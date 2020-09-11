Liverpool
Live

Late Salah penalty gives Liverpool win in thriller with Leeds

preview
Live Reporting

Shamoon Hafez and Tom Rostance

All times stated are UK

  1. Post update

    Liverpool 4-3 Leeds

    "Wow," mouths Jurgen Klopp.

    That just about sums it up really.

  2. FULL-TIME

    Liverpool 4-3 Leeds

    What a game, a seven-goal thriller on the opening day but champions Liverpool continue doing what they do best, claiming the three points.

  3. Post update

    Liverpool 4-3 Leeds

    Hacked away by Fabinho.

  4. Post update

    Liverpool 4-3 Leeds

    Leeds free-kick and they will pump it long.

  5. Post update

    Liverpool 4-3 Leeds

    Mohamed Salah is the first Liverpool player to score a hat-trick in the opening round of fixtures of a league season since John Aldridge against Charlton in 1988-89.

  6. Post update

    Liverpool 4-3 Leeds

    Leeds need to get the ball a long way up the field and time is not on their side.

  7. Post update

    Liverpool 4-3 Leeds

    Liverpool seeing out time, they have the ball in the corner.

  9. INJURY TIME

    Liverpool 4-3 Leeds

    Surely Leeds cannot come back for a fourth time?

    Four minutes added on.

  10. SUBSTITUTION

    Liverpool 4-3 Leeds

    Liverpool change in the final minute.

    Joel Matip on to add more defensively resoluteness, in place of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

  11. GOAL - Liverpool 4-3 Leeds

    Mohamed Salah (Hat-trick

    No doubt about it, was there?

    Illan Meslier dives left, Mohamed Salah strokes in the penalty the other way and the Egyptian has an opening day hat-trick.

  12. PENALTY TO LIVERPOOL

    Liverpool 3-3 Leeds

    What is he doing??

    Rodrigo with a clumsy challenge on Fabinho and Liverpool get a penalty with two minutes to go.

  13. CLOSE!

    Liverpool 3-3 Leeds

    What a chance for the fourth.

    Liverpool cut Leeds open, Sadio Mane playing Roberto Firmino through on goal, eight yards out and the Brazilian has an easy finish but shins it against Luke Ayling.

  14. Post update

    Liverpool 3-3 Leeds

    It has been all hands to the pump for Leeds since their equaliser.

    Liverpool have worked the ball quicker but are finding a white shirt in the way each time they get into the box.

  18. Post update

    Liverpool 3-3 Leeds

    This could easily have gone in.

    Trent-Alexander Arnold swings in a cross, goalkeeper Illan Meslier looks to lose the flight of it, but luckily for the Frenchman is sails over the crossbar.

  19. SUBSTITUTION

    Liverpool 3-3 Leeds

    Last Leeds sub.

    Jamie Shackleton on for goalscorer Mateusz Klich.

  20. Post update

    Liverpool 3-3 Leeds

    10 to go and Liverpool are sending more men forward in the search for a fourth goal.

    They've led three times and not been able to hang on on each occasion.

