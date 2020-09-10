Relive Saturday's EFL action as it happened

Live Reporting

Rob Stevens, Adam Williams and Deepak Mahay

All times stated are UK

  1. Thanks for being with us

    Well then, an eventful opening Saturday of the new EFL season.

    Just the one draw in the Championship this afternoon is one thing to catch the eye for sure in a division a lot of us are expecting to be tight and tense this season.

    Don't forget - you can keep across all the rest of this weekend's football action on BBC Sport right here.

    Plenty still to come this evening no less from both the Premier League and the Women's Super League.

    We'll also be back with more from the EFL from next Friday evening. Until then, thanks for being with us.

  2. Post update

    Right then, let's see what those results have done to the league tables....

    Only kidding.

  3. League Two full-time headlines

    Harrogate celebrate
    Copyright: PA Media
    • Harrogate make a brilliant start to life in League Two, beating Southend 4-0 at Roots Hall.
    • Fellow newcomers Barrow, managed by former Blackburn and England midfielder David Dunn, drew 1-1 at home against Stevenage.
    • Bolton were beaten 1-0 at home by Forest Green, while Morecambe came from behind to beat Cheltenham.
    • Ian Holloway's Grimsby lost 1-0 at Walsall.
  4. League One full-time headlines

    Sunderland celebrate
    Copyright: Rex Features
    • League Two champions Swindon Town make the perfect start to life back in the third tier, beating Rochdale 3-1 at home.
    • Charlton and Hull, both relegated from the Championship last season, record 2-0 wins at Crewe and Gillingham respectively.
    • Last season's beaten play-off finalists Oxford lose 2-0 at Lincoln as the U's finish with 10 men.
    • Chris Maguire salvages a point for Sunderland with a late strike against Bristol Rovers.
  5. Championship full-time headlines

    Sheffield Wednesday celebrate
    Copyright: Rex Features
    • Bournemouth and Norwich make winning returns to the Championship against Blackburn and Huddersfield respectively.
    • Last season's play-off semi-finalists Cardiff City are beaten at home by Sheffield Wednesday, who chip away at their 12-point deficit at the first time of asking.
    • Reading start life under new manager Veljko Paunovic with an impressive 2-0 win at Derby County.
    • Elsewhere there are wins for Birmingham, Rotherham, Swansea, QPR, Bristol City and Luton Town.
  6. Post update

    Phew - we've forgotten how busy it can be with plenty of games in three different divisions to keep across!

    Let's recap today's main headlines in the EFL, starting in the Championship...

  7. FULL-TIME

    QPR 2-0 Nottingham Forest

    And that's it - an opening-day win for QPR.

  8. GOAL: QPR 2-0 Nottingham Forest

    Ilias Chair (90+4 mins)

    That's the game for QPR.

    Ilias Chair puts away Lyndon Dykes' rebounded effort which was initially saved.

  9. FULL-TIME

    Huddersfield 0-1 Norwich

    Norwich celebrate
    Copyright: PA Media

    Adam Idah's late strike gives Norwich victory in their first match back in the second tier after relegation from the Premier League.

  10. CLOSE!

    QPR 1-0 Nottingham Forest

    Lewis Grabban again for Forest.

    He cuts inside and unleashes an effort but it goes just wide.

  11. FULL-TIME

    Cardiff 0-2 Sheff Wed

    First-half goals from Josh Windass and Jordan Rhodes give the Owls an opening-day win.

    Wednesday move onto -9 points after their 12-point deduction for breaching EFL spending rules.

  12. FULL-TIME

    Barnsley 0-1 Luton Town

    James Collins' thundering strike the difference between these two.

    Barnsley had their chances to draw level, but couldn't keep their composure.

  13. FULL-TIME

    Bristol City 2-1 Coventry

    Tomas Kalas' header gives Dean Holden victory in his first league match since being confirmed as Bristol City's full-time head coach.

    Coventry are beaten on their return to the Championship after eight years away.

  14. FULL-TIME

    Bournemouth 3-2 Blackburn Rovers

    Bournemouth celebrate
    Copyright: PA Media

    Bournemouth begin life back in the Championship by edging out Blackburn in an entertaining match.

    They had to take the lead three times after Blackburn twice pegged them back.

  15. FULL-TIME

    Preston 0-1 Swansea

    Morgan Gibbs-White scores the first goal of his loan spell from Wolves to give Swansea all three points at Deepdale.

  16. FULL-TIME

    Derby County 0-2 Reading

    Reading and new boss Velkjo Paunovic begin life together with an impressive win at Derby.

    Lucas Joao and Ovie Ejaria with the goals for the Royals in the first half.

  17. FULL-TIME

    Millwall 0-0 Stoke

    Millwall v Stoke
    Copyright: PA Media

    Not many chances and it ends as a goalless draw at The Den.

  18. YELLOW CARD

    Millwall 0-0 Stoke

    Stoke sub Jacob Brown is booked for simulation inside the Millwall box.

    Three additional minutes added on.

  19. Post update

    Bournemouth 3-2 Blackburn Rovers

    Into stoppage time at the Vitality Stadium.

    Are Bournemouth going to start with a victory under Jason Tindall?

  20. GOAL: Barrow 1-1 Stevenage

    Inih Effiong pen (85 mins)

    Late disappointment for Barrow on their return to the fourth tier after 48 years away.

    They give away a clumsy penalty and Inih Effiong converts calmly for Stevenage.

    Stevenage score
    Copyright: Rex Features
