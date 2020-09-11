WSL: Arsenal get fourth at 10-player West Ham in front of crowd

Arsenal have scored 10 goals already this season, one-and-a-half games in.
There's the half-time whistle.
YELLOW CARD (West Ham)
West Ham 1-4 Arsenal
Adriana Leon goes in to the referee's book now. Everything's going the Gunners' way at the moment.
West Ham 1-4 Arsenal
As we enter three minutes of added time, the hosts need to get in to the dressing room and regroup. They've lost their key defensive leader in Gilly Flaherty and they need to somehow try and stay in this game and stop it becoming a total thrashing.
GOAL: West Ham 1-4 Arsenal
Beth Mead
A thumping finish. Arsenal are running riot. West Ham don't clear the ball from their own backline and it comes out to Beth Mead, to the right of goal, and she ruthlessly picks out the far corner with a very well-struck effort.
GOAL: West Ham 1-3 Arsenal
Kim Little
Superb. Pass, move, pass, move, pass, move: Goal.
Beth Mead, Jill Roord and Kim Little combine sublimely to tee up the Scotland star to tuck home from inside the area.
For 10-player West Ham, it's a long way back from here...
HITS THE WOODWORK
West Ham 1-2 Arsenal
Now Vivianne Miedema hits the post from a few yards out, from a tight angle on the left, but it's a lucky escape for the hosts.
It's been quite a busy few minutes at the Chigwell Construction Stadium.
Irons, Irons, Irons chants the home crowd, with about 600 Irons fans at this pilot events for the possible return of supporters.
RED CARD (West Ham)
West Ham 1-2 Arsenal
Things are going from bad to worse for West Ham now, as their captain Gilly Flaherty is sent off for a second yellow.
I think that second one was for dissent, complaining about something after the second Arsenal goal. Flaherty thought there was an offside in the build-up. We'll check the replay when we can.
GOAL: West Ham 1-2 Arsenal
Vivianne Miedema
But this time Mackenzie Arnold is beaten. It's slick and simple from Arsenal, as they carve open the West Ham defence with ease and Beth Mead plays an unselfish square ball to Vivianne Miedema, who has space and time to confidently tuck the ball in to the roof of the net from close range.
GREAT SAVE!
West Ham 1-1 Arsenal
And now Mackenzie Arnold gets the better of Vivianne Miedema, one-on-one. You'd have put your house on Miedema to score from there, but she hesitated and thought about squaring it. Arnold made the block.
GOOD DOUBLE SAVE!
West Ham 1-1 Arsenal
The Hammers' Australia goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold does really well to deny Beth Mead and Jordan Nobbs' rebound in quick succession.
'I'm not sure Arsenal formation is working'
West Ham 1-1 Arsenal
Samantha Miller
Ex-Tottenham, West Ham and London Bees player on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
I'm not quite sure this three at the back formation is working for Arsenal.
They're giving West Ham space out wide in attack.
GOAL: West Ham 1-1 Arsenal
Kenza Dali
But the hosts are back on level terms right away with a cracker.
France's Kenza Dali collects the ball on the edge of the area and bounces a classy finish in to the bottom corner, past Manuela Zinsberger's dive. She shows super technique with the finish.
Game on.
West Ham 0-1 Arsenal
Now Matt Beard's side have really got their work cut out, against an Arsenal side who have won all their games against everyone below the so-called 'big three' since April 2018.
GOAL: West Ham 0-1 Arsenal
Jill Roord
It's the opening goal for Arsenal and a fourth goal of the season already for Jill Roord. She's on fire!
Katie McCabe - only just on as a substitute, as Steph Catley couldn't continue - bursts down the left flank and plays in a fine cross to an unmarked Roord, who clinically finds the far corner on the half-volley.
YELLOW CARD (West Ham)
West Ham 0-0 Arsenal
Now West Ham centre-back and skipper Gilly Flaherty tugs Vivianne Miedema's shirt and Flaherty gets booked too.
YELLOW CARDS (West Ham)
West Ham 0-0 Arsenal
The hosts' Rachel Daly and Grace Fisk are both booked, after Steph Catley was caught a bit late by Fisk.
There are a couple of boos from the home fans, aimed at the referee. That's another thing we've not heard for a very long time.
West Ham 0-0 Arsenal
England's Rachel Daly and Arsenal keeper Manuela Zinsberger collide, both going for a 50:50 ball, and the Austria shot-stopper looks to have come off worse.
Thankfully, after some treatment on the field, she's OK to carry on.
CLOSE!
West Ham 0-0 Arsenal
Canada's Adriana Leon, who has scored three of West Ham's past five WSL goals, forces the first save of the day from Arsenal keeper Manuela Zinsberger, low to the keeper's right, from the edge of the box. Not a bad effort, and not a bad save either.
West Ham 0-0 Arsenal
The hosts have overhit a couple of long balls, in these early stages, as both sides try and settle in to the game.
It's a fairly warm, sunny evening in the capital.
West Ham 0-0 Arsenal
West Ham's Czech Republic star Katerina Svitkova clips Arsenal's Jill Roord - who netted a hat-trick last Sunday - and it's a free-kick to the visitors, but West Ham defend the delivery well.
Hearing a crowd react to tackles, headers and refereeing decisions... It's been too long!
