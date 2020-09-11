Premier League build-up, manager news conferences & transfers latest

Let's give you the remaining details for the commentaries on 5 Live covering the first round of Premier League fixtures.

There are two matches on both Sunday and Monday. John Murray and Pat Nevin will bring you West Brom against Leicester in the 14:00 BST kick-off on Sunday, followed by Tottenham against Everton with Conor McNamara and Karen Carney at 16:30 BST.

Monday's 5 Live Sport with Mark Chapman will begin at 17:50 BST to take in the 18:00 kick-off between Sheffield United and Wolves, which will be watched by John Acres and Michael Brown, before Ali Bruce-Ball and Chris Sutton watch the 20:15 kick-off between Brighton and Chelsea.