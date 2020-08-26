As it happened: Coleraine beat Maribor on penalties

History made by Coleraine who secure a massive, massive win over Maribor in Slovenia. 1-1 after extra-time, Ben Doherty scores the decisive spot-kick to spark incredible scenes of celebration amongst the Bannsiders contingent. The hosts have reached the Champions League group stages in recent years, making this an incredible victory for the Irish Premiership part-timers. James McLaughlin gave them the lead just after the hour with an excellent volley but Vancas Pogez equalised just three minutes later. Maribor sub Dervisevic then hit the woodwork with a penalty in extra time but it was Coleaine who held their nerve to score all five spot-kicks in the shoot-out and claim a famous win.
Live Reporting
Mark Sterling
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Doherty wins it for Coleraine
NK Maribor 1-1 Coleraine (Coleraine win on penalties)
LET'S SAY THAT AGAIN
NK Maribor 1-1 Coleraine (Coleraine win on penalties)
History made by Coleraine who secure a massive, massive win over Maribor in Slovenia.
1-1 after extra-time, Ben Doherty scores the decisive spot-kick to spark incredible scenes of celebration amongst the Bannsiders contingent.
The hosts have reached the Champions League group stages in recent years, making this an incredible victory for the Irish Premiership part-timers.
James McLaughlin gave them the lead just after the hour with an excellent volley but Vancas Pogez equalised just three minutes later.
Maribor sub Dervisevic then hit the woodwork with a penalty in extra time but it was Coleaine who held their nerve to score all five spot-kicks in the shoot-out and claim a famous win.
COLERAINE WIN
NK Maribor 1-1 Coleraine
Ben Doherty scores the winning penalty to clinch a famous, famous win for Coleraine!!!
Maribor miss!
Pozeg hits the post!!!
Coleraine score
NK Maribor 1-1 Coleraine
Eoin Bradley - straight down the middle.
Maribor score
NK Maribor 1-1 Coleraine
Mesanovic with the penalty
Coleraine score
NK Maribor 1-1 Coleraine
Gareth McConaghie hammers home
Maribor score
NK Maribor 1-1 Coleraine
Tavares with a good spot-kick
Coleraine score
NK Maribor 1-1 Coleraine
Super penalty from Lyndon Kane.
Maribor score
NK Maribor 1-1 Coleraine
Miakar scores
Coleraine score
NK Maribor 1-1 Coleraine
Ian Parkhill levels it.
Maribor score
NK Maribor 1-1 Coleraine
Dervisevic scores the first penalty
PENALTY SHOOT-OUT
NK Maribor 1-1 Coleraine
Its finished 1-1 after extra-time.
And you know what that means.....
Maribor - meet Eoin Bradley
NK Maribor 1-1 Coleraine
He may have only came on late in the game, but the Maribor defenders will certainly now know all about Eoin Bradley.
The big striker never gives his markers any peace and he has been up to all sorts since he came on.
Winning fouls, making fouls, holding the ball up and having an effort on goal.
The best kind of nuisance a striker can be.
Turnaround time
NK Maribor 1-1 Coleraine
First half of extra time done.
Fifteen minutes more to come.
Can Coleraine do it?
Maribor miss penalty
NK Maribor 1-1 Coleraine
Amir Dervisevic hits the woodwork with his spot-kick.
Lifeline for Coleraine.
The tension continues.
PENALTY
NK Maribor 1-1 Coleraine
Penalty for Maribor.
Foul by Aaron Traynor.
Some save from Deane
NK Maribor 1-1 Coleraine
Big, big save from Coleraine keeper Gareth Deane. And an excellent one at that.
The ball is squared to Jasmine Mesanovic who strikes it firmly but Deane dives right to tip it over the bar.
Super stuff from the former Linfield man.
Why not, Carson
NK Maribor 1-1 Coleraine
Josh Carson tries his luck with a long-range volley.
Catches it lovely but it dips just over the bar.
CLOSE!
NK Maribor 1-1 Coleraine
Marcos Tavares with a decent chance on the edge of the box but he slices his effort wide.
First opportunity of extra-time goes to the hosts.