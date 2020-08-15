Sevilla break Man Utd hearts in Europa League semi-final - reaction

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaking to BT Sport: "It's one of them if you take chances you win comfortably - not always the case in football. We had moments in spells in both halves where we should have scored a few. We have a young team - some spells showed that this group of players will have to learn and get some consistency in their play.

"When we get the ball down and create chances it's scintillating at times. The keeper had a fantastic game. It's disappointing we didn't score because we've got players with that quality.

On the second goal: "It's not just in the box but the run up to the goal is disappointing. We should have stopped the cross maybe, then the ball got a deflection off Brandon's [Williams] thigh that changed the direction of the ball."

Lead up to Sevilla's equaliser: "It was a throw-in - 100%, but when you don't get it you can't stop. You know it's our throw-in but it ends up on other side of pitch at the other end [and they cross it for the goal].

"Since February we've been fantastic. Then again it's disappointing to go out. We've come quite a distance. Exciting to work with the boys but you could see at the end - tired legs and tired minds. We definitely need to improve to move up the table and take steps in the cups. I've never had three semi-finals in one season.

"We are working to improve what we have. We've had spells with injuries. We're always looking to improve the squad.

"It's not about a marquee signing, it's about quality. The right personality that fits into the group.

On the rumours surrounding Jadon Sancho: "I'm not commenting on other teams' players."