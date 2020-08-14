Women's Champions League: Glasgow City 1-9 Wolfsburg - Scots routed in last eight

Quote Message: Many of the new signings won't have played against a side like Wolfsburg before. As a team they need to try to connect because I think this is going to be the toughest season in domestic football because there is so much more competition in the Scottish game. from Julie Fleeting Former Scotland striker on BBC Radio Scotland

Many of the new signings won't have played against a side like Wolfsburg before. As a team they need to try to connect because I think this is going to be the toughest season in domestic football because there is so much more competition in the Scottish game.