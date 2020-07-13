Premier League latest & Man City ban verdict due

Aston Villa can handle the pressure of a relegation battle and have given themselves a chance of staying up by beating Crystal Palace, says boss Dean Smith.

Trezeguet scored twice as struggling Villa secured a first league win since 21 January to move to within four points of safety with three games to go.

"We have found it hard this season and there is no getting away from that," said Smith after his side's first win in 11 league games.

"I know these players can play under pressure. We have been playing tournament football since we came back. We haven't got the points we need but we're still in the tournament."