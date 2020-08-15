Sevilla break Man Utd hearts in Europa League semi-final - reaction

No more English sides left to contend for European honours. It happens.
They will be back next season reinvigorated and eager to win some silverware.
Thanks for reading and sharing your thoughts over the past four days. That's me done.
The European live text action continues on Monday with the other semi-final between Inter Milan v Shakhtar Donetsk.
And here's a few words from a happier Lopetegui...
Man Utd 1-2 Sevilla
"We are very happy and satisfied to reach the final. We've beaten a
fantastic team. No doubts the best United team of the past few years. We suffered especially in the second-half but we showed heart.
"We thought it was possible. We ran a lot and
were better. We're very happy to be in the final. Very happy for the supporters. Recent times have been so
difficult so it's nice to bring joy to people. We're enthusiastic to play in the final and win it.
"Every change [substitution] we make has a real objective and idea. Changes
were good because the players we brought in were good. We couldn’t get our
head out of the water. We needed some height."
'Players will have to learn and get some consistency' - Solskjaer
Man Utd 1-2 Sevilla
United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaking to BT Sport: "It's one of them if you take chances you win comfortably - not always the case in football. We had moments in spells in both halves where we should have scored a few. We have a young team - some spells showed that this group of players will have to learn and get some consistency in their play.
"When we get the ball down and create chances it's scintillating at times. The keeper had a fantastic game. It's disappointing we didn't score because we've got players with that quality.
On the second goal: "It's not just in the box but the run up to the goal is disappointing. We should have stopped the cross maybe, then the ball got a deflection off Brandon's [Williams] thigh that changed the direction of the ball."
Lead up to Sevilla's equaliser: "It was a throw-in - 100%, but when you don't get it you can't stop. You know it's our throw-in but it ends up on other side of pitch at the other end [and they cross it for the goal].
"Since February we've been fantastic. Then again it's disappointing to go out. We've come quite a distance. Exciting to work with the boys but you could see at the end - tired legs and tired minds. We definitely need to improve to move up the table and take steps in the cups. I've never had three semi-finals in one season.
"We are working to improve what we have. We've had spells with injuries. We're always looking to improve the squad.
"It's not about a marquee signing, it's about quality. The right personality that fits into the group.
On the rumours surrounding Jadon Sancho: "I'm not commenting on other teams' players."
'United must come back hungry'
Man Utd 1-2 Sevilla
Stephen Warnock
Ex-Liverpool defender on BBC Radio 5 Live
If Manchester United feel sorry for themselves they wont have a good season next season.
They have to be hungry, they have to come back with a desire. You have to come back refocused, ready to go and learn from your mistakes.
When you lose a game you want a game straight away to put that to bed.
'Defensive signing can help title push'
Man Utd 1-2 Sevilla
Stephen Warnock
Ex-Liverpool defender on BBC Radio 5 Live
If United shore up the defence, with the quality they have up front now, I definitely think they can push for the league next season.
I would look at bringing in one of the two guys from Sevilla tonight. The power of Diego Carlos tonight - I'd probably be looking at him.
'What happened between me and Victor is normal' - Fernandes
Man Utd 1-2 Sevilla
United midfielder Bruno Fernandes speaking to BT Sport: "More than a positive start. We played a great game and created a lot of chances. But in football it's not enough - we missed a lot in front of goal.
"We are not satisfied about this because we wanted to go through. Now it's time to rest and refresh the legs. Their keeper did very well, but the quality we have we should have scored. "
On his argument with Victor Lindelof after the second Sevilla goal: "It's normal when you concede. It's not about me or Victor. What happened between me and Victor is normal. It will happen many more times in football. We need to see the mistakes everybody did and improve."
If I'm a Manchester United fan, I'm looking at that and thinking did they create chances? Yes. Were they a danger to Sevilla? Yes. Are they better than they were six months ago? They are.
They could have won the game. There are definitely positive signs for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. We all knew the squad depth needed improved. A lot of people got carried away after lockdown saying this team can compete for the Premier League but they can't - they have not got the depth to do that and we've seen that tonight.
We knew is a building process. Yes, they had a great run, but they still need a lot of work.
'The best team lost' - Maguire
Man Utd 1-2 Sevilla
United defender Harry Maguire speaking to BT Sport: "It's difficult. The boys are devastated. We created numerous chances. The best team lost. They punished us for missing chances. They didn't make many chances to be honest.
"We conceded from two crosses which is not good enough.We worked our socks off and deserved to win and get through. We fell short in a semi-final for the third time this year.
"We have a good group of lads. Losing is not acceptable. Getting to semi-finals isn't acceptable. We have to take it to
the next step. Improvement made this year is massive. We played a good Sevilla team - another day we win it. Losing is not acceptable for this club.
On silverware: "It'll happen soon. We want to win it as soon as possible. If we take another giant step next season we'll improve again. Tonight we turned up and the best team lost. Perhaps that bit of inexperience cost us - we shouldn't have conceded that second goal."
People are asking why would they sign Jadon Sancho? He's pushing one of the forward three out? No. He's not. They would be rotated, the other three would get rotated and it leaves a freshness.
If I'm playing at left-back and Mason Greenwood steps off the pitch on 60 minutes and they bring on Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial or Sancho, I'm thinking 'please no'.
But when they don't bring those players on and it gets to the 85th minute I'm thinking 'brilliant, he's tired' and I'm looking at the bench and I'm thinking 'I'm not too bothered if one of those players come on'.
That's the difference to where Man United used to be. Often if a manager doesn't make substitutions it's because he's sending a message to the board - but you don't do that in a semi-final. You have to bring someone on. The one who would scare me coming on is Odio Ighalo - he's one of the best finishers I've seen in a long time. I just don't understand why he didn't bring him on with 20 minutes to go. If I'm sat on that bench and I don't come on, I'm furious.
Sevilla represent everything that is odious with modern football, diving around at every opportunity, lacking class and somehow (somehow) winning a game in which they were outclassed. Utd need a striker, if they had took half their chances they would have scored 6. They must be gutted, Sevilla should be embarrassed. from Alan, Seaton
Sevilla represent everything that is odious with modern football, diving around at every opportunity, lacking class and somehow (somehow) winning a game in which they were outclassed. Utd need a striker, if they had took half their chances they would have scored 6. They must be gutted, Sevilla should be embarrassed.
What is it with managers lately bringing on strikers or fowards with 3 or 6 minutes to go and expecting them to bag goals with such short time? from Conor
What is it with managers lately bringing on strikers or fowards with 3 or 6 minutes to go and expecting them to bag goals with such short time?
Not sure about the 'diving' Alan nor did I think they were outclassed.
'Lindelof at fault for winner'
Man Utd 1-2 Sevilla
Stephen Warnock
Ex-Liverpool defender on BBC Radio 5 Live
I look at Victor Lindelof for the second goal. Not once does he look over his shoulder. There seems to be a clear lack of communication across that back line. Bruno Fernandes was furious with Lindelof.
The problem for defenders is you get punished for it - whereas the strikers don't.
Post update
Man Utd 1-2 Sevilla
So there's us thinking David De Gea might be the story but in fact it was Sevilla keeper Yassine Bounou aka Bono - even better than the real thing.
