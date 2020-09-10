Relive Watford's win over Middlesbrough

Live Reporting

Jay Freeman

All times stated are UK

  1. Goodnight

    FT: Watford 1-0 Middlesbrough

    That just about wraps up our coverage of the first Championship match of the season. You can read the match report by clicking the link below.

    Not one for the history books but it certainly feels good to be back and Watford seal the first win of the campaign.

    Meanwhile, we'll be back tomorrow bringing you live text coverage of the first Saturday of the season in the English Football League.

    And, if you've got a radio handy, remember that BBC local radio will be providing live radio commentary of the EFL teams in your area as ever.

    For now, thank you for joining us and goodnight.

    Watford beat Boro in Championship opener

    Craig Cathcart

    Watford mark their first game back in the Championship with a hard-fought victory over Middlesbrough.

    Read more
    next
  2. FULL-TIME

    Watford 1-0 Middlesbrough

    Watford celebrate
    Copyright: PA Media

    Not a classic, it's fair to say. It's all over at Vicarage Road and Watford have ground a result out on their Championship return.

    Craig Cathcart's first-half header separates the sides and gives the Hornets three points against a well-drilled Middlesbrough.

    Boro valiantly fought for an equaliser and despite a couple of Britt Assombalonga chances, they couldn't find the leveller.

  3. Post update

    Watford 1-0 Middlesbrough

    Britt Assombalonga chases onto a loose ball that's strayed into the Watford box and Hornets keeper Ben Foster races onto it.

    Assombalonga falls in a heap but Foster cleanly collects the ball and Watford have almost seen this game through.

  4. Post update

    Watford 1-0 Middlesbrough

    Neil Warnock
    Copyright: Rex Features

    Four minutes added on and Watford are maintaining their slim lead as it stands.

    Are we in for a stunning late Middlesbrough equaliser?

  5. SUBSTITUTION

    Watford 1-0 Middlesbrough

    Blimey, Watford are just about holding on here and it's all Middlesbrough.

    Ben Foster reacts quickly to palm away a Boro corner just before they could pounce onto it.

    Meanwhile, Domingos Quina comes off in place of Daniel Phillips as Watford throw on a third and final substitute.

  6. Post update

    Watford 1-0 Middlesbrough

    Marcus Tavernier whips a Middlesbrough free-kick into the Watford box as they look to find a way in.

    Britt Assombalonga heads wide after doing well to find space and he looks disappointed not to hit the target.

  7. Post update

    Watford 1-0 Middlesbrough

    Brilliant defending from Christian Kabasele to chase after an onrushing Britt Assombalonga and pressure him into giving the ball away from what could have been a dangerous Middlesbrough attack.

    Has that just earned Watford three points to get their season going?

  8. Post update

    Watford 1-0 Middlesbrough

    Britt Assombalonga
    Copyright: PA Media

    10 minutes remain, now. Chances for either side few and far between and this second half has not been one for the neutral.

    If it carries on like this, I'd be surprised if there was another goal.

  9. SUBSTITUTION

    Watford 1-0 Middlesbrough

    Another Watford change.

    Kiko Femenia is withdrawn for Marc Navarro. Is Hornets boss Vladimir Ivic trying to preserve their narrow lead?

  10. Post update

    Watford 1-0 Middlesbrough

    Watford win a corner and, after it's initially blocked away, a succession of attempts to cross into the box are well blocked by Middlesbrough.

    The visitors are playing well but they still don't have anything to show for their efforts as the time ticks down.

  11. Post update

    Watford 1-0 Middlesbrough

    We are into the final 20 minutes of normal time. Can Middlesbrough force a dramatic equaliser?

    At the minute, Watford are hanging onto their lead.

  12. SUBSTITUTION

    Watford 1-0 Middlesbrough

    Grant Hall sends over a close-range strike from the corner that follows for the visitors and Watford breathe a sigh of relief.

    Meanwhile, the hosts make a change as Ken Sema is replaced by Glenn Murray.

    Can the veteran striker make an impact on his Watford debut?

  13. Post update

    Watford 1-0 Middlesbrough

    Middlesbrough win a free-kick in a dangerous position outside the Watford box.

    Can they make it count? Britt Assombalonga sends in a dipping effort which Watford keeper Ben Foster hastily tips over the bar.

  14. Post update

    Watford 1-0 Middlesbrough

    Neil Warnock and Vladimir Ivic
    Copyright: PA Media

    The tempo of this match has calmed down a lot. Are we about to see a first substitution in this game?

    Some movement on the sidelines suggests so.

  15. Post update

    Watford 1-0 Middlesbrough

    The ball is getting a fair amount of airtime around midfield at the minute as both sides scramble to work through to goal.

    Middlesbrough could do with a leveller around now as the clock ticks down.

  16. Post update

    Watford 1-0 Middlesbrough

    Britt Assombalonga fires in a low strike from outside the Watford box after doing well to turn and beat his marker.

    Hornets keeper Ben Foster gets a fingertip to it and Boro win a corner which Foster comfortably collects as soon as it is sent into the box.

  17. Post update

    Watford 1-0 Middlesbrough

    Joao Pedro
    Copyright: PA Media

    Joao Pedro once again works into acres of space as Watford do well to push upfield once more.

    However the hosts can't quite work a through ball in towards him.

    He's proving tough for Middlesbrough's back line to handle so far.

  18. Post update

    Watford 1-0 Middlesbrough

    We are back under way but there's little in terms of action to speak of thus far.

    Watford are knocking the ball about well, mind, and have dominated the possession since the restart.

  19. Post update

    Watford 1-0 Middlesbrough

    There's a short break in play as Middlesbrough's George Saville goes down following an aerial challenge for the ball.

    Replays show there wasn't much in it and he pulls up in the aftermath.

    This isn't the start to the second half Saville, or Middlesbrough, will have wanted.

  20. KICK-OFF

    Watford 1-0 Middlesbrough

    Vladimir Ivic
    Copyright: Rex Features

    New Watford boss Vladimir Ivic will be relatively happy with events so far at Vicarage Road - will he be celebrating a first league win in English football soon?

    The second half is under way.

