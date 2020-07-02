Premier League reaction - big results in race for top four & survival

AFP Copyright: AFP

It's certainly looking bleak for Norwich at the bottom of the Premier League and the situation is getting worse for Bournemouth as their survival hopes were dealt another blow against Newcastle.

The Magpies beat them comprehensively with an exciting performance, goals coming from Dwight Gayle, Sean Longstaff, Miguel Almiron and substitute Valentino Lazaro.

The Cherries have now lost all tree games since the restart and their only goal has been Dan Gosling's stoppage-time consolation against Newcastle.