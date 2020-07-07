Premier League reaction and news after Spurs beat Everton

Everton have enjoyed a revival since Carlo Ancelotti took over as manager, with only Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal picking up more points since the Italian's appointment in December.

Neither side set a mediocre game alight on Monday, but the defeat at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium leaves the Merseysiders in the bottom half of the table and extinguishes any faint hopes of claiming a European spot with five games left.

Though their overall performance was steady, Everton lacked any real creativity or inventiveness in the final third, failing to force Hugo Lloris to make a save in the first half. But Ancelotti insists the spirit in his team is still good.