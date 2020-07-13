Premier League latest & Man City ban verdict due

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says his side handed Tottenham the win after a disappointing defensive performance in a tightly-contested north London derby.
Derby win 'means the world' to Mourinho
Tottenham 2-1 Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho says "it means the world" to beat Arsenal in his first north London derby.
We'd have been top four if I was here all season - Mourinho
Tottenham 2-1 Arsenal
The Race for Survival
As John Murray said, both West Ham and Watford won on Saturday to open up some breathing space above the relegation zone.
But then Bournemouth and Aston Villa both won on Sunday to show they're not going to go down without a fight.
BBC SportCopyright: BBC Sport
We're still in the tournament - Smith
Aston Villa 2-0 Crystal Palace
Aston Villa
Aston Villa can handle the pressure of a relegation battle and have given themselves a chance of staying up by beating Crystal Palace, says boss Dean Smith.
Trezeguet scored twice as struggling Villa secured a first league win since 21 January to move to within four points of safety with three games to go.
"We have found it hard this season and there is no getting away from that," said Smith after his side's first win in 11 league games.
"I know these players can play under pressure. We have been playing tournament football since we came back. We haven't got the points we need but we're still in the tournament."
'What a twist at the bottom - we needed it!'
Bournemouth 4-1 Leicester City
BBC Radio 5 Live
BBC commentator John Murray has just been speaking on Radio 5 Live, saying how on the way back home from the Tottenham game he stopped for a takeaway.
When he got out of the car, Leicester were leading 1-0 through Jamie Vardy's 23rd goal of the season in the first half.
When John got back in the car he said he "could not believe it! What a twist that is. I think we needed it, down at the bottom, because Bournemouth and Aston Villa were going [down] with a whimper. But it was quite a turn of events over the two days.
"The teams from 16th to 19th, inclusive, all won. Bournemouth and Villa had the pressure placed on them by the wins for Watford and West Ham, but they responded."
Cherries hammer Foxes to boost survival hopes
Bournemouth 4-1 Leicester City
Sunday was a dramatic day at the bottom of the Premier League too as both Bournemouth and Aston Villa won.
The game turned in a calamitous two minutes midway through the second half: the Foxes threw away a 1-0 lead as Junior Stanislas scored from the penalty spot, Dominic Solanke put the hosts in front and Caglar Soyuncu was sent off for kicking Callum Wilson as Bournemouth celebrated going 2-1 up.
A shot from Stanislas then found the net via a big deflection off Jonny Evans and Solanke scored his second to give the Cherries their first win in 10 games.
'Jose's dig at Poch for Euro woe'
Tottenham 2-1 Arsenal
Jose Mourinho said how happy Tottenham are to get back above Arsenal and boost their hopes of European qualification.
But the Spurs boss also had a 'dig' at his predecessor Mauricio Pochettino by saying they'd be in the top four if the Portuguese had been there all season.
Wolves beat Everton to boost Champions League hopes
Wolves 3-0 Everton
Wolves boosted their chances of claiming a place in next season's Champions League with a comprehensive home victory over Everton.
Wanderers bounced back from consecutive defeats with a victory through goals either side of half-time and a game-sealing third from Diogo Jota with 15 minutes to go.
Raul Jimenez scored the first from the penalty spot in first-half injury time following a clumsy Lucas Digne foul on Daniel Podence.
Leander Dendoncker headed in the second just a minute after the restart before Jota lashed in from just inside the box to put the game beyond the visitors.
The Race for Europe
Tottenham's north London derby win nudged them two points above their local rivals, with Burnley behind the Gunners on goal difference.
Wolves also gained a place, beating Everton 3-0 to go back above Sheffield United. Manchester United host Southampton later (20:00 BST).
BBC SportCopyright: BBC Sport
'We are still in the fight to win a Europa League position'
Tottenham 2-1 Arsenal
Tottenham Hotspur
Sunday's derby win saw Spurs go back above their north London rivals and boost their hopes of hopes of qualifying for the Europa League.
Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho said: "During the game nobody thought about it, even myself I didn't, but Arsenal had 48 hours more than us to rest, so it was hard. But it came from their hearts this effort, this battle.
"Even in the last minutes of the game after 2-1, zero problems, everything under control, so we are happy. We are happy because we made the fans happy, we are happy because we are still in the fight to win a Europa League position.
"We have nine points to fight for. If Manchester City do not play in the Champions League then there is one more space. If the FA Cup winner is a top-five or top-six team it opens a bit more space so we have to keep going until the end and try to get into a position that lets us play in the Europa League.
"That's not what we want but I prefer to play in the Europa League than not at all."
There was an eerie atmosphere behind closed doors in the vast Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but this was still a fiercely-competitive derby in the traditions of this great rivalry as Spurs and Arsenal battle for a place in Europe next season.
Arsenal took the lead after 16 minutes when Alexandre Lacazette's rising drive flashed past Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris but Jose Mourinho's side were level within three minutes when Son Heung-min took advantage of slack defending by Sead Kolasinac and David Luiz to score with a deft chip.
Both sides had chances to force victory with Ben Davies denied when his 30-yard drive was brilliantly turned on to the bar by Arsenal keeper Emiliano Martinez in the first half while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also struck the frame of the goal after the break.
Arsenal had the greater share of possession but it was Spurs who struck decisively nine minutes from time when Alderweireld glanced in Son's corner, securing a win that leaves them in eighth place, two points ahead of the Gunners.
'Derby joy gives Jose dreams of Europa treble'
Tottenham 2-1 Arsenal
We handed Spurs the win - Arteta
Tottenham 2-1 Arsenal
Arsenal
The Race for Survival
Sunday was a dramatic day at the bottom of the Premier League too as both Bournemouth and Aston Villa won.
The Cherries came from behind to thrash 10-man Leicester City and boost their hopes of avoiding relegation.
The Race for Europe
Alderweireld heads late derby winner for Spurs
Tottenham 2-1 Arsenal
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Toby Alderweireld's late header gave Tottenham victory in a tightly-contested north London derby.
Sunday's Premier League results
Good morning
And thanks for joining us at the start of another busy sporting week. We'll be looking at the reaction to Sunday's Premier League games and bring you all the latest news before the midweek fixtures.
We'll also bring you the verdict on Manchester City's appeal against their two-year ban from European football. That announcement is due at 09:30 BST.