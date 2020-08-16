Lukaku double as Inter Milan romp into Europa League final

Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku speaking to BT Sport: "The team is doing well and everybody is doing their best. We worked really hard in the camp. It's tough but you see the results of the hard work. We want to keep going.

"We knew they were really good in combinations so as long as we kept the centre of defence close, we knew we would not have problems as the physicality of us is too much for them.

On his goalscoring record: "At the minute everything is going well but we keep fighting. Records are there to be broken but we want to win. We need to prepare ourselves really well, recover and play again.

On Manchester United's defeat to Sevilla: "Man United tried their hardest. They had a good season and Ole [Gunnar Solksjaer] did a good job.

"Mason Greenwood is coming through and Marcus Rashford. I am really happy for them. They look good for next season so I have no doubts."