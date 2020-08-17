PSG news conference, Europa League build-up & transfer latest

Matt: Looking again at last night: Martial and Rashford each bagged 20 goals this season, so is a striker really a priority? We still look frail at the back and a left back and another centre half are desperately needed
What will Barca decide?
Still no official word yet from Barcelona regarding the future of manager Quique Setien, or indeed any potential replacement.
The club's board members were due to meet at 10:00 BST this morning.
On Sunday, Spanish football expert Balague told the BBC 5 Live Euro Leagues podcast that ex-Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has "been approached", but former Barca player Ronald Koeman would be the more popular choice.
Paris St-Germain, RB Leipzig, Lyon and Bayern Munich.
Sevilla, Inter Milan or Shakhtar Donetsk.
Who's winning the Champions League and Europa League? Let's hear your predictions as we head into the final few games.
Today's top stories
Here's a recap of today's top stories so far:
Wigan owner enquired about adminstration before buying club
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Wigan Athletic's owner enquired about putting them into administration before he had even completed his takeover.
Au Yeung Wai Kay spoke to insolvency practitioners Begbies Traynor about the possibility on 23 June - one day before informing the English Football League he had bought a 51% stake in the club.
An independent commission described the situation as a "tragedy".
Wigan have been "let down by those who appear to have seen it as an opportunity for investment and profit", the commission said.
The full written reasons for Wigan's failed appeal against their 12-point deduction were published today. The sanction, which came into force following the final round of Championship fixtures on 22 July, saw the Latics relegated to League One.
Altaf Shaikh: Glad #manutd failed to reach the finals, otherwise our transfers this year would be wasted on some pointless position, we need a proper centerback, we've obviously seen where the cracks are #ole go fill them!
English football's last European hope
Manchester United were the final English men's team standing in European competition this season - but Arsenal women are still busy preparing for their Champions League quarter-final against Paris St-Germain on Saturday.
Inter Milan head coach Antonio Conte has filled his squad with former Premier League players and, having recorded their best Serie A season since 2010-11, they could yet win the Europa League.
Striker Romelu Lukaku has been a huge success since joining for a club record £74m from Manchester United, becoming the first player to score 30 goals for Inter in a season since Samuel Eto'o in 2010-11.
Meanwhile, 35-year-old full-back Ashley Young joined for £1.28m from United in January and the former England international has scored four times and created five goals in half a season.
BreakingWard-Prowse signs new five-year Saints deal
Southampton have announced captain James Ward-Prowse has signed a new five-year deal at St Mary’s.
It would see the 25-year-old midfielder, at the club since the age of eight, take his Saints stay to beyond 20 years.
Ward-Prowse made his first-team debut almost a decade ago, in October 2011, and has made 231 Premier League appearances.
SMS Message: Was frustrated yesterday by the lack of being clinical and the poor defensive lapses but in the cold light of day this United side has taken strides forwards this season. The points total in the league should have been much higher but we took 19 points from a possible 24 against the other teams in the top 5 and only Liverpool lost fewer games than us overall; draws against mid/lower table opposition cost us. Also all 5 signings played their part this year even if only Maguire and Fernandes were consistently good. Two quality additions plus a returning Henderson will push us on hugely. That said I don't want us to shell out £100m+ on Sancho; transfer fees are already insane and the pandemic is a chance to bring them back into line. from Doug, Leyland
Was frustrated yesterday by the lack of being clinical and the poor defensive lapses but in the cold light of day this United side has taken strides forwards this season. The points total in the league should have been much higher but we took 19 points from a possible 24 against the other teams in the top 5 and only Liverpool lost fewer games than us overall; draws against mid/lower table opposition cost us. Also all 5 signings played their part this year even if only Maguire and Fernandes were consistently good. Two quality additions plus a returning Henderson will push us on hugely. That said I don't want us to shell out £100m+ on Sancho; transfer fees are already insane and the pandemic is a chance to bring them back into line.
'It wasn't what we expected' - Fernandes
Man Utd 1-2 Sevilla
Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has just posted this message on his Instagram, reacting to yesterday's defeat by Sevilla:
"Unfortunately our journey in the @europaleague ends here. It wasn’t what we expected. We wanted to be in the final and fight for the trophy we so desired.
"Whilst we congratulate @sevillafc for making it to the final, we still played well and we didn’t deserve to stop here. It is now time for rest and to reflect so that we come back even stronger and reach the goals we set ourselves for the next season!
"Thank you to all my teammates and staff who welcomed me so well over these past months at the Red Devils. I hope to continue to learn and grow everyday with you, and that we conquer many titles in the future!
"Together we loose, together we make mistakes and together we grow #MUFC"
PSG boss Thomas Tuchel says he is expecting "an aggressive and physical game" when his side line up against German outfit RB Leipzig on Tuesday evening, adding: "[Leipzig] are courageous, a young, fast team – like Atalanta were. We have our style, they have theirs."
