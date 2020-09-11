Premier League build-up, manager news conferences & transfers latest

And that's where we leave you for today, many thanks for being with us. Good luck to your respective teams for the new season and as the great John Lennon said, let's hope it's a good one. Cheerio now.
Let's give you the remaining details for the commentaries on 5 Live covering the first round of Premier League fixtures.
There are two matches on both Sunday and Monday. John Murray and Pat Nevin will bring you West Brom against Leicester in the 14:00 BST kick-off on Sunday, followed by Tottenham against Everton with Conor McNamara and Karen Carney at 16:30 BST.
Monday's 5 Live Sport with Mark Chapman will begin at 17:50 BST to take in the 18:00 kick-off between Sheffield United and Wolves, which will be watched by John Acres and Michael Brown, before Ali Bruce-Ball and Chris Sutton watch the 20:15 kick-off between Brighton and Chelsea.
West Ham WSL match to welcome fans
This weekend’s Women’s Super League match between West Ham and Arsenal will proceed as planned with up to 1,000 spectators allowed into Dagenham’s Chigwell Construction Stadium.
Saturday’s fixture had been earmarked as a pilot event for the safe return of spectators to sports venues by the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).
While other pilot events have taken the decision to go ahead behind closed doors after it was announced on Wednesday that spectators would be limited to 1,000 people, the Hammers are preparing to welcome back some fans.
EFL hoping for Premier League assistance
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
The Football League hope to discover later this month how
much the Premier League is willing to pay to help its clubs out of a looming
financial crisis.
When he gave evidence to a Parliamentary Select committee on
5 May, EFL chairman Rick Parry said his 72 member clubs were staring at a
‘financial hole’ of around £200m.
BBC Sport understands the EFL still believes that is the
kind of sum required to avoid devastating problems within the game that could
put some clubs at risk.
I had no doubts Bielsa would stay - Phillips
Leeds United
Alex Reddick: Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Spurs top four.
WBA, Fulham, Brighton to go down.
Tyler O'Malley: Man City/Chelsea, Liverpool, Man Utd top four.
Villa, Fulham, West Brom to be relegated.
Solskjaer fitness doubt over Pogba
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar
Solskjaer has revealed Paul Pogba is a doubt for his side’s first Premier
League game of the new season against Crystal Palace on 19 September.
Pogba missed France’s Nations
League double-header last week after testing positive for coronavirus.
Solskjaer says the midfielder has
now returned to training but isn’t certain to feature against Palace.
"Paul’s lost out on a few sessions
because of the virus," Solskjaer told MUTV. "He is quick to get fit
and hopefully he’ll be ready for next weekend. I am not 100% sure
though."
'Last season will all be forgotten now'
Crystal Palace v Southampton (Sat, 15:00 BST)
Mark Lawrenson
BBC football expert
Southampton finished the season very strongly, and Danny Ings could not stop scoring.
Palace's form was at the other end of the scale, with seven straight defeats and then a draw in their final eight games.
That will all be forgotten now, though. There won't be any hangover from the previous campaign even though this is a much quicker turnaround than usual. Most of the time footballers do not even remember what happened last week.
You can find out how Palace get on in their opening game against Southampton with live commentary in 5 Live Sport.
Ian Dennis will describe it for you, joined by former England goalkeeper Rob Green.
Hodgson happy with new recruits
Crystal Palace v Southampton (Sat, 15:00 BST)
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace secured the season-long loan of Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi to add to the signings of Eberechi Eze from QPR and England Under-20 defender Nathan Ferguson.
Boss Roy Hodgson says: "We've been looking to strengthen the forward area for a long time, Michy is a player we've admired for a long time. We were lucky to get him before and he did very well. We were disappointed when he had to go back to Chelsea so it's great we can get him back.
"Eberechi Eze was a good signing, I'm certain we are going to get a lot of joy from him, not only this season but in many seasons to come.
"Nathan Ferguson, we're still waiting for him to make an appearance on the training ground. He is still suffering the aftermath of the injury he picked up in December but we also have high hopes for when he can be fit enough to join us."
'I definitely feel we are looking stronger up front'
Crystal Palace v Southampton (Sat, 15:00 BST)
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson hopes his squad will have more potency up front this term following the arrivals of Michy Batshuayi and Eberechi Eze.
"We're hoping Christian Benteke and Connor Wickham will step up and add more goals as well," says Hodgson. "I definitely feel we are looking stronger up front than last season when we didn't have the competition for places."
On the subject of Eze, he adds: "He has only played 45 minutes for us and I don't think he had any games for QPR, so he's physically fit but he's not match fit because he hasn't played many games. But in training he has done very well. He's available for selection in theory.
"I don't think moving from the Championship to the Premier League is too difficult if you've got the ability, and Eze has the ability. We're convinced we've signed the right player."
'As long as Leicester have Jamie Vardy, they're a threat'
West Brom v Leicester (Sun, 14:00 BST)
Mark Lawrenson
BBC football expert
It feels like West Brom have got a tough season ahead of them. Defensively I am not convinced by them at all.
Leicester have lost Ben Chilwell to Chelsea but as long as Jamie Vardy is in the side they are a threat. They will be too strong for the Baggies.
Leicester finished up in fifth place last term and Brendan Rodgers says he'll see how his team starts the season before deciding on any more new additions.
"We've got a number of areas we want to improve on but over the next weeks we'll get clarity on where the team is at," he says.
"It's always going to be about working with the players we have and that excites me, but the other way we can improve is through quality and there's no doubt we need to bring that in. Let's hope we can do that."
Rodgers delighted with Castagne arrival
West Brom v Leicester (Sun, 14:00 BST)
Leicester City
Leicester news now and Brendan Rodgers gives details of Ben Chilwell's replacement, 24-year-old Belgium international Timothy Castagne, who has joined the Foxes from Atalanta for £21.5m on a five-year deal.
"He fits the profile of how we work and how we play," said the Foxes' boss.
"He's an international player and one I have tracked for a number of years. He's coming to the Premier League at a great age, he's fitted in very well so if I need to play him, I won't have any hesitation."
'I still doubt if the Blades have enough goals in their side'
Sheff Utd v Wolves (Mon, 18:00 BST)
Mark Lawrenson
BBC football expert
Sheffield United did far better than I expected last season, but I still have my doubts about whether they have got enough goals in their side. I look forward to them proving me wrong.
Wolves also had an excellent campaign, and now they have to try to match it. Like the Blades, they are always very competitive and I'm expecting a decent battle here.
Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has been speaking ahead of his side's opening game on Monday.
Over the past week, Wolves have brought in three new players and my understanding is the club will make a fresh bid for Arsenal full-back Ainsley Maitland-Niles.
Nuno wasn't saying much about that. But he did admit Wolves remain in the market for new signings.
"Transfer market is open and we have to keep on working," he said. "Football changes in one minute. Our squad is not complete yet."
Kwong Wing Tse: Liverpool have spent money but sold Coutinho in order to fund money for VVD, Becker and Fabinho. Chelsea can just go and spend 200m in one window and this during Covid-19 because of their owner.
