Late Salah penalty gives Liverpool win in thriller with Leeds

Tomas Soucek starts for West Ham despite a brief period of self-isolation after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19 while on international duty with the Czech Republic.

However, record signing Sebastien Haller has to be content with a place on the bench alongside Manuel Lanzini and Felipe Anderson.

West Ham XI: Fabianski, Fredericks, Diop, Ogbonna,Cresswell, Noble, Rice, Fornals, Bowen, Soucek, Antonio

Subs: Randolph, Balbuena, Yarmolenko, Anderson, Lanzini, Haller, Ben Johnson

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce starts three of his four new outfield signings with Callum Wilson, Jamal Lewis and Jeff Hendrick all taking their place in his starting XI.

Winger Ryan Fraser is on the bench along with Miguel Almiron, Joelinton and Matt Ritchie.

Newcastle XI: Darlow, Manquillo, Lascelles, Fernandez, Lewis, Hayden, Shelvey, Hendrick, Saint-Maximin, Carroll, Wilson

Subs: Gillespie, Joelinton, Ritchie, Krafth, Fraser, Almiron, S Longstaff