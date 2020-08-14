Scottish Premiership: build-up to the weekend action

That's all for now, thank you again for spending your Friday afternoon with me.
We'll be back tomorrow with full coverage of Saturday's Premiership games online and on BBC Radio Scotland.
You can also catch Sportsound tonight at 18:00 as well as Off the Ball with Stuart Cosgrove and Tam Cowan from 12:00 tomorrow.
Goodbye.
Livingston v Rangers (Sun 16:30)
The weekend's fixtures conclude in West Lothian on Sunday afternoon as table-topping Rangers take on Livingston at the Spaghettihad.
Livingston only conceded eight goals - yes, EIGHT - at home all last season, but Gary Holt's men shipped half of that total in one game last weekend, losing 4-1 to Hibs.
Is that a sign of things to come for Livi, or will they turn it around on Sunday?
On the other hand, can Rangers keep their perfect start going?
Thumbs up for Livi, thumbs down for Rangers.
Hibernian v Motherwell (Sat 17:30)
It's been the perfect start to the season for Hibs, winning three out of three, whereas Motherwell on the other hand are still searching for their first win of the season.
Much more was expected of Motherwell following their third place finish last season, but they can turn it around at Easter Road on Saturday? Or will Hibs' 100% record continue?
Get voting!
Ross County v Dundee Utd (Sat 15:00)
What do we reckon then?
Can County continue their unbeaten start to the season? Will United secure a second straight away win following last weekend's 1-0 win at Fir Park?
You know the drill - thumbs up for County, thumbs down for United.
Hamilton v St Mirren (Sat 15:00)
So how do we think this one will go?
Accies are looking for their first win of the season after back-to-back defeats against Celtic and Ross County, whereas St Mirren will be looking to take their point tally to six points after an opening day win at home to Livingston was followed by a 3-0 defeat at Ibrox last weekend.
Thumbs up for Accies, thumbs down for the Buddies.
Kilmarnock v St Johnstone (Sat 15:00)
With both sides looking for their first wins of the season, Saturday's encounter at Rugby Park poses to be an intriguing affair.
Who do you think will come out on top?
Thumbs up for home, thumbs down for away.
Prediction time...
Now you've had a bit of time to look at this weekend's Sportscene Predictions, it's now time for yours.
I've given you a bit of time to go over your decisions so if you think you can do better, join in!
Thumbs up for the home team, thumbs down for the away.
Clearly there isn't a 'draw' option, but that's good, right? What's to like about people who sit on the fence?
Scott McNaughton: "Sadly necessary.
Need to deduct points or it won't be taken seriously.
If a game is cancelled then points must go to the behaved team. In case of Celtic v Aberdeen cancel game and give each team zero points."
Jay Bea: "Docking of points only way clubs and players will take it seriously."
Scott and Jay seem to be in agreement here, but are you?
The details behind the rules
Disciplinary Rule 24 - A recognised football body,
club, official, Team Official or other member of Team Staff, player, match
official or other person under the jurisdiction of the Scottish FA shall be
subject to and shall comply with the Articles, the Laws of the Game and the
rules, procedures and regulations, bye-laws and Decisions of the Scottish FA.
Disciplinary Rule 71 - No recognised football body,
club, official, Team Official or other member of Team Staff, player, match
official, or other person under the jurisdiction of the Scottish FA shall bring
the game into disrepute.
BreakingSPFL and SFA open disciplinary proceedings
The SPFL have announced they have "opened separate
disciplinary proceedings against each of Aberdeen FC and Celtic FC for alleged
breaches of the SPFL’s Covid-19 – Requirements and Testing Regulation."
In the same statement, the SFA have announced they have opened disciplinary proceedings against all nine players involved - eight from Aberdeen, plus Boli Bolingoli from Celtic - stating the players have "allegedly breached" Disciplinary Rule 24 and Disciplinary Rule 71.
The principal hearing date is set for Friday 28 August.
Ross is boss at County
Ross County v Dundee Utd (Sat)
Ross County are nothing if not consistent. Currently sitting pretty in third place, 75% of the Dingwall side's goals this season have been scored by players whose first name is Ross.
Ross Stewart has two, Ross Draper has one, and the odd man out, Billy Mckay, also has one.
Kilmarnock welcome St Johnstone to
Rugby Park this Saturday with the Ayrshire club aiming to secure their first win of the
season.
However, despite the fact there has been no victories from
the first three fixtures, manager Alex Dyer believes his side have made a
positive start after back-to-back draws with Celtic and Ross County followed an
opening day defeat away to Hibs.
"Overall the performances in
the three games have been good and I look forward to that carrying on tomorrow, keep
doing the same, keep playing well and hopefully a positive result", said Dyer.
"We are going in the right
direction, the boys are working hard, creating chances.
"When the fixture list came out we knew it would be tough. Hibs are a good side, they have proved that, they are still unbeaten and I thought we did well.
"Obviously the Celtic game is tough but we managed to get a point out of that and Ross County have had a good start to the season as well.
