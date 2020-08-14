Women's Champions League: Glasgow City 1-9 Wolfsburg - Scots routed in last eight

Thanks for joining us this evening. Glasgow City are back in the Champions League qualifiers in October. Despite the hammering in San Sebastian, they will once again be trying to reach the last eight - or go even further. They now know the standard they will have to reach. The domestic season should be a cracker with Rangers and Celtic investing in their squads to compete with the likes of City and Hibs.
Barca lie in wait
FT: Glasgow City 1-9 Wolfsburg
Wolfsburg's reward for the victory this evening is a semi-final against Barcelona, who were 1-0 victors over Atletico Madrid. Tomorrow it's Arsenal's chance in San Sebastian to reach the last four - they play Paris Saint-Germain - while the holders Lyon take on Bayern Munich in Bilbao.
'The difference is astronomical'
FT: Glasgow City 1-9 Wolfsburg
Glasgow City team manager Laura Montgomery: "We lost bad goals. There are many things we could have done better. It was disappointing to lose two goals at the end of the first half. They're a top-quality outfit. The difference is astronomical. Wolfsburg's budget will be bigger than every SPFL team outwith Rangers and Celtic in the men's league."
City 'need to connect'
FT: Glasgow City 1-9 Wolfsburg
Quote Message: Many of the new signings won't have played against a side like Wolfsburg before. As a team they need to try to connect because I think this is going to be the toughest season in domestic football because there is so much more competition in the Scottish game. from Julie Fleeting Former Scotland striker on BBC Radio Scotland
Many of the new signings won't have played against a side like Wolfsburg before. As a team they need to try to connect because I think this is going to be the toughest season in domestic football because there is so much more competition in the Scottish game.
'A wee lesson'
FT: Glasgow City 1-9 Wolfsburg
Quote Message: It was virtually impossible. It's difficult to sound positive about a match where you have lost 9-1 but for Glasgow City to have reached the quarter-final of the biggest club competition in the world is fantastic and is a great achievement. But it was a wee lesson. from Steven Thompson Former Scotland striker on BBC Radio Scotland
It was virtually impossible. It's difficult to sound positive about a match where you have lost 9-1 but for Glasgow City to have reached the quarter-final of the biggest club competition in the world is fantastic and is a great achievement. But it was a wee lesson.
FULL-TIME Glasgow City 1-9 Wolfsburg
What can I say? Glasgow City were completely outclassed. Having one bounce match ahead of a tie of this magnitude did not help Scott Booth and his team. However, Wolfsburg simply operate at a different level. They are two-time European champions, have superior players and will surely provide a stern test for either Atletico Madrid or Barcelona.
GOAL Glasgow City 1-9 Wolfsburg
Clark (og)
Substitute Jenna Clark is out of luck as she moves to close down a cross from the left by Lena Oberdorf and can do nothing but watch on as the ball loops over Lee Alexander for the 10th and final goal of the game.
Agony for Ross
Glasgow City 1-8 Wolfsburg
City skipper Leanne Ross has led the team with distinction over the years but it has been a tough evening for the 39-year-old.
ADDED TIME
Glasgow City 1-8 Wolfsburg
Four minutes of added time. City, not unexpectedly, look exhausted.
CLOSE!
Glasgow City 1-8 Wolfsburg
Felicitas Rauch crosses with an in-swinger from the right and who should be on the end of it but the incomparable Pernille Harder. On this occasion the spring-heeled Dane heads wide but she has looked a class apart in this match.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Glasgow City 1-8 Wolfsburg
Five minutes to go in San Sebastian and the crossbar comes to City's rescue this time. Pernille Harder shows fantastic technique to angle her body in such a way that she can curve her right foot round the ball and direct a shot that arches over the City defence and comes back off the bar. That was superb.
HITS THE WOODWORK
Glasgow City 1-8 Wolfsburg
We may not have heard the end of it in the BBC Scotland sport department had Leanne Crichton been just a fraction lower with her shot. The City midfielder - and Sportscene pundit - puts her laces through the ball but sees her effort hit the Wolfsburg crossbar.
GOAL Glasgow City 1-8 Wolfsburg
Ross (og)
It's horrible to witness the pain on Leanne Ross's face as the reality sinks in that she has scored with a header - but into her own net. She tried to stoop to head it past her goal but unfortunately tucks it beyond her team-mate Lee Alexander.
Harder a class apart
Glasgow City 1-7 Wolfsburg
It's a dispiriting evening for Glasgow City but the scoreline cannot surprise too many fans of the women's game. The Germans have a £10m budget while part-time City operate on a fraction of that.
GOAL Glasgow City 1-7 Wolfsburg
Harder
It's now four goals for Pernille Harder, who is afforded too much time to get on the end of the free-kick. Lee Alexander is left exposed as the Dane nods the ball into the net.
GOAL Glasgow City 1-6 Wolfsburg
Rauch
City's Zaneta Wyne does so well to prevent Pernille Harder thumping in her fourth as she times her tackle to perfection. However, sub Felicitas Rauch is fastest to the loose ball and cracks in a shot to re-establish Wolfsburg's five-goal advantage.
GOAL Glasgow City 1-5 Wolfsburg
Wade
What an outstanding goal by Lauren Wade! On her Champions League debut the Northern Irish wide player, from the tightest of angles, clips a peach of a shot over the stunned Wolfsburg goalkeeper Friederike Abt.
City escape a sixth
Glasgow City 0-5 Wolfsburg
Svenja Huth's free-kick from 35 yards drifts harmlessly past Lee Alexander's left-hand post. Such profligacy was not in evidence for Wolfsburg's fifth goal when Huth's floated cross was finished so confidently by Pernille Harder.
GOAL Glasgow City 0-5 Wolfsburg
Harder
Having survived conceding a fifth goal thanks to a goal-line clearance, Pernille Harder scores her third of the evening, leaping to head beyond Lee Alexander from eight yards.
Wolfsburg threaten once more
Glasgow City 0-4 Wolfsburg
Pernille Harder makes a telling run into the box but is slow with her pass to the left for Rolfo and in skips Sam Kerr who sweeps it past her own goal.
