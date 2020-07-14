La Liga - Real Madrid win La Liga title

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos: "This is a prize for our hard work. This is the reward. To win 10 games in a row deserves a lot of credit.

"It's a strange season. Our objective was clear. We wanted to win every game after the restart. We wanted to depend on ourselves. It's difficult to win every game. You can't win these matches easily. This is the reward for all our hard work.

"Zidane has been key. He's the captain of the ship. He put a lot of faith in all his players and we've felt protected. He's a unique coach.

"I'd like to finish my career here. I'm sure there won't be any problem."