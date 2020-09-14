Premier League opening weekend reaction

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's header ensured a new-look Everton made a flying start to the Premier League season with a 1-0 victory at Tottenham.

Calvert-Lewin beat Toby Alderweireld and Eric Dier to Lucas Digne's free-kick to earn the Toffees a first win over Spurs since 2012.

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford produced two excellent saves to keep out Dele Alli and Matt Doherty, who was making his debut after signing from Wolves.

But Everton fully deserved their win after a hard-working performance, in which new signing James Rodriguez impressed.