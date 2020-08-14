Livingston

Scottish Premiership: build-up to the weekend action

Live Reporting

Nick McPheat

  1. We'll be back tomorrow

    That's all for now, thank you again for spending your Friday afternoon with me.

    We'll be back tomorrow with full coverage of Saturday's Premiership games online and on BBC Radio Scotland.

    You can also catch Sportsound tonight at 18:00 as well as Off the Ball with Stuart Cosgrove and Tam Cowan from 12:00 tomorrow.

    Goodbye.

    fixture list
  2. Livingston v Rangers (Sun 16:30)

    pittman holt tackle
    Image caption: The last encounter between these sides was back in February when a solitary Scott Arfield goal was enough to beat Livingston 1-0 at Ibrox, however the highlight of the game was this perfectly timed slide tackle from Scott Pittman on his manager Gary Holt

    The weekend's fixtures conclude in West Lothian on Sunday afternoon as table-topping Rangers take on Livingston at the Spaghettihad.

    Livingston only conceded eight goals - yes, EIGHT - at home all last season, but Gary Holt's men shipped half of that total in one game last weekend, losing 4-1 to Hibs.

    Is that a sign of things to come for Livi, or will they turn it around on Sunday?

    On the other hand, can Rangers keep their perfect start going?

    Thumbs up for Livi, thumbs down for Rangers.

  3. Hibernian v Motherwell (Sat 17:30)

    It's been the perfect start to the season for Hibs, winning three out of three, whereas Motherwell on the other hand are still searching for their first win of the season.

    Much more was expected of Motherwell following their third place finish last season, but they can turn it around at Easter Road on Saturday? Or will Hibs' 100% record continue?

    Get voting!

    hibs motherwell
    Image caption: Last time out between these sides was a 0-0 stalemate at Fir Park in January
  4. Ross County v Dundee Utd (Sat 15:00)

    What do we reckon then?

    Can County continue their unbeaten start to the season? Will United secure a second straight away win following last weekend's 1-0 win at Fir Park?

    You know the drill - thumbs up for County, thumbs down for United.

    jamie lindsay
    Image caption: These sides last met in the Championship back in April 2019, when County snatched a late 1-1 draw thanks to Jamie Lindsay's 94th minute goal
  5. Hamilton v St Mirren (Sat 15:00)

    So how do we think this one will go?

    Accies are looking for their first win of the season after back-to-back defeats against Celtic and Ross County, whereas St Mirren will be looking to take their point tally to six points after an opening day win at home to Livingston was followed by a 3-0 defeat at Ibrox last weekend.

    Thumbs up for Accies, thumbs down for the Buddies.

    accies st mirren
    Image caption: The last time these two sides met was a 1-1 draw in February at The Simple Digital Arena
  6. Kilmarnock v St Johnstone (Sat 15:00)

    killie st johnstone
    Image caption: The last encounter between both clubs was in January, when David Wotherspoon's late strike secured a 2-1 win for the Perth club

    With both sides looking for their first wins of the season, Saturday's encounter at Rugby Park poses to be an intriguing affair.

    Who do you think will come out on top?

    Thumbs up for home, thumbs down for away.

  7. Prediction time...

    Now you've had a bit of time to look at this weekend's Sportscene Predictions, it's now time for yours.

    I've given you a bit of time to go over your decisions so if you think you can do better, join in!

    Thumbs up for the home team, thumbs down for the away.

    Clearly there isn't a 'draw' option, but that's good, right? What's to like about people who sit on the fence?

  8. Get Involved

    Scott McNaughton: "Sadly necessary. Need to deduct points or it won't be taken seriously. If a game is cancelled then points must go to the behaved team. In case of Celtic v Aberdeen cancel game and give each team zero points."

    Jay Bea: "Docking of points only way clubs and players will take it seriously."

    Scott and Jay seem to be in agreement here, but are you?

