Europa League: Lokomotiv Plovdiv v Tottenham - Kane starts

Rangers are playing Lincoln Red Imps, that one kicked off at 16:00 BST. Follow live text of that one here. Motherwell visit Coleraine, while Aberdeen are at Viking (both at 19:00). Wales' Bala Town go to Standard Liege (19:00), while Belfast side Linfield host Floriana (19:45). Dublin club Shamrock Rovers have the glamour tie of the round, hosting AC Milan at 19:00. Basel and Wolfsburg are among the other well-known teams involved.
Live Reporting
Emlyn Begley
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
.Copyright: . .Copyright: .
Who else is playing today?
Rangers are playing Lincoln Red Imps, that one kicked off at 16:00 BST. Follow live text of that one here.
Motherwell visit Coleraine, while Aberdeen are at Viking (both at 19:00).
Wales' Bala Town go to Standard Liege (19:00), while Belfast side Linfield host Floriana (19:45).
Dublin club Shamrock Rovers have the glamour tie of the round, hosting AC Milan at 19:00.
Basel and Wolfsburg are among the other well-known teams involved.
Get Involved
#bbcfootball or text 81111
Spurs fans, are you hoping for a European run this season or would you prefer to avoid the fixture congestion?
Text or tweet in your thoughts.
Team news
Lokomotiv Plovdiv v Tottenham (17:00 BST)
Spurs put out basically a full-strength team.
They make four changes from Sunday's 1-0 defeat by Everton - but those four are Davinson Sanchez, Moussa Sissoko, Giovani lo Celso and Steven Bergwijn.
Lokomotiv only reported one injury absentee for this game so have nearly their strongest team.
Christian Ilic, a summer signing from Motherwell, is on their bench.
Spurs: Lloris, Doherty, Dier, Sanchez, Davies, Hojbjerg, Sissoko, Lo Celso, Bergwijn, Son, Kane.
Lokomotiv Plovdiv: Lukov, Petrovic, Masoero, Costa, Karagaren, Tsvetanov, Vitanov, Umarboev, Salinas, Aralica, Iliev.
Post update
Lokomotiv Plovdiv v Tottenham (17:00 BST)
Spurs are in Bulgaria and face Lokomotiv Plovdiv in just under an hour's time.
Lose tonight and their European season is over.
Welcome to live text commentary of this one.
Will Bale be joining a team in Europe?
I'm sure you've seen the big news by now that Gareth Bale could be rejoining Spurs.
He is set to fly to England on Friday to complete his return to Tottenham Hotspur.
A deal for Wales international Bale, 31, to rejoin Spurs on loan from Real Madrid is still being negotiated.
But the question is will Spurs be in Europe if/when he does join?