Late Salah penalty gives Liverpool win in thriller with Leeds

"We have to try not conceding too many goals," says hat-trick hero Mohamed Salah. Full reaction to come from that game as well as building up to West Ham v Newcastle. What, you forgot there was another game to come? Bonus.
Liverpool 4-3 Leeds
"Wow," mouths Jurgen Klopp.
That just about sums it up really.
FULL-TIME
Liverpool 4-3 Leeds
What a game, a seven-goal thriller on the opening day but champions Liverpool continue doing what they do best, claiming the three points.
Liverpool 4-3 Leeds
Hacked away by Fabinho.
Liverpool 4-3 Leeds
Leeds free-kick and they will pump it long.
Liverpool 4-3 Leeds
Mohamed Salah is the first Liverpool player to score a hat-trick in the opening round of fixtures of a league season since John Aldridge against Charlton in 1988-89.
Liverpool 4-3 Leeds
Leeds need to get the ball a long way up the field and time is not on their side.
Liverpool 4-3 Leeds
Liverpool seeing out time, they have the ball in the corner.
Liverpool 4-3 Leeds
INJURY TIME
Liverpool 4-3 Leeds
Surely Leeds cannot come back for a fourth time?
Four minutes added on.
SUBSTITUTION
Liverpool 4-3 Leeds
Liverpool change in the final minute.
Joel Matip on to add more defensively resoluteness, in place of Trent Alexander-Arnold.
GOAL - Liverpool 4-3 Leeds
Mohamed Salah (Hat-trick
No doubt about it, was there?
Illan Meslier dives left, Mohamed Salah strokes in the penalty the other way and the Egyptian has an opening day hat-trick.
PENALTY TO LIVERPOOL
Liverpool 3-3 Leeds
What is he doing??
Rodrigo with a clumsy challenge on Fabinho and Liverpool get a penalty with two minutes to go.
CLOSE!
Liverpool 3-3 Leeds
What a chance for the fourth.
Liverpool cut Leeds open, Sadio Mane playing Roberto Firmino through on goal, eight yards out and the Brazilian has an easy finish but shins it against Luke Ayling.
Liverpool 3-3 Leeds
It has been all hands to the pump for Leeds since their equaliser.
Liverpool have worked the ball quicker but are finding a white shirt in the way each time they get into the box.
stwwii: I'm convinced there was something in the water at Watford last season. We've not had a defence since then.
Kie Drake: The performance from Leeds is exactly what we expected, Liverpool have had chances but is anyone surprised by that. We are in the Premier League for the long haul.
Team news - Wilson, Hendrick and Lewis start for Newcastle
West Ham v Newcastle (20:00 BST)
Tomas Soucek starts for West Ham despite a brief period of self-isolation after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19 while on international duty with the Czech Republic.
However, record signing Sebastien Haller has to be content with a place on the bench alongside Manuel Lanzini and Felipe Anderson.
West Ham XI: Fabianski, Fredericks, Diop, Ogbonna,Cresswell, Noble, Rice, Fornals, Bowen, Soucek, Antonio
Subs: Randolph, Balbuena, Yarmolenko, Anderson, Lanzini, Haller, Ben Johnson
Newcastle boss Steve Bruce starts three of his four new outfield signings with Callum Wilson, Jamal Lewis and Jeff Hendrick all taking their place in his starting XI.
Winger Ryan Fraser is on the bench along with Miguel Almiron, Joelinton and Matt Ritchie.
Newcastle XI: Darlow, Manquillo, Lascelles, Fernandez, Lewis, Hayden, Shelvey, Hendrick, Saint-Maximin, Carroll, Wilson
Subs: Gillespie, Joelinton, Ritchie, Krafth, Fraser, Almiron, S Longstaff
Liverpool 3-3 Leeds
This could easily have gone in.
Trent-Alexander Arnold swings in a cross, goalkeeper Illan Meslier looks to lose the flight of it, but luckily for the Frenchman is sails over the crossbar.
SUBSTITUTION
Liverpool 3-3 Leeds
Last Leeds sub.
Jamie Shackleton on for goalscorer Mateusz Klich.
Liverpool 3-3 Leeds
10 to go and Liverpool are sending more men forward in the search for a fourth goal.
They've led three times and not been able to hang on on each occasion.