  9. The details behind the rules

    Disciplinary Rule 24 - A recognised football body, club, official, Team Official or other member of Team Staff, player, match official or other person under the jurisdiction of the Scottish FA shall be subject to and shall comply with the Articles, the Laws of the Game and the rules, procedures and regulations, bye-laws and Decisions of the Scottish FA.

    Disciplinary Rule 71 - No recognised football body, club, official, Team Official or other member of Team Staff, player, match official, or other person under the jurisdiction of the Scottish FA shall bring the game into disrepute.

  10. BreakingSPFL and SFA open disciplinary proceedings

    The SPFL have announced they have "opened separate disciplinary proceedings against each of Aberdeen FC and Celtic FC for alleged breaches of the SPFL’s Covid-19 – Requirements and Testing Regulation."

    In the same statement, the SFA have announced they have opened disciplinary proceedings against all nine players involved - eight from Aberdeen, plus Boli Bolingoli from Celtic - stating the players have "allegedly breached" Disciplinary Rule 24 and Disciplinary Rule 71.

    The principal hearing date is set for Friday 28 August.

    hampden
  11. Ross is boss at County

    Ross County v Dundee Utd (Sat)

    Ross County are nothing if not consistent. Currently sitting pretty in third place, 75% of the Dingwall side's goals this season have been scored by players whose first name is Ross.

    Ross Stewart has two, Ross Draper has one, and the odd man out, Billy Mckay, also has one.

    The theme continues at the other end of the pitch where all three of County's goalkeepers are also called Ross. Ross Laidlaw is the man in possession of the gloves so far this season, keeping Ross Munro and on-loan Ross Doohan out of the side.

    Ross Draper was on target in County's 2-2 draw with Kilmarnock in midweek
    Image caption: Ross Draper was on target in County's 2-2 draw with Kilmarnock in midweek
  13. We are going in the right direction - Dyer

    Kilmarnock v St Johnstone (Sat)

    Kilmarnock welcome St Johnstone to Rugby Park this Saturday with the Ayrshire club aiming to secure their first win of the season.

    However, despite the fact there has been no victories from the first three fixtures, manager Alex Dyer believes his side have made a positive start after back-to-back draws with Celtic and Ross County followed an opening day defeat away to Hibs.

    "Overall the performances in the three games have been good and I look forward to that carrying on tomorrow, keep doing the same, keep playing well and hopefully a positive result", said Dyer.

    "We are going in the right direction, the boys are working hard, creating chances.

    Alex Dyer
    "When the fixture list came out we knew it would be tough. Hibs are a good side, they have proved that, they are still unbeaten and I thought we did well.

    "Obviously the Celtic game is tough but we managed to get a point out of that and Ross County have had a good start to the season as well.

    "They were good points for us, the most important thing is if we can get three on Saturday then it is a good start to the season."

  14. Dykes knows how much he means to us - Holt

    Livingston v Rangers (Sun)

    Jonathan Sutherland

    BBC Sport Scotland

    Livingston manager Gary Holt insists ‘unselfish’ Lyndon Dykes will not have his head turned despite continued speculation over his future.

    Reports have linked the striker with English Championship sides Barnsley and QPR as well as Livingston’s opponents this weekend Rangers.

    But Holt is adamant Dykes will not let headlines detract from his performances on the pitch.

    “He’s not the type. He wants to come in and earn his crust.“

    “We just try and get on with it and try not to let it effect Lyndon too much.”

    Dykes
    Image caption: Dykes has been attracting interest south of the border

    “He knows how much he means to us. He’s the type of player who wants to do the best for his team-mates first and foremost and then himself after that. That’s a good trait to have.”

    “He’s an unselfish player. He wants Livingston to do well, he wants his team-mates to do well. And he knows on the back of that he will do well.”

  15. 'It's so important we warn the players away from complacency'

    Ross County v Dundee Utd (Sat)

    Following a hugely impressive start to the season for Ross County, which has seen the Highlanders take seven points from their opening three games, manager Stuart Kettlewell has expressed the importance of keeping his players grounded as they prepare to welcome Dundee United to Dingwall on Saturday.

