Stephen Lowry in action for Coleraine

As it happened: Coleraine beat Maribor on penalties

Use the icon to watch Maribor v Coleraine

Mark Sterling

  1. Doherty wins it for Coleraine

    NK Maribor 1-1 Coleraine (Coleraine win on penalties)

    Ben Doherty wins it for Coleraine
  2. LET'S SAY THAT AGAIN

    NK Maribor 1-1 Coleraine (Coleraine win on penalties)

    History made by Coleraine who secure a massive, massive win over Maribor in Slovenia.

    1-1 after extra-time, Ben Doherty scores the decisive spot-kick to spark incredible scenes of celebration amongst the Bannsiders contingent.

    The hosts have reached the Champions League group stages in recent years, making this an incredible victory for the Irish Premiership part-timers.

    James McLaughlin gave them the lead just after the hour with an excellent volley but Vancas Pogez equalised just three minutes later.

    Maribor sub Dervisevic then hit the woodwork with a penalty in extra time but it was Coleaine who held their nerve to score all five spot-kicks in the shoot-out and claim a famous win.

  3. COLERAINE WIN

    NK Maribor 1-1 Coleraine

    Ben Doherty scores the winning penalty to clinch a famous, famous win for Coleraine!!!

  4. Maribor miss!

    Pozeg hits the post!!!

  5. Coleraine score

    NK Maribor 1-1 Coleraine

    Eoin Bradley - straight down the middle.

  6. Maribor score

    NK Maribor 1-1 Coleraine

    Mesanovic with the penalty

  7. Coleraine score

    NK Maribor 1-1 Coleraine

    Gareth McConaghie hammers home

  8. Maribor score

    NK Maribor 1-1 Coleraine

    Tavares with a good spot-kick

  9. Coleraine score

    NK Maribor 1-1 Coleraine

    Super penalty from Lyndon Kane.

  10. Maribor score

    NK Maribor 1-1 Coleraine

    Miakar scores

  11. Coleraine score

    NK Maribor 1-1 Coleraine

    Ian Parkhill levels it.

  12. Maribor score

    NK Maribor 1-1 Coleraine

    Dervisevic scores the first penalty

  13. PENALTY SHOOT-OUT

    NK Maribor 1-1 Coleraine

    Its finished 1-1 after extra-time.

    And you know what that means.....

  14. Maribor - meet Eoin Bradley

    NK Maribor 1-1 Coleraine

    He may have only came on late in the game, but the Maribor defenders will certainly now know all about Eoin Bradley.

    The big striker never gives his markers any peace and he has been up to all sorts since he came on.

    Winning fouls, making fouls, holding the ball up and having an effort on goal.

    The best kind of nuisance a striker can be.

  15. Turnaround time

    NK Maribor 1-1 Coleraine

    First half of extra time done.

    Fifteen minutes more to come.

    Can Coleraine do it?

  16. Maribor miss penalty

    NK Maribor 1-1 Coleraine

    Amir Dervisevic hits the woodwork with his spot-kick.

    Lifeline for Coleraine.

    The tension continues.

  17. PENALTY

    NK Maribor 1-1 Coleraine

    Penalty for Maribor.

    Foul by Aaron Traynor.

  18. Some save from Deane

    NK Maribor 1-1 Coleraine

    Big, big save from Coleraine keeper Gareth Deane. And an excellent one at that.

    The ball is squared to Jasmine Mesanovic who strikes it firmly but Deane dives right to tip it over the bar.

    Super stuff from the former Linfield man.

  19. Why not, Carson

    NK Maribor 1-1 Coleraine

    Josh Carson tries his luck with a long-range volley.

    Catches it lovely but it dips just over the bar.

  20. CLOSE!

    NK Maribor 1-1 Coleraine

    Marcos Tavares with a decent chance on the edge of the box but he slices his effort wide.

    First opportunity of extra-time goes to the hosts.

