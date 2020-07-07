Live

Premier League reaction and news after Spurs beat Everton

preview
2,591
viewing this page

READ: Lloris-Son clash was 'beautiful' - Spurs boss Mourinho

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Ben Collins and Thomas Mallows

All times stated are UK

  1. Team spirit's good despite defeat - Ancelotti

    Tottenham 1-0 Everton

    Everton

    Everton have enjoyed a revival since Carlo Ancelotti took over as manager, with only Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal picking up more points since the Italian's appointment in December.

    Neither side set a mediocre game alight on Monday, but the defeat at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium leaves the Merseysiders in the bottom half of the table and extinguishes any faint hopes of claiming a European spot with five games left.

    Though their overall performance was steady, Everton lacked any real creativity or inventiveness in the final third, failing to force Hugo Lloris to make a save in the first half. But Ancelotti insists the spirit in his team is still good.

    Video content

    Video caption: Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti insists morale is high despite a 1-0 loss to Spurs
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. 'Hugo Bosh'

    Tottenham 1-0 Everton

    Daily Mirror

    As well as the clash between Son Heung-min and Hugo Lloris, the Mirror features Bournemouth's Norwegian forward Joshua King saying that the relegation-threatened Cherries "don't deserve to be in the Premier League".

    Back page of the Daily Mirror on 7 July 2020
    Copyright: Mirror
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Bust-up with Son part of football - Lloris

    Tottenham 1-0 Everton

    Tottenham Hotspur

    Spurs captain Hugo Lloris says his half-time argument with team-mate Son Heung-min is "part of football", but insists there is "no problem" between the two players.

    Video content

    Video caption: Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris says his argument with Son Heung-min is 'part of football'
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. 'Llor and Peace'

    Tottenham 1-0 Everton

    The Daily Star

    Back page of the Daily Star on 7 July 2020
    Copyright: Star
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. 'It shows we care' - Mourinho 'guilty' for Lloris-Son spat

    Tottenham 1-0 Everton

    Tottenham Hotspur

    Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho said he feels "guilty" for the spat between Hugo Lloris and Son Heung-min because he asked his players to show passion - but admits he is pleased as it shows they care.

    Video content

    Video caption: Spurs boss Jose Mourinho says he feels both happy guilty after spat between Lloris & Son
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. Lloris-Son clash was beautiful - Mourinho

    Tottenham 1-0 Everton

    Tottenham Hotspur

    Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho said the half-time clash between goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and forward Son Heung-min was "beautiful" and "something needed for the team to grow up".

    Captain Lloris ran over and shoved Son in the back before the players went down the tunnel, with the pair having to be separated by their team-mates.

    But they embraced at full-time after a 1-0 Premier League win over Everton.

    Lloris said there was "no problem" after Monday's match.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. Team-mates clash as Spurs beat Toffees

    Tottenham 1-0 Everton

    Hugo Lloris and Son Heung-min hug after Tottenham's win over Everton
    Copyright: Reuters

    It was all hugs and smiles for Tottenham at the end of Monday's game but not so at half-time due to a bizarre clash between their goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and his team-mate Son Heung-min.

    A tepid contest threatened to boil over as the teams left the pitch at the interval when Spurs skipper Lloris ran over and shoved Son in the back. The South Korea forward tried to react but was pushed down the tunnel by his team-mates, with others having to hold back the Frenchman.

    But the pair put their differences aside at full-time as they shared a warm hug before leaving the pitch.

    The half-time clash was the flashpoint of a largely uneventful affair which was settled by Michael Keane's own goal, the ball deflecting in off the Everton defender from Giovani lo Celso's strike.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. Good morning

    And thanks for joining us as we look at the reaction to Tottenham's win over Everton and follow Tuesday's Premier League news conferences - all seven of them.

    Plus there's three more games to look forward to on Tuesday and we'll be bringing you plenty of other news during the course of the day.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top