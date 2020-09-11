Katie McCabe
Live

WSL: Arsenal get fourth at 10-player West Ham in front of crowd

preview
1,823
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Tom Garry

All times stated are UK

  1. HALF-TIME

    West Ham 1-4 Arsenal

    Arsenal have scored 10 goals already this season, one-and-a-half games in.

    There's the half-time whistle.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. YELLOW CARD (West Ham)

    West Ham 1-4 Arsenal

    Adriana Leon goes in to the referee's book now. Everything's going the Gunners' way at the moment.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Post update

    West Ham 1-4 Arsenal

    As we enter three minutes of added time, the hosts need to get in to the dressing room and regroup. They've lost their key defensive leader in Gilly Flaherty and they need to somehow try and stay in this game and stop it becoming a total thrashing.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. GOAL: West Ham 1-4 Arsenal

    Beth Mead

    Arsenal celebrate
    Copyright: PA Media

    A thumping finish. Arsenal are running riot. West Ham don't clear the ball from their own backline and it comes out to Beth Mead, to the right of goal, and she ruthlessly picks out the far corner with a very well-struck effort.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. GOAL: West Ham 1-3 Arsenal

    Kim Little

    Kim Little scores
    Copyright: PA Media

    Superb. Pass, move, pass, move, pass, move: Goal.

    Beth Mead, Jill Roord and Kim Little combine sublimely to tee up the Scotland star to tuck home from inside the area.

    For 10-player West Ham, it's a long way back from here...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. HITS THE WOODWORK

    West Ham 1-2 Arsenal

    Now Vivianne Miedema hits the post from a few yards out, from a tight angle on the left, but it's a lucky escape for the hosts.

    It's been quite a busy few minutes at the Chigwell Construction Stadium.

    Irons, Irons, Irons chants the home crowd, with about 600 Irons fans at this pilot events for the possible return of supporters.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. RED CARD (West Ham)

    West Ham 1-2 Arsenal

    Gilly Flaherty sent off
    Copyright: PA Media

    Things are going from bad to worse for West Ham now, as their captain Gilly Flaherty is sent off for a second yellow.

    I think that second one was for dissent, complaining about something after the second Arsenal goal. Flaherty thought there was an offside in the build-up. We'll check the replay when we can.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. GOAL: West Ham 1-2 Arsenal

    Vivianne Miedema

    Arsenal celebrate
    Copyright: PA Media

    But this time Mackenzie Arnold is beaten. It's slick and simple from Arsenal, as they carve open the West Ham defence with ease and Beth Mead plays an unselfish square ball to Vivianne Miedema, who has space and time to confidently tuck the ball in to the roof of the net from close range.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. GREAT SAVE!

    West Ham 1-1 Arsenal

    And now Mackenzie Arnold gets the better of Vivianne Miedema, one-on-one. You'd have put your house on Miedema to score from there, but she hesitated and thought about squaring it. Arnold made the block.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. GOOD DOUBLE SAVE!

    West Ham 1-1 Arsenal

    The Hammers' Australia goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold does really well to deny Beth Mead and Jordan Nobbs' rebound in quick succession.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  11. 'I'm not sure Arsenal formation is working'

    West Ham 1-1 Arsenal

    Samantha Miller

    Ex-Tottenham, West Ham and London Bees player on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra

    I'm not quite sure this three at the back formation is working for Arsenal.

    They're giving West Ham space out wide in attack.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  12. GOAL: West Ham 1-1 Arsenal

    Kenza Dali

    West Ham score
    Copyright: PA Media

    But the hosts are back on level terms right away with a cracker.

    France's Kenza Dali collects the ball on the edge of the area and bounces a classy finish in to the bottom corner, past Manuela Zinsberger's dive. She shows super technique with the finish.

    Game on.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  13. Post update

    West Ham 0-1 Arsenal

    Matt Beard
    Copyright: PA Media

    Now Matt Beard's side have really got their work cut out, against an Arsenal side who have won all their games against everyone below the so-called 'big three' since April 2018.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  14. GOAL: West Ham 0-1 Arsenal

    Jill Roord

    Arsenal celebrate
    Copyright: PA Media

    It's the opening goal for Arsenal and a fourth goal of the season already for Jill Roord. She's on fire!

    Katie McCabe - only just on as a substitute, as Steph Catley couldn't continue - bursts down the left flank and plays in a fine cross to an unmarked Roord, who clinically finds the far corner on the half-volley.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  15. YELLOW CARD (West Ham)

    West Ham 0-0 Arsenal

    Now West Ham centre-back and skipper Gilly Flaherty tugs Vivianne Miedema's shirt and Flaherty gets booked too.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  16. YELLOW CARDS (West Ham)

    West Ham 0-0 Arsenal

    The hosts' Rachel Daly and Grace Fisk are both booked, after Steph Catley was caught a bit late by Fisk.

    There are a couple of boos from the home fans, aimed at the referee. That's another thing we've not heard for a very long time.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  17. Post update

    West Ham 0-0 Arsenal

    England's Rachel Daly and Arsenal keeper Manuela Zinsberger collide, both going for a 50:50 ball, and the Austria shot-stopper looks to have come off worse.

    Thankfully, after some treatment on the field, she's OK to carry on.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  18. CLOSE!

    West Ham 0-0 Arsenal

    Canada's Adriana Leon, who has scored three of West Ham's past five WSL goals, forces the first save of the day from Arsenal keeper Manuela Zinsberger, low to the keeper's right, from the edge of the box. Not a bad effort, and not a bad save either.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  19. Post update

    West Ham 0-0 Arsenal

    West Ham v Arsenal
    Copyright: PA Media

    The hosts have overhit a couple of long balls, in these early stages, as both sides try and settle in to the game.

    It's a fairly warm, sunny evening in the capital.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  20. Post update

    West Ham 0-0 Arsenal

    West Ham's Czech Republic star Katerina Svitkova clips Arsenal's Jill Roord - who netted a hat-trick last Sunday - and it's a free-kick to the visitors, but West Ham defend the delivery well.

    Hearing a crowd react to tackles, headers and refereeing decisions... It's been too long!

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page
Back to top