La Liga - Real Madrid win La Liga title

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois: "To come back from lockdown and win 10 games in a row... I
remember saying before we came back I had full confidence in our ability to win
all our games."
Real Madrid win La Liga title
Real Madrid 2-1 Villarreal
Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos: "This is a prize for our hard work. This is the reward. To win 10 games in a row deserves a lot of credit.
"It's a strange season. Our objective was clear. We wanted to win every game after the restart. We wanted to depend on ourselves. It's difficult to win every game. You can't win these matches easily. This is the reward for all our hard work.
"Zidane has been key. He's the captain of the ship. He put a lot of faith in all his players and we've felt protected. He's a unique coach.
"I'd like to finish my career here. I'm sure there won't be any problem."
Real Madrid win La Liga title
Real Madrid 2-1 Villarreal
Eden Hazard is wearing a mask on the pitch in the celebrations. Chelsea reportedly will get some cash now as Real winning La Liga was one of the clauses.
FULL-TIME
Barcelona 1-2 Osasuna
It's all over in Barcelona and the dethroned champions have lost. Luis Suarez hit the woodwork and Lionel Messi fired over in the closing stages.
Osasuna actually won with 10 men. Enric Gallego was sent off with 13 minutes to go.
Goodnight
Sergio Ramos lifts the La Liga trophy for the fifth time in his career as Real Madrid get a proper presentation on the pitch as they would in normal times (albeit not the Bernabeu).
As the ticker tape flies into the Madrid air, it's time for me to log off. Thanks for joining me today for this live text.
Follow the closing moments of the Premier League here.
FULL-TIME
Barcelona 1-2 Osasuna
It's all over in Barcelona and the dethroned champions have lost. Luis Suarez hit the woodwork and Lionel Messi fired over in the closing stages.
Osasuna actually won with 10 men. Enric Gallego was sent off with 13 minutes to go.
Real Madrid win La Liga title
Real Madrid 2-1 Villarreal
Campeones 34 is what most of the Real Madrid players are wearing on the back of their shirts in the celebrations.
There is Gareth Bale having a good time too.
Real Madrid win La Liga title
Real Madrid 2-1 Villarreal
Lots of hugs on the pitch - Sergio Ramos and Zinedine Zidane centre stage.
Speaking of stages, they are getting one ready on the pitch.
REAL MADRID ARE CHAMPIONS OF SPAIN!
FULL-TIME
Real Madrid 2-1 Villarreal
GOAL - Barcelona 1-2 Osasuna
Roberto Torres (90+4 mins)
Wow. Osasuna have surely beaten Barcelona right at the death through Roberto Torres.
DISALLOWED GOAL
Real Madrid 2-1 Villarreal
Actually it's disallowed by VAR.
GOAL - Real Madrid 3-1 Villarreal
Marco Asensio
The title is wrapped up.
Real Madrid 2-1 Villarreal
Thibaut Courtois saves Real Madrid! He makes a fine double save from Vicente Iborra and Bruno Soriano and Iborra fires wide with a follow-up effort.
Real Madrid 2-1 Villarreal
It's actually Javier Ontiveros who takes it - about 35 yards out. It's a good powerful effort tipped over the bar by Thibaut Courtois.
Real Madrid 2-1 Villarreal
Villarreal free-kick in Santi Cazorla range for a Casemiro handball.
INJURY TIME
Real Madrid 2-1 Villarreal
Six minutes added on.
Real Madrid 2-1 Villarreal
That was only the second goal Real Madrid conceded in six games at Estadio Alfredo di Stefano.
Real Madrid 2-1 Villarreal
Can Real just take the sting out of the game? They're trying. A draw would probably be enough to win the title anyway.
Real Madrid 2-1 Villarreal
Villarreal almost equalise. Pinball in the box and Sofian Chakla shoots over.