Lukaku double as Inter Milan romp into Europa League final

Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku speaking to BT Sport: "The team is doing well and everybody is doing their best. We worked really hard in the camp. It's tough but you see the results of the hard work. We want to keep going.
"We knew they were really good in combinations so as long as we kept the centre of defence close, we knew we would not have problems as the physicality of us is too much for them.
On his goalscoring record: "At the minute everything is going well but we keep fighting. Records are there to be broken but we want to win. We need to prepare ourselves really well, recover and play again.
On Manchester United's defeat to Sevilla: "Man United tried their hardest. They had a good season and Ole [Gunnar Solksjaer] did a good job.
"Mason Greenwood is coming through and Marcus Rashford. I am really happy for them. They look good for next season so I have no doubts."
Rom's records
FT: Inter Milan 5-0 Shakhtar Donetsk
Romelu Lukaku's last 10 Europa League matches: 14 goals, 1 assist.
He is the first player to score in seven back-to-back Inter matches in European competition. He already held the record at six.
And Lukaku has scored in each of his last 10 Europa League appearances (five for Everton, five for Inter). This is the first time a player has netted in more than eight successive Uefa Cup or Europa League appearances.
Wilsonpudding: Shakhtar looked like they were playing in an end of season mid-table fixture, not a European semi.
FT: Inter Milan 5-0 Shakhtar Donetsk
This is the biggest win in a European semi-final since AC Milan defeated Real Madrid 5-0 in the 1988-89 Champions Cup.
FT: Inter Milan 5-0 Shakhtar Donetsk
Friday. 8pm.
Sevilla v Inter Milan.
Decent!
FT: Inter Milan 5-0 Shakhtar Donetsk
Big celebrations from the Inter Milan players at full-time and Antonio Conte is delighted too.
A big win for them and a chance for some silverware in the final.
Inter Milan 5-0 Shakhtar Donetsk
Inter Milan hammered Shakhtar Donetsk.
They face Sevilla in the Europa League final.
CLOSE!
Inter Milan 5-0 Shakhtar Donetsk
Roberto Gagliardini meets the corner delivery from Christian Eriksen but his header is kept out smartly by Andriy Pyatov.
He's penalised for pushing in the build-up anyway.
Inter Milan 5-0 Shakhtar Donetsk
That's 33 goals in all competitions this season for Romelu Lukaku...
Jack: Lukaku is clearly better than anyone in that current Man U front three, he was just unlucky with terrible tactics and management while he was there!
Inter Milan 5-0 Shakhtar Donetsk
The good news for Shakhtar Donetsk is that Barcelona lost a quarter-final 8-2 a few days ago.
So this isn't THAT bad.
Inter Milan 5-0 Shakhtar Donetsk
Teenager Sebastiano Esposito, who has not long been on for Inter, is given a golden opportunity.
It's two-on-one for Inter, with Christian Eriksen to his left, but he goes alone, jinking inside before slotting it inches past the right post and into the side-netting.
The flag is up anyway but he didn't know that.
Inter Milan 5-0 Shakhtar Donetsk
Job done.
Antonio Conte doesn't want any hat-tricks tonight. Romelu Lukaku is saved for the final.
On comes Stefano Sensi.
GOAL - Inter Milan 5-0 Shakhtar Donetsk
Romelu Lukaku
Getting messy.
Poor Davit Khocholava. He's absolutely mugged off by Romelu Lukaku, who turns, sprints and leaves him for dead.
With only the keeper to beat, he slides it coolly into the far corner.
Brilliant individual goal!
Inter Milan 4-0 Shakhtar Donetsk
A few familiar faces. Victor Moses and Christian Eriksen are on for Inter. Off goes Lautaro Martinez (wrap him up in cotton wool).
Inter Milan 4-0 Shakhtar Donetsk
Could get messy for Shakhtar now.
GOAL - Inter Milan 4-0 Shakhtar Donetsk
Romelu Lukaku
10 games in a row!
He's got the goal. Romelu Lukaku has now scored in 10 successive Europa League matches. Unreal record!
Lautaro Martinez eyes up a shot on the edge of the box but he's selfless and slips it right to Lukaku, who held his run to stay onside.