Former Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera added: "RB Leipzig attacks with a lot of players. It's very dangerous for us but our attackers are fast. We have to be strong."
'Neymar is a leader who always wants to win'
RB Leipzig v Paris St-Germain (Tue, 20:00 BST)
Paris St-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel has been speaking to the media ahead of his side's first Champions League semi-final appearance for 25 years.
PSG scored twice in the dying moments as Marquinhos' 90th-minute equaliser rescued PSG before former Stoke City player Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting's 93rd-minute winner completed a dramatic turnaround.
"We are here because we deserve it. We played a great season and worked so hard, took every match seriously. We won't talk about the past – only the present," Tuchel said.
"We're hungry for success, to succeed. We want to make the hard work we have put in pay off.
"The relation between Neymar and Kylian Mbappe is a strong point for us. It's an exceptional mix between technique and speed.
"Neymar is a leader in the field. He always wants to win with his hunger and he loves competition."
SMS Message: I agree completely with previous comments regarding new players. However, my priorities would be: Centre back ( Koubaily preferably), defensive midfielder ( Saul Niguez preferably) and a fourth striker ( Sancho or Dybala). Let's see. Two out of three would be an improvement on Woodward's past transfer dealings. from Joey Boff
I agree completely with previous comments regarding new players. However, my priorities would be: Centre back ( Koubaily preferably), defensive midfielder ( Saul Niguez preferably) and a fourth striker ( Sancho or Dybala). Let's see. Two out of three would be an improvement on Woodward's past transfer dealings.
How the final week looks
While other leagues have already started their 2020-21 campaign, this is, at long last, the final week of the 2019-20 season for those who remain in European competition.
Tonight, Inter Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk will compete for a place in Friday night's Europa League Final against Sevilla (20:00 BST).
On Tuesday, RB Leipzig face Paris St-Germain in the first of the Champions League semi-finals, before Manchester City's conquerors Lyon play a bang-in-form Bayern Munich on Wednesday.
The Champions League final takes place on Sunday, also at 20:00.
Pedro Miguel: Pep yet to sign a new deal... Barcelona looking for a new manager... just throwing it out there.
(I don't actually think Guardiola will go back but that doesn't mean City fans can't wake up in a cold sweat...)
'City made mess of best Champions League chance'
Man City 1-3 Lyon
Chris Waddle
Ex-Tottenham and England winger
Manchester City have made a mess of their best chance of winning the Champions League, and Pep Guardiola should put his hands up and say he got it wrong.
City weren't up against a powerhouse like Bayern Munich in Saturday's quarter-final, they were only playing Lyon.
Yes, the French side were well-organised but they are not a great team - yet Guardiola treated them as if they were and paid the price.
When they have faced much higher-quality opposition in the Premier League, Guardiola has still picked his normal team in their regular system and gone on the attack - 'the City way', as I would call it.
They lost because their game plan was wrong and their performance was not good enough. At the end, I was left thinking City have got so many talented players - why didn't Pep use them?
Still to come...
Do keep your tweets and texts coming in to #bbcfootball and 81111.
Paris St-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel is due to face the media shortly ahead of his side's first semi-final appearance for 25 years.
I'll bring you the best from that, as well as a look ahead to this final week of the 2019-20 campaign and a bit more transfer gossip.
Plus, it's all eyes on Barcelona as we await the fallout from the club's board meeting that kicked off at around 10:00 BST this morning.
Josh Slater: When Sevilla scored the winning goal, Fernandes shouted at lindeloff for switching off. In that one moment Fernandes has epitomised what he has brought to that football club. Without him would anyone else have done that?
- Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany retires from playing to become Anderlecht head coach
- Former Burnley keeper Joe Hart is to join Tottenham on free transfer
- Manchester United captain Harry Maguire says reaching semi-finals isn't acceptable
- EFL wanted to apply Sheffield Wednesday's 12-point deduction in the 2019-20 season
- Barcelona manager Quique Setien is to be sacked and Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman could replace him, according to Guillem Balague
Goodbye
That's all from this live text today - assuming Barcelona don't decide to offer a significant update as soon I say goodbye...
Inter Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk contest the first game of what is sure to be an eventful final week of European football in the 2019-20 season tonight.
You can follow live text coverage of that game on the BBC Sport website later on.
Meanwhile, if you missed any of the Champions League quarter-final matches you can relive the shocks, missed-sitters, drama and genius here.
Catch you soon!
Today's top stories
Here's a recap of today's top stories so far:
Alexis Sanchez, former Chelsea wing-back Victor Moses and ex-Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen are among the others in Inter's squad to have previously graced the Premier League.
