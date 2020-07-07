Premier League reaction and news after Spurs beat Everton

Everton have enjoyed a revival since Carlo Ancelotti took over as manager, with only Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal picking up more points since the Italian's appointment in December.
Neither side set a mediocre game alight on Monday, but the defeat at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium leaves the Merseysiders in the bottom half of the table and extinguishes any faint hopes of claiming a European spot with five games left.
Though their overall performance was steady, Everton lacked any real creativity or inventiveness in the final third, failing to force Hugo Lloris to make a save in the first half. But Ancelotti insists the spirit in his team is still good.
Lloris said there was "no problem" after Monday's match.
Team-mates clash as Spurs beat Toffees
Tottenham 1-0 Everton
It was all hugs and smiles for Tottenham at the end of Monday's game but not so at half-time due to a bizarre clash between their goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and his team-mate Son Heung-min.
A tepid contest threatened to boil over as the teams left the pitch at the interval when Spurs skipper Lloris ran over and shoved Son in the back. The South Korea forward tried to react but was pushed down the tunnel by his team-mates, with others having to hold back the Frenchman.
But the pair put their differences aside at full-time as they shared a warm hug before leaving the pitch.
The half-time clash was the flashpoint of a largely uneventful affair which was settled by Michael Keane's own goal, the ball deflecting in off the Everton defender from Giovani lo Celso's strike.
Team spirit's good despite defeat - Ancelotti
Tottenham 1-0 Everton
'Hugo Bosh'
Tottenham 1-0 Everton
As well as the clash between Son Heung-min and Hugo Lloris, the Mirror features Bournemouth's Norwegian forward Joshua King saying that the relegation-threatened Cherries "don't deserve to be in the Premier League".
Bust-up with Son part of football - Lloris
Tottenham 1-0 Everton
Spurs captain Hugo Lloris says his half-time argument with team-mate Son Heung-min is "part of football", but insists there is "no problem" between the two players.
'Llor and Peace'
Tottenham 1-0 Everton
'It shows we care' - Mourinho 'guilty' for Lloris-Son spat
Tottenham 1-0 Everton
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho said he feels "guilty" for the spat between Hugo Lloris and Son Heung-min because he asked his players to show passion - but admits he is pleased as it shows they care.
Lloris-Son clash was beautiful - Mourinho
Tottenham 1-0 Everton
Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho said the half-time clash between goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and forward Son Heung-min was "beautiful" and "something needed for the team to grow up".
Captain Lloris ran over and shoved Son in the back before the players went down the tunnel, with the pair having to be separated by their team-mates.
But they embraced at full-time after a 1-0 Premier League win over Everton.
Team-mates clash as Spurs beat Toffees
Tottenham 1-0 Everton
