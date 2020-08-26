As it happened: Coleraine beat Maribor on penalties

History made by Coleraine who secure a massive, massive win over Maribor in Slovenia.

1-1 after extra-time, Ben Doherty scores the decisive spot-kick to spark incredible scenes of celebration amongst the Bannsiders contingent.

The hosts have reached the Champions League group stages in recent years, making this an incredible victory for the Irish Premiership part-timers.

James McLaughlin gave them the lead just after the hour with an excellent volley but Vancas Pogez equalised just three minutes later.

Maribor sub Dervisevic then hit the woodwork with a penalty in extra time but it was Coleaine who held their nerve to score all five spot-kicks in the shoot-out and claim a famous win.