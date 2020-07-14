La Liga - Real Madrid win La Liga title

Live Reporting

Emlyn Begley

  1. Goodnight

    Sergio Ramos lifts the La Liga trophy for the fifth time in his career as Real Madrid get a proper presentation on the pitch as they would in normal times (albeit not the Bernabeu).

    As the ticker tape flies into the Madrid air, it's time for me to log off. Thanks for joining me today for this live text.

    Follow the closing moments of the Premier League here.

  2. Real Madrid win La Liga title

    Real Madrid 2-1 Villarreal

    Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois: "To come back from lockdown and win 10 games in a row... I remember saying before we came back I had full confidence in our ability to win all our games."

  3. Real Madrid win La Liga title

    Real Madrid 2-1 Villarreal

    Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos: "This is a prize for our hard work. This is the reward. To win 10 games in a row deserves a lot of credit.

    "It's a strange season. Our objective was clear. We wanted to win every game after the restart. We wanted to depend on ourselves. It's difficult to win every game. You can't win these matches easily. This is the reward for all our hard work.

    "Zidane has been key. He's the captain of the ship. He put a lot of faith in all his players and we've felt protected. He's a unique coach.

    "I'd like to finish my career here. I'm sure there won't be any problem."

  4. Real Madrid win La Liga title

    Real Madrid 2-1 Villarreal

    Eden Hazard is wearing a mask on the pitch in the celebrations. Chelsea reportedly will get some cash now as Real winning La Liga was one of the clauses.

  5. FULL-TIME

    Barcelona 1-2 Osasuna

    It's all over in Barcelona and the dethroned champions have lost. Luis Suarez hit the woodwork and Lionel Messi fired over in the closing stages.

    Osasuna actually won with 10 men. Enric Gallego was sent off with 13 minutes to go.

  7. Real Madrid win La Liga title

    Real Madrid 2-1 Villarreal

    Campeones 34 is what most of the Real Madrid players are wearing on the back of their shirts in the celebrations.

    There is Gareth Bale having a good time too.

  8. Real Madrid win La Liga title

    Real Madrid 2-1 Villarreal

    Lots of hugs on the pitch - Sergio Ramos and Zinedine Zidane centre stage.

    Speaking of stages, they are getting one ready on the pitch.

  9. REAL MADRID ARE CHAMPIONS OF SPAIN!

    Real Madrid
  10. FULL-TIME

    Real Madrid 2-1 Villarreal

  11. GOAL - Barcelona 1-2 Osasuna

    Roberto Torres (90+4 mins)

    Wow. Osasuna have surely beaten Barcelona right at the death through Roberto Torres.

  12. DISALLOWED GOAL

    Real Madrid 2-1 Villarreal

    Actually it's disallowed by VAR.

  13. GOAL - Real Madrid 3-1 Villarreal

    Marco Asensio

    The title is wrapped up.

  14. Post update

    Real Madrid 2-1 Villarreal

    Thibaut Courtois saves Real Madrid! He makes a fine double save from Vicente Iborra and Bruno Soriano and Iborra fires wide with a follow-up effort.

  15. Post update

    Real Madrid 2-1 Villarreal

    It's actually Javier Ontiveros who takes it - about 35 yards out. It's a good powerful effort tipped over the bar by Thibaut Courtois.

  16. Post update

    Real Madrid 2-1 Villarreal

    Villarreal free-kick in Santi Cazorla range for a Casemiro handball.

  17. INJURY TIME

    Real Madrid 2-1 Villarreal

    Six minutes added on.

  18. Post update

    Real Madrid 2-1 Villarreal

    That was only the second goal Real Madrid conceded in six games at Estadio Alfredo di Stefano.

  19. Post update

    Real Madrid 2-1 Villarreal

    Can Real just take the sting out of the game? They're trying. A draw would probably be enough to win the title anyway.

  20. Post update

    Real Madrid 2-1 Villarreal

    Villarreal almost equalise. Pinball in the box and Sofian Chakla shoots over.