"They were good points for us, the most important thing is if we can get three on Saturday then it is a good start to the season."
Dykes knows how much he means to us - Holt
Livingston v Rangers (Sun)
Jonathan Sutherland
BBC Sport Scotland
Livingston manager Gary Holt insists ‘unselfish’ Lyndon
Dykes will not have his head turned despite continued speculation over his
future.
Reports have linked the striker with English Championship
sides Barnsley and QPR as well as Livingston’s opponents this weekend Rangers.
But Holt is adamant Dykes will not let headlines detract
from his performances on the pitch.
“He’s not the type. He wants to come in and earn his
crust.“
“We just try and get on with it and try not to let it
effect Lyndon too much.”
“He knows how much he means to us. He’s the type of player who wants to do the best for his team-mates first and foremost and then himself after that. That’s a good trait to have.”
“He’s an unselfish player. He wants Livingston to do well, he wants his team-mates to do well. And he knows on the back of that he will do well.”
'It's so important we warn the players away from complacency'
Ross County v Dundee Utd (Sat)
Following a hugely impressive start to the season for Ross County, which has seen the Highlanders take seven points from their opening three games, manager Stuart Kettlewell has expressed the importance of keeping his players grounded as they prepare to welcome Dundee United to Dingwall on Saturday.
"It is important that the staff and senior players are right on it.
We have all been involved in football long enough", says Kettlewell.
"It is so important that we warn the players away from complacency and
thinking that we are better than what we might be.
"I still believe it is a work in progress. I need to become better the same as the players do and if we keep working and showing the correct attitude, we will improve.
"I'm a great believer in that work ethic. I believe it comes from the staff and the senior players to make sure everybody is setting that standard on a daily basis, to ensure you are not setting yourself up for a fall somewhere along the line."
Gogic the 'perfect fit' for Hibs
Hibernian v Motherwell (Sat)
Brian McLauchlin
BBC Sport Scotland
There's sunshine on Leith with Hibs having started the Premiership in superb form with three straight wins.
And Ross, whose side host Motherwell in Saturday's teatime kick-off, has been praising the impact of defensive midfielder Alex Gogic following the Cypriot's summer move from Hamilton.
"It was a a type of player we needed to bring in as we didn't have it in the squad," said Ross. "He has helped bring out the best in our defenders and forwards, so he has been the perfect fit for us.
"The pleasing thing is our victories have been different types. Our desire to find a way to win has been very good."
I find it difficult to join the dots - Ross
Brian McLauchlin
BBC Sport Scotland
Hibernian head coach Jack Ross says he can’t understand why
Hearts players have been told to stop training while Hull City have been
allowed to continue their pre-season at the same training facilities.
Hearts were told by the
Scottish FA on Thursday night to “pause” their training as they continue pre-season preparations.
“I know there will be a want to make a headline of the Hibs
manager being forced to comment on Hearts not being able to train, but I find it difficult
to join the dots in that and believe that it makes sense", says Ross.
“One of my former players is at Hull and I know they have been training there for a few days as part of their pre-season preparations.
"It’s contradictory to say the least and I don’t think it’s helpful and not that healthy for Scottish football to be honest. I’m surprised when I seen the decision but it’s not me that makes them.”
Football is only a small part of this - Rice
Hamilton head coach Brian Rice has also called for sanctions to deal with Covid-19
protocol breaches.
Speaking to the media yesterday, Rice said: "I think there's got to be sanctions, I think we've had a couple of
cases now where we have had warnings.
"We know the rules, know the regulations that we need to work under. So, there
has to be sanctions some place.
"Football is only a small part of this, the health and well-being of everybody
is of paramount importance. But like I say the clubs have done everything they
can."
We must also consider the wellbeing of these players - Cormack
Cormack goes on to say what the eight
players did is "indefensible", before stating they have the chance to
make amends for their mistakes.
“We fully appreciate the outpouring of dismay and anger by those
who have been impacted by this virus, by those who have worked selflessly to
protect us and by our fans, who have, despite health and financial worries,
supported the club with their hard-earned cash during this period.
“Their actions were indefensible but the investigation has been
completed, they have apologised, they have been punished by the club, and are
suffering the humiliation that goes with making a mistake in the public eye.
“The club, like every employer, has a duty of care to its staff
and we must also consider the wellbeing of these players, who continue to face
an ongoing barrage of criticism and personal abuse from many quarters.
“They’ve been taught the harshest of lessons and have the chance
to redeem themselves and help demonstrate that the club is better and bigger
than this regrettable episode."
'These players made a huge mistake'
In the statement released by the club, Cormack
added: “These players made a huge mistake. They not only went against
government guidance but also breached our own COVID-19 procedures, set out by
the club to all players and staff.
“Due to the privilege that has been afforded to
professional footballers, and having witnessed the outrage and anger their
actions provoked, they are in no doubt that they have let themselves and the club
down.
“They are truly sorry and have apologised
unreservedly to the First Minster, health and footballing authorities, the fans, the
manager, the rest of the squad, our staff and board
and the wider community.”