    "It is important that the staff and senior players are right on it. We have all been involved in football long enough", says Kettlewell.

    "It is so important that we warn the players away from complacency and thinking that we are better than what we might be.

    kettlewell
    "I still believe it is a work in progress. I need to become better the same as the players do and if we keep working and showing the correct attitude, we will improve.

    "I'm a great believer in that work ethic. I believe it comes from the staff and the senior players to make sure everybody is setting that standard on a daily basis, to ensure you are not setting yourself up for a fall somewhere along the line."

  16. Gogic the 'perfect fit' for Hibs

    Hibernian v Motherwell (Sat)

    Brian McLauchlin

    BBC Sport Scotland

    There's sunshine on Leith with Hibs having started the Premiership in superb form with three straight wins.

    And Ross, whose side host Motherwell in Saturday's teatime kick-off, has been praising the impact of defensive midfielder Alex Gogic following the Cypriot's summer move from Hamilton.

    "It was a a type of player we needed to bring in as we didn't have it in the squad," said Ross. "He has helped bring out the best in our defenders and forwards, so he has been the perfect fit for us.

    "The pleasing thing is our victories have been different types. Our desire to find a way to win has been very good."

    Alex Gogic
    Image caption: New signing Alex Gogic has helped Hibs make a flying start to the Premiership
  17. I find it difficult to join the dots - Ross

    Brian McLauchlin

    BBC Sport Scotland

    Hibernian head coach Jack Ross says he can’t understand why Hearts players have been told to stop training while Hull City have been allowed to continue their pre-season at the same training facilities.

    Hearts were told by the Scottish FA on Thursday night to “pause” their training as they continue pre-season preparations.

    “I know there will be a want to make a headline of the Hibs manager being forced to comment on Hearts not being able to train, but I find it difficult to join the dots in that and believe that it makes sense", says Ross.

    jack ross
    “One of my former players is at Hull and I know they have been training there for a few days as part of their pre-season preparations.

    "It’s contradictory to say the least and I don’t think it’s helpful and not that healthy for Scottish football to be honest. I’m surprised when I seen the decision but it’s not me that makes them.”

  18. Football is only a small part of this - Rice

    Rice
    Hamilton head coach Brian Rice has also called for sanctions to deal with Covid-19 protocol breaches.

    Speaking to the media yesterday, Rice said: "I think there's got to be sanctions, I think we've had a couple of cases now where we have had warnings.

    "We know the rules, know the regulations that we need to work under. So, there has to be sanctions some place.

    "Football is only a small part of this, the health and well-being of everybody is of paramount importance. But like I say the clubs have done everything they can."

  19. We must also consider the wellbeing of these players - Cormack

    Cormack goes on to say what the eight players did is "indefensible", before stating they have the chance to make amends for their mistakes.

    “We fully appreciate the outpouring of dismay and anger by those who have been impacted by this virus, by those who have worked selflessly to protect us and by our fans, who have, despite health and financial worries, supported the club with their hard-earned cash during this period.

    “Their actions were indefensible but the investigation has been completed, they have apologised, they have been punished by the club, and are suffering the humiliation that goes with making a mistake in the public eye.

    “The club, like every employer, has a duty of care to its staff and we must also consider the wellbeing of these players, who continue to face an ongoing barrage of criticism and personal abuse from many quarters.

    “They’ve been taught the harshest of lessons and have the chance to redeem themselves and help demonstrate that the club is better and bigger than this regrettable episode."

  20. 'These players made a huge mistake'

    cormack
    In the statement released by the club, Cormack added: “These players made a huge mistake. They not only went against government guidance but also breached our own COVID-19 procedures, set out by the club to all players and staff.

    “Due to the privilege that has been afforded to professional footballers, and having witnessed the outrage and anger their actions provoked, they are in no doubt that they have let themselves and the club down.

    “They are truly sorry and have apologised unreservedly to the First Minster, health and footballing authorities, the fans, the manager, the rest of the squad, our staff and board and the wider community.”

