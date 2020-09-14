Dominic Calvert-Lewin celebrates scoring for Everton against Tottenham
Premier League opening weekend reaction

  1. Rodriguez shines as Everton make flying start

    Tottenham 0-1 Everton

    Dominic Calvert-Lewin's header ensured a new-look Everton made a flying start to the Premier League season with a 1-0 victory at Tottenham.

    Calvert-Lewin beat Toby Alderweireld and Eric Dier to Lucas Digne's free-kick to earn the Toffees a first win over Spurs since 2012.

    England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford produced two excellent saves to keep out Dele Alli and Matt Doherty, who was making his debut after signing from Wolves.

    But Everton fully deserved their win after a hard-working performance, in which new signing James Rodriguez impressed.

    James Rodriguez and Carlo Ancelotti
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Let's start with Sunday's action, and it was the perfect start for Everton and Leicester.

  4. Monday's matches

    There are two more games to come this evening.

    • Sheffield United v Wolves
    • Brighton v Chelsea

    Aston Villa, Burnley, Manchester United and Manchester City get their campaigns up and running this weekend, following the Manchester clubs' involvement in the latter stages of their respective European competitions.

  5. What happened?

    In case you missed anything, here's how the 12 sides to feature over Saturday and Sunday's opening weekend games got on:

    • Fulham 0- 3 Arsenal
    • Crystal Palace 1-0 Southampton
    • Liverpool 4-3 Leeds
    • West Ham 0-2 Newcastle
    • West Brom 0-3 Leicester
    • Tottenham 0-1 Everton
  6. Good morning

    It's back.

    After 48 long, long days, it's finally back.

    The Premier League roared back into action over the weekend as the 2020-21 season got under way in typical frenetic fashion.

    Goals, controversy, drama, disappointment and some exciting new additions.

    There's plenty to digest, so let's get stuck in!

    James Rodriguez
    Copyright: Getty Images
