final. He's living off his Barca days when that team could have managed itself to the final. Overrated
The Lonely Goalpost: I love Pep but he has not won the Champions League since 2011 with Barcelona. Next year will be 10 years. I've said for a long time that although winning it twice as a manager he may not be as highly rated at that level as reported?
Man City 1-3 Lyon
Referring to that earlier tweet from Kylian Mbappe, it'd be great to play in a Farmers League. Great sandwiches aftewards.
Anyway, I digress...what did you make of Guardiola saying that one day City have to break into the semi-finals of this competition.
Do you think that's possible under the Catalan coach?
He gets his City team to play great football, but tactically does he always get it right?
'Pep didn't play the City way'
Man City 1-3 Lyon
Chris Waddle
Ex-Tottenham and England winger on BBC Radio 5 Live
Man City had so many talented players sat in the dugout and when we got the team sheets Lyon mentally would have thought 'they've shown us a lot of respect'.
It will be interesting to hear from Pep, but for some reason tonight he didnt play the Man City way
'It has happened too many times for Pep'
Man City 1-3 Lyon
Julien Laurens
French football expert on BBC Radio 5 live
On whether Pep Guardiola overthinks in the Champions League...
Massively. Sometimes it works, like against Real Madrid in Spain. Great, that works. But too many times it hasn't worked.
It didn't work away against Spurs last season, it didn't work against Monaco three years ago because he messed up the second leg.
Why don't you play your normal team in a normal formation tonight against a team that is far weaker than you? Why do you need to adapt your formation to the opposition?
It just doesn't work like this. He has to take the blame. He has to take responsibility. It has happened too many times.
He has to step up and say sorry, I keep trying to come with ideas and it's just not working. If i was a City fan tonight I'd be really cross with what Pep Guardiola has done. He messed it up big time.
Man City 1-3 Lyon
'It obviously wasn't working'
Man City 1-3 Lyon
Pat Nevin
Former Chelsea and Scotland winger on BBC Radio 5 Live
Were Man City at any point a team you felt were hard done by? You didn't feel that.
We were desperate for Man City, or I was desperate for Man City, to win today, I love the way they play football.
But they weren't playing that way tonight. They didn't set out the right team.
They had to change it. It so obviously wasn't working.
'Maybe one day we'll break this gap to the semis' - Guardiola
Man City 1-3 Lyon
City boss Pep Guardiola speaking to BT Sport: "One day we will break this gap to the semis. In the first 20, 25 minutes we struggled to find spaces to attack.
"The second half was OK - we were there. I had a feeling we were better. You have to be perfect in this competition.
On the possible foul on Aymeric Laporte in the build-up to the second goal: "I don't want to talk about these circumstances. It looks like I'm complaining and finding excuses.
"We did a lot of good things, but it wasn't enough. We made mistakes in the boxes in key moments. We struggled to find our spaces to attack.
On the Sterling miss: "In this situation you have to equalise to take it to extra time, but then we concede the third and it's over. We created more chances and more shots.
"We are disappointed. We now go on holidays. Then we have to lift the players when they return to the club again.
And playing in the Champions League again: "Sometimes you have to break this (barrier to the semis). The team over last few years deserve it. Maybe one day we'll break this gap."
'Pep got it wrong'
Man City 1-3 Lyon
Chris Waddle
Ex-Tottenham and England winger on BBC Radio 5 Live
There wasn't enough creativity, there wasn't enough players running forward or enough players asking questions of Lyon.
They didn't trouble them enough, it needed a David Silva playing between the gaps. They wouldn't have liked playing against Phil Foden tonight.
Pep Guardiola has to put his hands up tonight and say I got it wrong.
He's already on his phone...
Man City 1-3 Lyon
'Pep messed up'
Man City 1-3 Lyon
Julien Laurens
French football expert on BBC Radio 5 live
The fact is Pep [Guardiola] messed up his tactics
He messed up at the start, at half time, during the second half.
How come Phil Foden, who was perhaps Manchester City's best player against Real madrid a week ago, didn't even come on when you're chasing the game. This is crazy.
Of course it is not Pep's fault when Sterling misses but it's Pep's fault there's not more chances for City. That has a far bigger influence on 90 minutes.
'City shot themselves in the foot'
Man City 1-3 Lyon
Pat Nevin
Former Chelsea and Scotland winger on BBC Radio 5 Live
They've shot themselves in the foot, I absolutely do believe that.
We said after about 22 minutes here it wasn't working. You've got to change that. Pep Guardiola changed that after 60 minutes, so you've basically thrown away 60 minutes when you could have dominated the game.
The frustration is we know they are capable of dominating - they have the players to do it. If it was right [to change] after 60 minutes it was certainly right after 45.
The real shame is Guardiola was very reactionary tonight. Usually he wants his sides to control games but he was bordering on insipid tonight.
He was just not as brave as he usually is.